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Popehat Banned from Bluesky Over Bizarre Musk Assassination Missive

justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 PM on June 23, 2026
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Popehat used to be a thoughtful and sane thinker with a great account on Twitter. He was a centrist, to be sure, but he had many good things to say. 

Then, his brain was totally overtaken by Trump Derangement Syndrome and he became unbearable. He left for Bluesky where he could be among his fellow haters of Trump and all things conservative. Now, they've banned him.

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Apparently, Bluesky thought a treatise on why Elon's death would be a good thing was a bridge too far. 

His fellow travelers are up in arms.

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It's a shame he let Trump warp his brain.

To be clear, Popehat is not one of the good guys. Neither is Charles Johnson, for that matter.

He's really reaching right now.

It's been a long time since he was someone a normal person could take seriously. 

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That would be a good use of his time.

It's been a sad decline. 

Ha! Time will tell.

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Tags:

BLUESKY DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH MENTAL HEALTH

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