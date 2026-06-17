Doctor Who’s 'Been Everywhere' Declares American Groceries Trash, Gets Schooled on Cool AC & Real Cuisine

Suneel Dhand is a 'wellness innovator' on Twitter and he wants you to know America actually sucks and people here visiting for the World Cup are lying to you when they say they enjoy America. Got that?

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I love America, but I hate to burst your bubble: if you are on Twitter, and you are getting posts about how Europeans visiting for the World Cup are completely in awe of American food and grocery stores— I have to be honest with you and tell you you are being fed complete… — Suneel Dhand MD (@DrSuneelDhand) June 16, 2026

He's been more places than you, and American food and wine is awful and that's that, according to Suneel. Also, he's a Doctor so that makes him an expert on everything.

Seriously dumbfounded any real person with a brain could be commenting below defending American food.



90% grocery store content is chemical concoctions. Stuff not allowed in Europe.



Pesticides, preservatives, additives.



USA overweight/obesity rate 80%.



Are you all clowns???… — Suneel Dhand MD (@DrSuneelDhand) June 17, 2026

People defending America are also clowns.

Sorry, citizens in Alabama actually live better than in Germany, Europe’s wealthiest country. Germany’s GDP per capita of roughly $56,000 in 2024 would rank 48th among U.S. states — below West Virginia.



80% of European homes lack air conditioning. In the UK 5% of homes have AC,… https://t.co/qN5ub2Utqe — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) June 17, 2026

Oh, but Suneel is wealthy and goes to the finest places in Europe so he is sure he has the pulse of how everyone there lives.

I wasn’t impressed with European restaurant food 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Z3EUs50G68 — Cyborg Pediatrician (@CyborgPeds) June 17, 2026

You say you love America but your contempt of *Americans* is obvious https://t.co/LXF7OeIWqM — Jay (@OneFineJay) June 17, 2026

It's so obvious.

"I love America, but..." Stop right there. No you don't. GTFO. https://t.co/gfPDXU1uJ1 — Fridge Intern (@fridgeintern) June 17, 2026

Adult jealousy of Twitter attention is literally gross and juvenile. Eww. https://t.co/DmEUvEMki5 — Flynn Unbound (@FlynnUnbound) June 17, 2026

lol, i’ve been through all of Europe, except Portugal. And it’s a dump compared to Florida. https://t.co/GEf30iG5P7 — IAmMiami (@IAmMiamiFL) June 17, 2026

It's almost like people can enjoy different things.

I swear to God in heaven above.



There are a few things worse than an American tourist. Because as a 'tourist' ... trust them .... they 'know'. They've 'been there'. Never mind the fact that there are entire reels by real people expressing awe when they visit the United… https://t.co/M0GeEDWXuD — Dan of GTC Traders (@GtcTraders) June 17, 2026

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I don’t believe this man actually loves America https://t.co/VJnEkeggPV — Dr. Conservative Thought Leader™️ (@BigJebBos) June 17, 2026

He apparently loves to criticize America.

Try leaving the processed aisles of a chain store & check out actual American cuisine. America has one of the most vibrant, diverse culinary & agricultural landscapes on earth, you just have to actually look for it instead of whining about an algorithm. https://t.co/P3NZ0arriA — 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑠, 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑠, 𝑃𝑜𝑝 𝐶𝑢𝑙 (@policywishes) June 17, 2026

In other words, touch grass.









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