TX Dems Drop a Campaign Banger: 'We're All Trans, Gay, Vegan ... and Going to Hell for James Talarico'

Benjamin Flores is running for Land Commissioner in Texas. He was asked to speak at a rally for James Talarico and he obliged. Things got really, really weird.

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Texas Dems have lost their minds defending James Talarico:



“They say that James is trans, we’re all trans. When they say James is gay tofu eating vegan, we’re all gay tofu eating vegans! And when they say James is going to hell, we’ll say we’re all going to hell!” pic.twitter.com/BGcqc0ELPM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2026

Flores is willing to go to hell for James Talarico? That's real uncomfortable.

Most normal people aren't willing to go to hell for any politician.

…and they expect to win Texas? https://t.co/Q4yRbNjOKm — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) June 27, 2026

"Vote for Democrats! We're all trans tofu eating vegans who are all going to hell!"



Bold slogan to use when you're trying to win in TEXAS. https://t.co/WhXZNw4Tyk — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) June 27, 2026

Seems like that may work in California, but Texas is an interesting trial run.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 it would be sad if it wasnt so funny. https://t.co/Gny8AIpmXE — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) June 27, 2026

“We are all trans vegans” will surely work out well in Texas. Keep it up! https://t.co/mJLzgqRQ5A — Jace Yarbrough (@JaceYarbrough) June 27, 2026

Keep going, Democrats! This is amazing!

Winning message in a deep red state. https://t.co/kKWxFIlHf7 — Punished Billy (@gigabilly) June 27, 2026

To be fair, Texas isn't so deep red anymore.

Please keep saying deranged stuff like this. Please. https://t.co/hTwY7MSu7n — Vanessa Sivadge (@V_Sivadge) June 27, 2026

Woe to any who deny or defy the God of the Bible.



If you rebel against His clear ordering of the universe, and choose to destroy children as the pagans have forever done, then you will face the consequences from an eternally just God.



There is no "joke's on them."



"He who… https://t.co/QbnHO9DlEH — Daniel Alders (@DanielAldersTX) June 27, 2026

Joking about going to hell is risky behavior.

If the shoe fits wear it I guess 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/WrTY9Bw1Fu — Scott Bowen for State Representative (@sbwnhtx) June 27, 2026

One of the benefits of working on a campaign effort against Talarico is that they make all of our commercials for us. #txsen https://t.co/8uKSkR7ZXj — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) June 27, 2026

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Oh, the Paxton campaign should be running this non-stop.

Texas Democrats are going trans vegan, New York Democrats are going commie, and California Democrats are driving out their wealthy job creators.



They cannot even agree on one brand of crazy.



And I’m here for it. https://t.co/uTJ9avWXzc — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) June 27, 2026

They are quite the motley crew.

The DEMS are really gonna go with the "we're ALL Trans" narrative?



Maybe

Trans-cowboy... wearing a hat does not transform

you into a Cowboy, partner. --> "All Hat, No cattle"



Sit down you're embarrassing yourself now. https://t.co/qv42UYTKnI — Guszilla🌵Loves the USA 🇺🇸 (@Guszilla) June 27, 2026

Umm ok, democrats are all trans, gay, tofu eating vegans that are going to hell. Probably a truer statement than anything else said at their convention. — Corinne In TX (@CorinneInTX) June 27, 2026

Points for honesty.

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