Where Was This Megyn? Sudden Plea for Compassion Toward Erika Kirk After Months of Silence on Candace

Um, is this the Upside Down? Megyn Kelly is suddenly defending Erika Kirk and telling her listeners to have some humanity and compassion towards her? Huh?

.@MegynKelly: "I really, really, wish the people who have doubts about Erika Kirk would just keep them quiet this week. Whether you like her or you don't like her, hopefully the human inside of you can see how difficult this is for her and the family... It's just beyond human… pic.twitter.com/pB9sWrg9nG — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) July 8, 2026

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Why hasn't she been saying this all along, particularly to the Candace Owens Coalition?

You’re so close.



The “people” are Candace Owens and her fans. https://t.co/oPPjHn8aFp — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 8, 2026

Oh, she knows.

She can’t even call out Candace by name. Lame. Weak. https://t.co/Pn4PjSjik0 — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) July 8, 2026

The coward's way out.

You've literally been siding with those attacking Erika and attacking those defending her, and now you have the audacity to try playing the good guy?! https://t.co/xXE4Ni33L1 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) July 8, 2026

It's a bit jarring, honestly.

Until you personally condemn Candace Owens… this message is performative and disingenuous.



So pick a side Megyn, you can’t appease both the good and the evil. https://t.co/g6MST7EE1r — shay 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@judeanceo) July 8, 2026

God doesn't like lukewarm.

“Silence in the face of evil is evil itself. God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”



- Dietrich Bonhoeffer https://t.co/erx9w7nvgj — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 8, 2026

She saw which direction the tide has turned, so now she can safely head that way too. Really pathetic. https://t.co/tY7v37snXW — Simply_Shula (@Simply_Shula) July 8, 2026

Yes. Thankfully, people who have been so cold and cruel toward Erika Kirk are having their hearts softened and so Megyn is pretending she's been a supporter all along now.

Your request in it of itself is moot.

The “human inside” is wicked. The last thing these people are going to do is keep quiet. If anything, they’re going to get louder. https://t.co/8wwDZWKHRE — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) July 8, 2026

Good point. People actually need to be tapping into parts of themselves God influences.

@megynkelly, you have become a cautionary tale. Your fall should be studied.

The cowardice. Staying silent for months on Candace Owens harassing a widow, even complimenting her. You worship the algorithm. Everybody sees it now. Even the people you torched your platform for are… https://t.co/G3beZ3OcRq — mac andcheese (@macandc80511539) July 8, 2026

There was never an excuse or a reason to harass Charlie's widow. It was always sick and demented.

Mom had her chance to condemn demonic Cancer Owens and decided to chase her audience instead. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 8, 2026

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No amount of money should be worth it.

It’s not simply that people have doubts or don’t like her. They’ve been inducted into a demonic cult to believe she killed Charlie. When many of us tried to convince you to stand up to that individual— to stand up for Erika — you told us to f**k off. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 8, 2026

Literally.

You brought this down on her because you gave Candace and Tucker credibility. Shame on you. — Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) July 8, 2026

Period.

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