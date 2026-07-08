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Court Dispatch: Grieving Erika Kirk Comforts Crying Stranger With a Tissue as Candace Owens Gets Exposed

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A stranger shared the story of an interaction with Erika Kirk and it's exactly opposite of what Candace Owens would have you believe.

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Erika Kirk comforted a stranger Tuesday during the second day of a weeklong preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing her conservative activist husband Charlie Kirk.


Denae Branch, who had lined up with friends at midnight to get some of the few public seats in the courtroom, told The Associated Press she teared up during the hearing, and Erika Kirk reached over to offer her a tissue.

So, during what had to be an intensely emotional day in court for Erika Kirk, she stopped and considered the needs of others.

“She doesn’t know if I’m Team Erika or not, yet she handed me a tissue, and I lost it,” Branch said during the lunch recess. “She didn’t know if I was a friend or not, and she showed love.”



According to the report, Branch said she observed Erika Kirk crying at times during the proceeding and fidgeting with her bracelet. Seeing Kirk’s widow get emotional made Branch emotional, too, she said,

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According to the witness, Kirk was also emotional during the proceedings which is also in opposition to what Owens claims. Owens states Kirk is often giddy and it's inappropriate for a grieving widow. 

The light is often offended by the dark. Godliness in a person can really stir up demons in others.

Others shared stories of Erika's exemplary character long before Charlie was killed.

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Candace revealed her true colors. 

That's very sick. People should pray about their hearts.

She can do so much good with all the hate that has been sent her way.

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