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Where Was This Megyn? Sudden Plea for Compassion Toward Erika Kirk After Months of Silence on Candace

justmindy
justmindy | 9:18 AM on July 08, 2026

Um, is this the Upside Down? Megyn Kelly is suddenly defending Erika Kirk and telling her listeners to have some humanity and compassion towards her? Huh?

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Why hasn't she been saying this all along, particularly to the Candace Owens Coalition?

Oh, she knows.

The coward's way out.

It's a bit jarring, honestly.

God doesn't like lukewarm.

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Yes. Thankfully, people who have been so cold and cruel toward Erika Kirk are having their hearts softened and so Megyn is pretending she's been a supporter all along now.

Good point. People actually need to be tapping into parts of themselves God influences. 

There was never an excuse or a reason to harass Charlie's widow. It was always sick and demented.

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No amount of money should be worth it.

Literally.

Period.

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