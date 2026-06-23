Popehat Banned from Bluesky Over Bizarre Musk Assassination Missive

Popehat used to be a thoughtful and sane thinker with a great account on Twitter. He was a centrist, to be sure, but he had many good things to say.

Then, his brain was totally overtaken by Trump Derangement Syndrome and he became unbearable. He left for Bluesky where he could be among his fellow haters of Trump and all things conservative. Now, they've banned him.

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NEWS: Popehat @Popehat, aka attorney Ken White, has been permanently banned from Bluesky, apparently for a post in which he suggested there was a moral upside to Elon Musk’s death.



The Bluesky body politic, meanwhile, is losing its mind over this. Popehat is one of their heroes. pic.twitter.com/iKcUXrGe15 — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) June 24, 2026

Apparently, Bluesky thought a treatise on why Elon's death would be a good thing was a bridge too far.

Bluesky is not happy about Popehat’s perma-ban. pic.twitter.com/LxUNJO4S2w — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) June 24, 2026

His fellow travelers are up in arms.

It’s actually more accurate to say that Popehat suggested there was a moral upside to Elon Musk’s murder, not merely his death, note. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) June 24, 2026

Popehat, who recently suggested on social media that there was a moral upside to Elon Musk’s murder, is the online moniker of Ken White, who per his website is “a criminal defense attorney and First Amendment litigator in Los Angeles.” He is also “the co-host of the Serious… pic.twitter.com/uxWBrZWo95 — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) June 24, 2026

It's a shame he let Trump warp his brain.

Blogger and former guitarist Charles Johnson calls the Popehat ban “profoundly stupid” and “simply indefensible” on Bluesky’s part.



Former journalist Mark Russell calls the ban a harbinger of BS’s decline and hails Popehat as “one of the good guys.” pic.twitter.com/7R7obnGcUl — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) June 24, 2026

To be clear, Popehat is not one of the good guys. Neither is Charles Johnson, for that matter.

Popehat has returned to Threads after a long absence and is basically playing it cool. pic.twitter.com/fGL9XfamF4 — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) June 24, 2026

He's really reaching right now.

It's for the best for Ken.



I hope one day he is able to soberly explain precisely what the hell was going on in his head during this time period.



He was once one of the most interesting and informative people in the blawgosphere. — Matt (@It_is_Tiresome) June 24, 2026

It's been a long time since he was someone a normal person could take seriously.

Hopefully, he finally gets some time to see his psychiatrist. — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) June 24, 2026

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That would be a good use of his time.

Ken was once interesting and insightful. A shame his mental health continues post-admission. It’s been years of this. — EgilSkallagrímmsson (@HlautBolli) June 24, 2026

It's been a sad decline.

He’s very close to implicitly calling for his murder here — Jack Arnold (@TheJackArn) June 24, 2026

His online persona is completely deranged. Very sad to see him unraveling over the years. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 24, 2026

Welcome back to Twitter, Popehat. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2026

Ha! Time will tell.

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