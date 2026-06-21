Europeans Taste US Suburbs and Ranch Dressing, Realize They’re Poor — Left Still Begs to Be Like Them

Listen, the American Left is really weird, but one of the most bizarre features of their personalities is desperately wanting to be like Europeans. Or actually their preconceived notions of what being 'European' is. Actually, most Europeans are poor by American standards and they would really hate that life.

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European football fans visiting America are discovering the mass affluence of the country’s suburbs. The wealth enticing holidaymakers troubles European elites. America, once a peer, seems to be racing ahead https://t.co/TMRIvZW6yC



Illustration: Álvaro Bernis pic.twitter.com/xe8FkPpCQg — The Economist (@TheEconomist) June 20, 2026

And, Europeans are coming to America in droves for the World Cup and having an epiphany about how much more prosperous the United States is compared to their own countries.

The American left is in love with a Europe that is simply, substantially poorer in real median terms than we are. They have no pride in the US, but dream of imaginary Copenhagen, intentionally ignorant (but mostly just lying) about how poor they are compared to us. This euro… https://t.co/e9uDWrvdcg — John Papola (@JohnPapola) June 21, 2026

Most people are shocked to learn the GDP of some European countries is less than states like Mississippi and Alabama.

It’s racing ahead because it is different than Europe—a fact that seems somehow to be lost on the Americans who want America to be more like Europe. https://t.co/0Ntxjg5tuC — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 21, 2026

Americans actually like air conditioning, big refrigerators and homes with large yards.

The Europoors thought they were our peers. https://t.co/ARk4amXSZr pic.twitter.com/necMSQNymc — 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) June 21, 2026

This is about what I've been trying to communicate for years. RW flyover America is suburbs & small cities, highly educated & mass affluence (speaking globally) going on for thousands of miles.



But the coastals & euros fall for this deliberate propaganda that we're dumb hicks. https://t.co/5xUXhlPPSr — Labrador Skeptic (@SaysSimulation) June 21, 2026

I will not apologize for our greatness….. https://t.co/4rq6B4f0NE — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 21, 2026

Americans should never apologize for our greatness or our exceptionalism. Americans should celebrate it.

“America, once a peer, seems to be racing ahead.”



This could have been written in the 1920s but only now do the Europeans seem to be catching on… https://t.co/mvbczZwZYH — Kurt Steiner (@Kurt_Steiner) June 21, 2026

Yep, the wealth divergence is becoming more and more obvious (as is the inequality). High risk, high rewards.



It explains why 20,000 New Yorkers had no problem paying from $10-20k for Knicks tickets, not once, but several times. And why everyone from Europe (like myself) is… https://t.co/0hXpLmkALw — Vuk Vukovic (@wolf_vukovic) June 21, 2026

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“Europeans do not often holiday in America: too far and, these days, too dear. Except for the World Cup. As fans chase their sides across America this summer, they are discovering country music, ranch dressing and—most striking of all—the mass affluence of America’s suburbs.… https://t.co/DuuMDXYFeb — Sar Haribhakti (@sarthakgh) June 21, 2026

Ranch dressing is straight-up American — invented on a California ranch in the '50s, and now we drown everything from pizza to wings in it like it's no big deal. Pretty much proves we're exceptional, because only we could create a sauce that's that darn good and leave the rest of the world lapping it up.

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