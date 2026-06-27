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TX Dems Drop a Campaign Banger: 'We're All Trans, Gay, Vegan ... and Going to Hell for James Talarico'

justmindy
justmindy | 6:20 PM on June 27, 2026
Twitter

Benjamin Flores is running for Land Commissioner in Texas. He was asked to speak at a rally for James Talarico and he obliged. Things got really, really weird. 

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Flores is willing to go to hell for James Talarico? That's real uncomfortable.

Most normal people aren't willing to go to hell for any politician. 

Seems like that may work in California, but Texas is an interesting trial run. 

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Keep going, Democrats! This is amazing!

To be fair, Texas isn't so deep red anymore. 

Joking about going to hell is risky behavior. 

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Oh, the Paxton campaign should be running this non-stop.

They are quite the motley crew. 

Points for honesty. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY TED CRUZ TEXAS TRANSGENDER JAMES TALARICO

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Spencer Pratt to Scott Wiener: 'Remember Calling Me McBigot?' — As Senator Gets Kicked Out of Trans March justmindy
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