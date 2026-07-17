'Screeching Like a Hyena': Randi Weingarten’s Viral Rant Proves Why Teachers’ Unions Are Toxic

Randi Weingarten is going to have a stroke if she keeps this up.

Randi Weingarten having a normal one at her union's convention in Washington DC.



Homeschool your kids. pic.twitter.com/abNwHDpPYl — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 16, 2026

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Ma'am, you are too old for that kind of hootin, hollerin, and carrying on.

Also, watch it with the sound off and it's really hilarious. With the sound on, it will make you want to jump out a window.

Not a teacher.



Not a mother.



Not a wife (to a man).



Keep this deranged lesbian psycho away from your children. https://t.co/JUqSxk9KOJ — American Warrior for Christ (@johnrackham82) July 17, 2026

The crazy part is she thinks all American kids are 'her' kids.

There are very good reasons to believe this evil woman wielded "the power of the AFT" to keep schools closed so long during Covid-19, doing incalculable damage to millions of children, in order to extract (or extort) a trillion dollars of taxpayer money from the US government. https://t.co/NZ83vn64lQ — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 17, 2026

Just in case you were wondering why kids are not learning.👇 https://t.co/wcRyk3TEL1 — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) July 17, 2026

And the Union has been running the school system for decades now. It's only gotten worse. Why do Americans continue to trust them to fix the issue?

We abolish the teachers union, we take our children back. We take our children back we save our country. https://t.co/BXSyBKo0iM — Rugman 🇺🇲 (@paul_zoell68952) July 17, 2026

Return schools to local control.

Getting in front of a microphone and screeching like a hyena sends the message that the speaker is trying to use volume to compensate for a lack of logic and reason in their message, or that the message itself is deceptive.

This isn't passion.

It's stupidity. https://t.co/70hgowpDQd — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) July 17, 2026

That is a perfect description of Randi.

The most influential person in public education is unhinged. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/QkuKGCy9cG — Mary Stiffler (@marystifflerUSA) July 16, 2026

It explains why our government schools are such a mess.

This psychotic lady ruined millions of children’s lives



DEFUND https://t.co/fzIt24YScY — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) July 17, 2026

And there has been zero consequences.

Teachers Unions were Hijacked by Insane Liberal Women decades ago to Brainwash our Children. We are seeing the consequences now pic.twitter.com/zGrmBiFgim — bbowden18 (@Bluestown901) July 17, 2026

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And boy are those consequences steep.

Impossible to believe an actual teaching professional is inspired by this. — Brian Hegseth (@brianhegseth) July 17, 2026

The mannerisms never lie… pic.twitter.com/KspUGJBdZW — Old Man Thick n Hearty (@OldManhearty) July 17, 2026

Eerily similar.

The teacher's unions are for the teacher's unions.

It'll never be enough money or power for them.

It's never about the students. — Paul Boyer 🇺🇸 (@PaulDBoyer) July 17, 2026

Before you ever hear the audio,

The visual tells you the sound that beast is about to make is going to make you cringe; pic.twitter.com/exwZg5tbil — WyomingDan (@ScenicWY247) July 17, 2026

They could use that voice to torture terrorists.

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