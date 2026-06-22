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CA State Senator Wiener Accuses Bible of Rainbow Hijacking – Because History Started in 1978

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on June 22, 2026
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Senator Scott Weiner of California is a very sick person. For some reason, he believes the Bible is trying to hijack the rainbow from the LGBT Alphabet mafia.

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He should read the Bible. Maybe he could even google Noah. He might find the Bible had the 'rainbow' long before the Pride movement and it's actually them who have hijacked it. 

Obviously!

Scott will never admit that.

Oh, he looks so happy. What a joy to be around.

The Bible had it before the Leprechauns, too.

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Maybe not single-handedly, but he is absolutely partly responsible. 

He's clearly not a smart man. 

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Oh, he can absolutely be that stupid. He does it all the time.

He has zero self-awareness!

That about sums it up. 

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