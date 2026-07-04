Six Years a Citizen, Already Hates America: Mehdi Hasan's Independence Day Meltdown

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justmindy
justmindy | 2:02 PM on July 04, 2026
MSNBC

First of all, how was this guy ever allowed to become a citizen? Was there any vetting at all? He's always hated America and should have been flagged as a massive assimilation risk.

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He should be thankful to be a citizen today. He should be grateful to the millions of Americans who went before him to make this a wonderful country he CLEARLY wanted to be a part of. 

No one forced him to seek citizenship, after all. Instead, he thinks after six years, Americans should listen to his suggestions about how to make it better. 

Franklin isn't the only one.

He was literally too crazy for the MSNBC audience. That's quite a feat.

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That's how you know he's not a real American. He's a wussy.

This is the one! Why is he here? Why not stay in the UK where they put Muslims on a platform and worship them. Wouldn't he be happier there?

All of this. He should have never been offered citizenship in the first place. There should also be a mechanism for removing citizenship from people who do nothing but agitate against America and what it stands for the minute they are granted citizenship. 

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Of course, he did. 

Yes, please. 

The sooner, the better. 

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