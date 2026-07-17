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'Screeching Like a Hyena': Randi Weingarten’s Viral Rant Proves Why Teachers’ Unions Are Toxic

justmindy
justmindy | 11:10 AM on July 17, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Randi Weingarten is going to have a stroke if she keeps this up.

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Ma'am, you are too old for that kind of hootin, hollerin, and carrying on.

Also, watch it with the sound off and it's really hilarious. With the sound on, it will make you want to jump out a window.

The crazy part is she thinks all American kids are 'her' kids.

And the Union has been running the school system for decades now. It's only gotten worse. Why do Americans continue to trust them to fix the issue?

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Return schools to local control.

That is a perfect description of Randi.

It explains why our government schools are such a mess.

And there has been zero consequences. 

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And boy are those consequences steep.

Eerily similar.

They could use that voice to torture terrorists. 

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COVID-19 EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS RANDI WEINGARTEN

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