Hot Take of the Week: Bring Back EV and Solar Tax Credits to End Canadian Wildfire Smoke

Many Americans, including this editor, are once again being treated to the privilege of feeling like we've been sitting right next to a campfire for three days due to more uncontrolled forest fires in Canada with a smaller assist from Minnesota.

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Could these fires in Canada be less frequent if they used better forestry practices? Well, according to this op-ed, what would definitely stop them is bringing back tax credits for electric cars and solar panels in the U.S.

No, seriously.

Opinion: Sick of wildfire smoke? Bring back tax credits for EVs, solar panels | Opinion https://t.co/hPCm2yp39O — Detroit Free Press (@freep) July 16, 2026

Remember back when we had EV and solar tax credits and there were no fires in Canada? Neither do we.

Protect your family from the smoke today. But protect them for the future by getting on the bandwagon to cut carbon emissions by closing coal-fired power plants across the state, reducing the reliance on natural (methane) gas power plants, creating state level incentives for electric cars and rooftop solar. [...] Do all this and more now, so that the smoke does not return, worse and more frequently.

Well that's certainly one way to look at it.

Make it make sense https://t.co/dxMKYyy1Wl — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) July 16, 2026

Oh, I'm sure this will stop forest fires in Canada and Minnesota.

Congratulations. You figured it out.

🙄 https://t.co/PYBXp4GwrV — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) July 16, 2026

Sick of drug addled vagrants? Bring back Arby's 5 for 5. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) July 17, 2026

Dumbest take ever. This has zero to do with green energy.

It's forest mismanagement, and it happens annually in California, too.

We don't despise institutional journos enough. — Laurentius Ridens (@LawrenceMLudlow) July 16, 2026

The author isn't even really a journo, but it might not surprise anybody that he is is from a university.

Who the heck is Lyke Thompson?

Wayne State University Urban Affairs Director 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gqpAsOa6EC — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) July 16, 2026

LOL!

Forest management. By setting aside vast swaths of land and limiting leasing to forestry companies they caused the hazard.

It’s on brand of you to approach this in an ignorant fashion though. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 16, 2026

You can't make this stuff up, because unfortunately you don't have to.

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