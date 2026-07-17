Mamdani's Commie Care: Nothing Says 'Great Parenting' Like Dumping Your Kids With Randos to Go Get Lit

If a parent will leave their kid with some person hired by the government for free just because they want a 'night out', they need some serious me time.

🚨 Zohran Mamdani launches pilot program offering parents free babysitting during a night out. pic.twitter.com/vTEeVoTGqa — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) July 15, 2026

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These same people who won't let grandparents babysit because they haven't had seventeen vaccinations are fine leaving their kid with someone Mamdani hired. Make it make sense.

So NYC is legit just puppies and rainbows now? https://t.co/oqsjq3rcIj — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) July 15, 2026

If the state having access to your kid at all times is your jam, probably.

It really is the “free candy bars from the vending machine” high school class president stuff https://t.co/v8MvU25QK6 — Gary (@plzbepatient) July 17, 2026

Can you imagine leaving your kid with a rando that works for the government? What? https://t.co/uaTQNlOqAQ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 16, 2026

That sounds like a nightmare.

“Free” is code for taxpayer funded



So now NYC taxpayers have to pay for parents to leave their kids in the care of random government employees so they can go get drunk at a bar



Yeah give your kids over to a commie run state agency… what could possibly go wrong https://t.co/oRj0eYrYg3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 16, 2026

Nothing is free.

I would trust a bag of lettuce I bought today more than this. https://t.co/QNYepX5tFX — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 16, 2026

Literally, a bag of lettuce at Taco Bell is more trustworthy than the state.

Free. The babysitters aren't getting paid? https://t.co/P4ytwuGKjG — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 16, 2026

Of course, they are. The taxpayers are paying for this service. So, parents who would never leave their kids with strangers are paying for other parents to have a night out.

Imagine dropping your kids off at commie kindergarten https://t.co/pgziqCsPTf — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) July 15, 2026

Imagine sending your kids to government school all day and then picking them up only to drop them off at Commie Care for the evening. Might as well just turn them over to the state.

This is pro-natalist policy.



If you are against this, then you are not pro-natalism. https://t.co/8Po7Yjdfyt — Loïc (@Fremond_) July 16, 2026

Being 'pro-natalist' is absolutely the opposite of having kids and then turning them over to the state to care for, actually.

State sanctioned babysitters is the most dystopian sounding thing I’ve ever heard. A free communist wet nurse to watch every child. What could possibly go wrong. https://t.co/2RfGc8VsM1 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 17, 2026

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Don't give Mamdani any ideas.

Why on earth is babysitting FOR A NIGHT OUT anything that would involve taxpayer money? https://t.co/TgHyxvcqTr — RBe (@RBPundit) July 17, 2026

That's a great question.

This is pro-family. Conservatives who worry about declining fertility shouldn’t sneer.



(Obviously, there are questions about execution and scale. But the reflexive sneering bothers me.) https://t.co/tT6g8PRyIh — Sohrab Ahmari 🇺🇸 (@SohrabAhmari) July 17, 2026

Pro-family means policies that make it easier for parents to rear their children THEMSELVES. It may include programs to encourage multi-generational living so grandparents and extended family participate in a child's life, but it's not more governmental involvement in children's daily experience.

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