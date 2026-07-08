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Platner Campaign's 'Listen to Us' Survey Left Wide Open — Public Turns It Into a Savage Troll Fest

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Listen, everyone is exhausted by the Graham Platner drama, but this was just too good to pass up. For some background, the Platner campaign sent out a mass text message to supporters this afternoon. The survey had two questions for his superfans to answer. There was just one problem ... the link went out to the public and well, the public had a good time with it.

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That was an oversight. 

He's going to need a new gig, apparently. 

Don't give up now, Graham cracker!

Never give up!

Plus, Argentina just beat Egypt in soccer.

Now, now ... no need for vulgarity. 

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The people are with you, Graham!

That's a great question.

You're doing just great!

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