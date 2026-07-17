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Mamdani's Commie Care: Nothing Says 'Great Parenting' Like Dumping Your Kids With Randos to Go Get Lit

justmindy
justmindy | 12:37 PM on July 17, 2026
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

If a parent will leave their kid with some person hired by the government for free just because they want a 'night out', they need some serious me time.

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These same people who won't let grandparents babysit because they haven't had seventeen vaccinations are fine leaving their kid with someone Mamdani hired. Make it make sense.

If the state having access to your kid at all times is your jam, probably.

That sounds like a nightmare.

Nothing is free.

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Literally, a bag of lettuce at Taco Bell is more trustworthy than the state.

Of course, they are. The taxpayers are paying for this service. So, parents who would never leave their kids with strangers are paying for other parents to have a night out.

Imagine sending your kids to government school all day and then picking them up only to drop them off at Commie Care for the evening. Might as well just turn them over to the state.

Being 'pro-natalist' is absolutely the opposite of having kids and then turning them over to the state to care for, actually.

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Don't give Mamdani any ideas.

That's a great question.

Pro-family means policies that make it easier for parents to rear their children THEMSELVES. It may include programs to encourage multi-generational living so grandparents and extended family participate in a child's life, but it's not more governmental involvement in children's daily experience.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK PARENTAL RIGHTS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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