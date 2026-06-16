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America Last Energy: Democrats Can’t Bring Themselves to Support Their Own Darn Country in the World Cup

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Andre Penner

This isn't shocking news, but it is sad. The Democrats really, really hate America.

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Two Democrat politicians were asked who they were rooting for in the World Cup. The natural answer (particularly if you're running for elected office), should have been AMERICA. Not to these two goofs.

They should go run for public office in Mexico or Senegal. 

No one doubts there haven't been other elected officials in the history of America who didn't love this country. They at least pretended to have first loyalty to America. These folks aren't even pretending. It's jarring.

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They can't conjure one bit of patriotism for this country. These people hate America and they are in the highest levels of government or hoping to be there. 

They literally hate the United States

One would just hope people running for political office in America were nationalists for the United States.

Bingo. It's transactional. It's a place for them to come and make money. Money they send back to their home countries. They plan retirement homes in those home countries (see Mamdani family). They just want to be in government to enrich themselves and the people who support them. 

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America needs to have hard conversations about immigration and assimilation because too often, the latter is not happening. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY USA WOKE WORLD CUP AMERICA 250

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