CA State Senator Wiener Accuses Bible of Rainbow Hijacking – Because History Started in 1978

Senator Scott Weiner of California is a very sick person. For some reason, he believes the Bible is trying to hijack the rainbow from the LGBT Alphabet mafia.

We’re not letting them hijack the Bible to “take back” the rainbow. The rainbow is about Pride. It’s about our beautiful LGBTQ community. And it’s about San Francisco beauty & joy.



Happy Pride! https://t.co/D5c2qqQBcH — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 22, 2026

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He should read the Bible. Maybe he could even google Noah. He might find the Bible had the 'rainbow' long before the Pride movement and it's actually them who have hijacked it.

Genesis 9:13-14



The rainbow is not yours and never will be. Stop hijacking it for your creepy mutiIation groomer cult. https://t.co/zC6jc6790L — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 22, 2026

Quoting the Bible accurately is not “hijacking” it. https://t.co/1BF3hcR0kl — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 22, 2026

Obviously!

Does the Bible have anything to say about pride, Scott? https://t.co/AGuAjDCgR4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2026

Scott will never admit that.

Oh, he looks so happy. What a joy to be around.

somewhere a leprechaun is rolling up his sleeves, firing up his twitter, and preparing to unleash hell https://t.co/cLK9R07Bjc — Kat Rosenfield (@katrosenfield) June 22, 2026

The Bible had it before the Leprechauns, too.

Wiener is single-handedly responsible for the decline in American support for gays. https://t.co/LIex30nkXg — John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) June 22, 2026

Maybe not single-handedly, but he is absolutely partly responsible.

This man is a lunatic. https://t.co/7PNJSys2Iy — FatAunty (@poetrypainter) June 22, 2026

The rainbow isn’t “yours” to gatekeep. In Genesis 9:12-17, God sets the rainbow in the sky as His covenant with all humanity…a universal sign after the flood that He would never again destroy the earth with water. It’s been a symbol of God’s promise for thousands of years, long… https://t.co/Ky5LYT7tuB — JustJamie (@OYourNameHereO) June 22, 2026

Bible: old AF

lgbtqiapuvdgaf: maybe 70 years old.



But sure Wiener, Christians are hijacking the Bible. Give me a break. https://t.co/BiN1NTss89 — Travis Daman (@travischievious) June 22, 2026

He's clearly not a smart man.

Passengers: We’re taking back this plane.



Hijackers: We’re not letting them hijack this plane. https://t.co/SJXHmMRiiO — Chad Ragsdale (@caragsdale) June 22, 2026

Uhhhh... it's been God's for 1000s of years. 😏



Genesis 9 : 12-17



You can't really be this stupid. https://t.co/YPXivFk4NQ — Heidi (@heidiponyrider) June 22, 2026

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Oh, he can absolutely be that stupid. He does it all the time.

God owns the rainbow, and as Christians, we're reclaiming it in His name.



Deal with it. https://t.co/qanxF0cuQA — Collapsible Piano (@CollapsblePiano) June 22, 2026

Do you even hear yourself? — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) June 22, 2026

He has zero self-awareness!

The Rainbow has been a sign of God’s covenant with Noah for over 4,000 years. It’s been hijacked by Pride for 48 years. Hope this helps. — Will Freely (@willfreely) June 22, 2026

That about sums it up.

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