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Doctor Who’s 'Been Everywhere' Declares American Groceries Trash, Gets Schooled on Cool AC & Real Cuisine

justmindy
justmindy | 12:15 PM on June 17, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Suneel Dhand is a 'wellness innovator' on Twitter and he wants you to know America actually sucks and people here visiting for the World Cup are lying to you when they say they enjoy America. Got that?

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He's been more places than you, and American food and wine is awful and that's that, according to Suneel. Also, he's a Doctor so that makes him an expert on everything.

People defending America are also clowns.

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Oh, but Suneel is wealthy and goes to the finest places in Europe so he is sure he has the pulse of how everyone there lives.

It's so obvious. 

It's almost like people can enjoy different things.

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He apparently loves to criticize America.

In other words, touch grass.



 

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