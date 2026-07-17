Tim Walz's 'Friendly Reminder' About Donald Trump Is Blowing Up in His Face for MANY Reasons

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who isn't running for reelection to that job after all the fraud that's been exposed in his state (while he's been doing other awful things like pardoning a convicted child rapist and then unsuccessfully trying to keep him from being deported), likes to pretend to be a moral authority. That is especially true when he's commenting about President Trump, the guy who defeated Harris and Walz massively in the 2024 election.

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Walz has become a self-ratioing machine on X, and today he was back for more.

Friendly reminder: Donald Trump lost Minnesota three times 🎩 🏒 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) July 17, 2026

Does Tampon Tim really want to go there?

Friendly reminder: Tim Walz lost every swing state to Donald Trump — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 17, 2026

Friendly reminder: You lost to Donald Trump by a landslide.



Sit down, Timmy! https://t.co/0uDPyZHq56 pic.twitter.com/jIp56fim5u — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) July 17, 2026

The Harris campaign chose Walz for the express purpose of winning over swing state male voters with his "manly man" routine, and we all know how that went.

Friendly reminder: Tim Walz pardoned an illegal alien who had been convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. https://t.co/v7JUzur8Fu pic.twitter.com/x35BaxkfzU — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 17, 2026

That's both true and maddening at the same time.

Non friendly reminder: You went from Potential VP to doomed, fraudster nobody in less than 2 years pic.twitter.com/w8cl1ZFAxw — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) July 17, 2026

Reminder that Kamala drinks every single night to forget choosing you as her running mate. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 17, 2026

Friendly reminder Tim Walz pardoned someone who r*ped a 10 year old pic.twitter.com/1G2Lv1lmEJ — Brother Harry ✟ (@brotherharryy) July 17, 2026

Then Walz argued that "we all shouldn't be judged by our worst day."

What a disgusting slimeball.

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