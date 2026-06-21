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Europeans Taste US Suburbs and Ranch Dressing, Realize They’re Poor — Left Still Begs to Be Like Them

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on June 21, 2026
Twitchy

Listen, the American Left is really weird, but one of the most bizarre features of their personalities is desperately wanting to be like Europeans. Or actually their preconceived notions of what being 'European' is. Actually, most Europeans are poor by American standards and they would really hate that life. 

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And, Europeans are coming to America in droves for the World Cup and having an epiphany about how much more prosperous the United States is compared to their own countries. 

Most people are shocked to learn the GDP of some European countries is less than states like Mississippi and Alabama.

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Americans actually like air conditioning, big refrigerators and homes with large yards. 

Americans should never apologize for our greatness or our exceptionalism. Americans should celebrate it. 

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Ranch dressing is straight-up American — invented on a California ranch in the '50s, and now we drown everything from pizza to wings in it like it's no big deal. Pretty much proves we're exceptional, because only we could create a sauce that's that darn good and leave the rest of the world lapping it up.

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ECONOMY EUROPEAN UNION USA WORLD CUP

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