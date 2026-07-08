Platner Campaign's 'Listen to Us' Survey Left Wide Open — Public Turns It Into a Savage Troll Fest

Listen, everyone is exhausted by the Graham Platner drama, but this was just too good to pass up. For some background, the Platner campaign sent out a mass text message to supporters this afternoon. The survey had two questions for his superfans to answer. There was just one problem ... the link went out to the public and well, the public had a good time with it.

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BREAKING: The Platner people left their survey open to literally everyone and this is what's happening now via @CalebHowe https://t.co/Rc2viq06U4 pic.twitter.com/zBTs0TNMvo — Liz Mair (@LizMair) July 8, 2026

I guess Dems really don't believe in voter ID because ANYONE can take the Platner survey. And they have.

And it's funny. And you should! https://t.co/I0C2tkzyvl pic.twitter.com/Qy1QJyWyj1 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) July 8, 2026

That was an oversight.

He's going to need a new gig, apparently.

Don't give up now, Graham cracker!

Love it. He’s staying in. He owes nothing to the dem party. In his twisted, Nazi, racist, moronic, sexual assault idled brain, he’s already beaten the establishment. Why give up now? — Timothy Wood (@nagaeboko1) July 8, 2026

This is where you need someone to come up with good lines from Mein Kampf to support him. — W10insider (@W10insider1) July 8, 2026

Some of them say, "don't drop out, these allegations of assault/rape and tattoos are false" — AllStarTweets (@DJSloejoe) July 8, 2026

Never give up!

Plus, Argentina just beat Egypt in soccer.

I wish him luck with his struggle. — Harris or Benuti (@HarrisOrBenuti) July 8, 2026

Doing my part pic.twitter.com/9LuPFJ8pNe — 1968 Camper Special (@1968F250CS) July 8, 2026

Now, now ... no need for vulgarity.

What message do you have for the Democrat Party?

Definitely put your pal with the nazi tattoo in Congress! Please please please!!!



What message do you have for Graham Platner?

Seig Heil, bro. pic.twitter.com/DYF8oKgdIb — Mr. Lucky (@Mr_Lucky101) July 8, 2026

The people are with you, Graham!

3rd question left off the Platner Survey was "If the Nazi tattoo, the pattern of sexual abuse, the misogyny, anti-Semitism and porta wanking weren't dealbreakers for you, what would the Democratic candidate for US Senate in Maine have to do to lose your support?" — Steven Gaydos (@HighSierraMan) July 8, 2026

That's a great question.

The Democrat Party has created a monster they cannot control. This is going to be fun.🍿 — TommyGunns🇺🇸 (@GunnsTommy45) July 8, 2026

What message do you have for the Democrat Party?



Good job!



What message do you have for Graham?



Even better job! 🤣🤣🤣 — T-Redd (@dzynartwork) July 8, 2026

You're doing just great!

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