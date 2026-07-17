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Hot Take of the Week: Bring Back EV and Solar Tax Credits to End Canadian Wildfire Smoke

Doug P. | 12:50 PM on July 17, 2026
Meme

Many Americans, including this editor, are once again being treated to the privilege of feeling like we've been sitting right next to a campfire for three days due to more uncontrolled forest fires in Canada with a smaller assist from Minnesota.

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Could these fires in Canada be less frequent if they used better forestry practices? Well, according to this op-ed, what would definitely stop them is bringing back tax credits for electric cars and solar panels in the U.S.

No, seriously. 

Remember back when we had EV and solar tax credits and there were no fires in Canada? Neither do we.

Protect your family from the smoke today. But protect them for the future by getting on the bandwagon to cut carbon emissions by closing coal-fired power plants across the state, reducing the reliance on natural (methane) gas power plants, creating state level incentives for electric cars and rooftop solar.

[...]

Do all this and more now, so that the smoke does not return, worse and more frequently.

Well that's certainly one way to look at it. 

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The author isn't even really a journo, but it might not surprise anybody that he is is from a university. 

LOL!

You can't make this stuff up, because unfortunately you don't have to. 

*****

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