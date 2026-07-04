Six Years a Citizen, Already Hates America: Mehdi Hasan's Independence Day Meltdown

First of all, how was this guy ever allowed to become a citizen? Was there any vetting at all? He's always hated America and should have been flagged as a massive assimilation risk.

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I became a citizen just six years ago and I’m happy to lecture and educate you on what it means to be an American and why your party is undermining American values. https://t.co/k3ICVSeNVF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 4, 2026

He should be thankful to be a citizen today. He should be grateful to the millions of Americans who went before him to make this a wonderful country he CLEARLY wanted to be a part of.

No one forced him to seek citizenship, after all. Instead, he thinks after six years, Americans should listen to his suggestions about how to make it better.

Franklin isn't the only one.

MSNBC canceled your show because you weren’t doing a good enough job speaking to their insane asylum far left wing viewership, I highly doubt talking to sane people will work for you either. https://t.co/2bYZqWK6L5 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 4, 2026

He was literally too crazy for the MSNBC audience. That's quite a feat.

Yea turn your comments on for starters coward. https://t.co/8AoJmOVfpw — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 4, 2026

That's how you know he's not a real American. He's a wussy.

The country you came from, the UK, seems much more aligned with your values. Legitimately don't understand why you are here, you don't seem to like America very much. https://t.co/pa5x2gdytD — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) July 4, 2026

This is the one! Why is he here? Why not stay in the UK where they put Muslims on a platform and worship them. Wouldn't he be happier there?

We need to make it a lot easier to strip this kind of filth of citizenship and kick it out of the country. And, in the meantime, to stop giving it citizenship in the first place. https://t.co/CJS2JKFWQ2 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 4, 2026

All of this. He should have never been offered citizenship in the first place. There should also be a mechanism for removing citizenship from people who do nothing but agitate against America and what it stands for the minute they are granted citizenship.

Turning off replies couldn’t be a greater indicator that you have no business lecturing and or educating anyone on American values, my guy. https://t.co/talTZGiHTd — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 4, 2026

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He turned the comments off…. https://t.co/Vw76IgQLgC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 4, 2026

Of course, he did.

You will never be an American. https://t.co/brDvbDUsMg — 🏔️ (@NomadicAnalytic) July 4, 2026

Yes, please.

Go on, tempt us to show you what we do to un-wanted British exports. https://t.co/78ad5GAWYd pic.twitter.com/zHwlopHhvR — Benjamin of Bircholm (@GoldenAspen1492) July 4, 2026

If this isn't peak third world behavior ("I got here 6 years ago so let me lecture you on your culture") I don't know what is.

Denaturalize and deport. https://t.co/6U9dpGVDMr — Infidel🇺🇲 (@Oreallynow1) July 4, 2026

The sooner, the better.

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