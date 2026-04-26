Princeton Prof Kevin Kruse & Popehat: Trump’s Being a Big Baby About All These Assassination Attempts

Kevin Kruse is a Princeton professor, historian and author. He thinks Trump is a big baby about all the times people have attempted to kill him. Yes, really.

Kevin Kruse/Popehat say Trump should really stop being such a baby about this stuff. pic.twitter.com/eP4BQKOCXH — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 26, 2026

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Popehat apparently shares this opinion because he retweeted it or whatever people do on Bluesky.

To be clear, no President has faced three attempts at his life. That's a record.

Popehat is compensating for something horrific he did in the past. Don’t know what it is. But his shift from niche internet lawyer to wackjob happened about the time MeToo started collecting scalps. https://t.co/yi9wLoObdx — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) April 26, 2026

Something changed in him. It is all very odd. Allegedly, of course.

Popehat’s meltdown needs to be studied https://t.co/zCdEyRVAP3 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 26, 2026

George HW Bush, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden had zero assassination attempts against them. Before Reagan Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, Lyndon Johnson all had zero attempts against them as well. It’s actually not common for a president to… https://t.co/54mdGFvLPd — David Suslenskiy 🇺🇸 (@DavidSuslenskiy) April 26, 2026

But it's common or something.

LOL @bluesky make people's brain pudin, but his was already broken when he left to that place. https://t.co/rmqyyEGDuU — Robert Marcano (@robmv) April 26, 2026

Two total lunatics, as everyone knows. https://t.co/HPfAIfrnJO — I value your take. (@NotFinnishStu) April 26, 2026

I don’t remember this being fairly common under the last administration. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 26, 2026

Biden hardly ever came out of the White House and went to bed at 4:00 pm, so he was safe in his cocoon.

Trump completely melted Popehat’s brain. Generational crash out. It’s sad to watch. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) April 26, 2026

Popehat is just permanently broken. Nice to see the mood over on Blue Sky though. — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) April 26, 2026

They're in despair because the shooter was unsuccessful.

This early period is always interesting, as the left/media tries out narratives to try to find a couple that will stick.

"President is whining"

"It was staged"

"This is a security failure - blame the admin"

"We don't know who we was going after"

"The President should do fewer… — discuss_with_integrity (@BoscoCode) April 26, 2026

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Popehat moved his schtick to Bluesky?



Hahahahahaha that's perfect — Rep. Chris Hemsworse (@GodofBlunder247) April 26, 2026

The shooter is a Will Stancil fan on Blueskyhttps://t.co/duWVBHTzlV — Pete Panuccio (@PetePanuccio) April 26, 2026

Least surprising news ever.

“It’s common for most presidents to have multiple assassination attempts, including one where he actually got hit.” Hell of a take — Si Fry (@sombreroHakeem) April 26, 2026

It's very strange, indeed.

Popehat when someone dislikes getting attempted murdered, again: pic.twitter.com/peA6Xj7IjJ — cappel (@cappel_one) April 26, 2026

Trump just needs to suck it up or something.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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