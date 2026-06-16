America Last Energy: Democrats Can’t Bring Themselves to Support Their Own Darn Country in the World Cup

This isn't shocking news, but it is sad. The Democrats really, really hate America.

"World Cup — who are you rooting for to win it all?"



Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D): "Mexico"



Darializa Chevalier (D): "Senegal" pic.twitter.com/kIph5m7lrQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 15, 2026

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Two Democrat politicians were asked who they were rooting for in the World Cup. The natural answer (particularly if you're running for elected office), should have been AMERICA. Not to these two goofs.

They should go run for public office in Mexico or Senegal.

Dude. Wtf is the Democratic Party? https://t.co/PmOC40Evq6 — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) June 15, 2026

No one doubts there haven't been other elected officials in the history of America who didn't love this country. They at least pretended to have first loyalty to America. These folks aren't even pretending. It's jarring.

Silly but tolerable answers if the US was not competing in the World Cup.



But the more Democrats speak, the clearer it gets that this isn’t an American party.

It’s a party of foreigners who happen to live here. https://t.co/T5gwLwv75q pic.twitter.com/bEsYaMUrWs — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) June 16, 2026

it's just a soccer game, you might say. but that's exactly why this strikes me as so insane. there are zero stakes, the easiest "I care about america" in the world, and they still can't support our country. in fact, they seem to see any demonstration of support as a liability. https://t.co/FPGF2QB3xP — Mike Solana (@micsolana) June 16, 2026

They can't conjure one bit of patriotism for this country. These people hate America and they are in the highest levels of government or hoping to be there.

They’re not Americans. They don’t even pretend to be https://t.co/Wdcc0S4PLM — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) June 16, 2026

Was expecting an “other than the US” qualifier, but nope https://t.co/JZtuziaDEj — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 16, 2026

They literally hate the United States.

they don’t identify as Americans https://t.co/sK2h6AIZVu — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) June 16, 2026

Everyone’s an ethnonationalist, it’s only a matter of which country they’re an ethnonationalist for https://t.co/58rednDzG3 — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) June 16, 2026

One would just hope people running for political office in America were nationalists for the United States.

When you tell people that America is simply a set of propositions they remain loyal to their real countries



America is a place for them to make money or gain influence, it is not a people to which they owe loyalty https://t.co/sINacq0M3l — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 16, 2026

Bingo. It's transactional. It's a place for them to come and make money. Money they send back to their home countries. They plan retirement homes in those home countries (see Mamdani family). They just want to be in government to enrich themselves and the people who support them.

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Patriotism is nearly dead in the Left due to mass immigration and woke indoctrination.



In too many parts of the big cities nobody cares about America's 250th anniversary, a far cry from the Bicentennial in 1976.



We need a hard conversation about foreign allegiances OVER the US. https://t.co/fgXexU6FD3 — Red Texas (@Red_Texas_22) June 16, 2026

America needs to have hard conversations about immigration and assimilation because too often, the latter is not happening.

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