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Tim Walz's 'Friendly Reminder' About Donald Trump Is Blowing Up in His Face for MANY Reasons

Doug P. | 2:06 PM on July 17, 2026
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who isn't running for reelection to that job after all the fraud that's been exposed in his state (while he's been doing other awful things like pardoning a convicted child rapist and then unsuccessfully trying to keep him from being deported), likes to pretend to be a moral authority. That is especially true when he's commenting about President Trump, the guy who defeated Harris and Walz massively in the 2024 election.

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Walz has become a self-ratioing machine on X, and today he was back for more. 

Does Tampon Tim really want to go there? 

The Harris campaign chose Walz for the express purpose of winning over swing state male voters with his "manly man" routine, and we all know how that went. 

That's both true and maddening at the same time. 

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Then Walz argued that "we all shouldn't be judged by our worst day." 

What a disgusting slimeball. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and the fraudsters they enable. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN KAMALA HARRIS TIM WALZ

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