Court Dispatch: Grieving Erika Kirk Comforts Crying Stranger With a Tissue as Candace Owens Gets Exposed

A stranger shared the story of an interaction with Erika Kirk and it's exactly opposite of what Candace Owens would have you believe.

Millions of people already love and admire Erika Kirk. But there will come a day when even many of her haters will be forced to acknowledge that she is one of the kindest, bravest, most godly, down to earth people ever to step foot in the public eye. pic.twitter.com/s5nTOt5Zer — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 7, 2026

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Erika Kirk comforted a stranger Tuesday during the second day of a weeklong preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing her conservative activist husband Charlie Kirk.

Denae Branch, who had lined up with friends at midnight to get some of the few public seats in the courtroom, told The Associated Press she teared up during the hearing, and Erika Kirk reached over to offer her a tissue.

So, during what had to be an intensely emotional day in court for Erika Kirk, she stopped and considered the needs of others.

“She doesn’t know if I’m Team Erika or not, yet she handed me a tissue, and I lost it,” Branch said during the lunch recess. “She didn’t know if I was a friend or not, and she showed love.”



According to the report, Branch said she observed Erika Kirk crying at times during the proceeding and fidgeting with her bracelet. Seeing Kirk’s widow get emotional made Branch emotional, too, she said,

This is Denae Branch who was in the courtroom today at the Tyler Robinson preliminary trial.

When Denae was crying in the courtroom Erika Kirk tapped her on the shoulder, and gave her a tissue. https://t.co/DdKveak9UF pic.twitter.com/SY3q5ttWTz — Politics1776 (@CaraGrace23) July 8, 2026

According to the witness, Kirk was also emotional during the proceedings which is also in opposition to what Owens claims. Owens states Kirk is often giddy and it's inappropriate for a grieving widow.

Strength, especially the kind she has displayed, can annoy people

who suspect they themselves would not have it under similar circumstances. Making displays of strength seem nefarious for concocted reasons relieves them of the insecurity. https://t.co/BvrOurt0UV — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 8, 2026

The light is often offended by the dark. Godliness in a person can really stir up demons in others.

STORY TIME: When a TPUSA influencer tragically died a few years back there was a lot of chaos surrounding it.



The family of the influencer was acting sketchy about the circumstances and seemed to be scamming people.



But the influencer had a daughter with a former partner and… https://t.co/OrHQ0r3vFY — Christine Yeargin (@christineyeargs) July 7, 2026

Others shared stories of Erika's exemplary character long before Charlie was killed.

So true. I was a Candace fan and knew NOTHING about Erika. The fake hate train Candace organized against Erika literally converted me to her side. Never heard her speak ILL once, or attack Candace personally. But Candace even went after her frail mother. Figured she was insane. https://t.co/mgVB1BtiE5 — Belle (@belluccistannn) July 7, 2026

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Candace revealed her true colors.

I don’t really know anyone who stands with Erika. All the moms I know irl are on Team Candace and think Erika murdered Charlie 😂 Like they do not question anything Candace says. https://t.co/s6ztIXKPn4 — American Pravda (@PravdaAmerican) July 7, 2026

That's very sick. People should pray about their hearts.

Thinking of the multibillion dollar foundation that Erika can start once she sues everyone into destitution that’s defamed her. — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) July 7, 2026

She can do so much good with all the hate that has been sent her way.

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