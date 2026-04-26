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Princeton Prof Kevin Kruse & Popehat: Trump’s Being a Big Baby About All These Assassination Attempts

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on April 26, 2026
Twitchy

Kevin Kruse is a Princeton professor, historian and author. He thinks Trump is a big baby about all the times people have attempted to kill him. Yes, really.

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Popehat apparently shares this opinion because he retweeted it or whatever people do on Bluesky.

To be clear, no President has faced three attempts at his life. That's a record.

Something changed in him. It is all very odd. Allegedly, of course.

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But it's common or something. 

Biden hardly ever came out of the White House and went to bed at 4:00 pm, so he was safe in his cocoon.

They're in despair because the shooter was unsuccessful.

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Least surprising news ever.

It's very strange, indeed.

Trump just needs to suck it up or something. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BLUESKY DONALD TRUMP HISTORY TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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