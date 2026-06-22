CA State Senator Wiener Accuses Bible of Rainbow Hijacking – Because History Started in 1978

Senator Scott Weiner of California is a very sick person. For some reason, he believes the Bible is trying to hijack the rainbow from the LGBT Alphabet mafia.
We’re not letting them hijack the Bible to “take back” the rainbow. The rainbow is about Pride. It’s about our beautiful LGBTQ community. And it’s about San Francisco beauty & joy.— Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 22, 2026
Happy Pride! https://t.co/D5c2qqQBcH
He should read the Bible. Maybe he could even google Noah. He might find the Bible had the 'rainbow' long before the Pride movement and it's actually them who have hijacked it.
Genesis 9:13-14— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 22, 2026
The rainbow is not yours and never will be. Stop hijacking it for your creepy mutiIation groomer cult. https://t.co/zC6jc6790L
Quoting the Bible accurately is not “hijacking” it. https://t.co/1BF3hcR0kl— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 22, 2026
Obviously!
Does the Bible have anything to say about pride, Scott? https://t.co/AGuAjDCgR4— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2026
Scott will never admit that.
Who hijacked whom? https://t.co/pKJE6KcMx0— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 22, 2026
Joy https://t.co/kZYuGDbtfa pic.twitter.com/bagkRCjelW— Mark Fabela (@markdfabela) June 22, 2026
Oh, he looks so happy. What a joy to be around.
somewhere a leprechaun is rolling up his sleeves, firing up his twitter, and preparing to unleash hell https://t.co/cLK9R07Bjc— Kat Rosenfield (@katrosenfield) June 22, 2026
The Bible had it before the Leprechauns, too.
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Wiener is single-handedly responsible for the decline in American support for gays. https://t.co/LIex30nkXg— John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) June 22, 2026
Maybe not single-handedly, but he is absolutely partly responsible.
This man is a lunatic. https://t.co/7PNJSys2Iy— FatAunty (@poetrypainter) June 22, 2026
The rainbow isn’t “yours” to gatekeep. In Genesis 9:12-17, God sets the rainbow in the sky as His covenant with all humanity…a universal sign after the flood that He would never again destroy the earth with water. It’s been a symbol of God’s promise for thousands of years, long… https://t.co/Ky5LYT7tuB— JustJamie (@OYourNameHereO) June 22, 2026
Bible: old AF— Travis Daman (@travischievious) June 22, 2026
lgbtqiapuvdgaf: maybe 70 years old.
But sure Wiener, Christians are hijacking the Bible. Give me a break. https://t.co/BiN1NTss89
He's clearly not a smart man.
Passengers: We’re taking back this plane.— Chad Ragsdale (@caragsdale) June 22, 2026
Hijackers: We’re not letting them hijack this plane. https://t.co/SJXHmMRiiO
Uhhhh... it's been God's for 1000s of years. 😏— Heidi (@heidiponyrider) June 22, 2026
Genesis 9 : 12-17
You can't really be this stupid. https://t.co/YPXivFk4NQ
Oh, he can absolutely be that stupid. He does it all the time.
God owns the rainbow, and as Christians, we're reclaiming it in His name.— Collapsible Piano (@CollapsblePiano) June 22, 2026
Deal with it. https://t.co/qanxF0cuQA
Do you even hear yourself?— Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) June 22, 2026
He has zero self-awareness!
The Rainbow has been a sign of God’s covenant with Noah for over 4,000 years. It’s been hijacked by Pride for 48 years. Hope this helps.— Will Freely (@willfreely) June 22, 2026
That about sums it up.
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