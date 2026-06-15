Politburo Posse Poses Proudly for Trump’s World Cup Win None of Them Helped Deliver

The Politburo Posse got together for a group picture at a World Cup game. They were so proud of themselves. Notice Comrade Mamdani didn't wear the colors of the United States because he hates America and doesn't see this as his home. He fashioned his own ode to 'New York' with some bizarre colorscape he chose.

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Dream. Team.⁰⁰After years of planning, the World Cup is finally here.⁰⁰What a day. pic.twitter.com/kZFlD6op7d — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 14, 2026

Thankfully, Derek is here to give a fact check revealing all three of these people had absolutely nothing to do with the success of FIFA.

Fun fact: Exactly zero of these people were in office in 2018, when FIFA announced the World Cup was coming to the US, literally NONE of it occurs in New York City or New York State, and the Governor of New Jersey just got into office. These people did nothing. https://t.co/c1dLAEqMUp — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 15, 2026

Like good Commies, they are enjoying the spoils of the hard work of others and taking credit for themselves. Same as it ever was.

Democratic elected politicians taking credit for the work performed by others and their predecessors. What a surprise!



Narrator: It is not a surprise at all. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) June 15, 2026

That’s communism for you. Taking credit for what others have done while trying to destroy it. — Mrs. Smith (@mjrsmith5) June 15, 2026

I don’t think Mamdani was even a citizen in 2018 — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Pimpernell13) June 15, 2026

That's true. Mamdani wasn't naturalized until late 2018.

But Democrats taking credit for something people like, although they did nothing to bring it about, is perfectly 'on brand' for them. — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) June 15, 2026

Commies in the luxury box, feasting on capitalism. The irony writes itself. https://t.co/N1hCp9965A — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 14, 2026

It's so very Hunger games.

this stadium is in New Jersey btw https://t.co/p1OimnUDAp — LeftyCrypto🌹 (@LeftyCrypto) June 14, 2026

The Red Scare.

When Trump secured the World Cup during his first term:



—Mikie Sherrill was a random lawyer running for Congress



—Kathy Hochul was Lt. Governor under Andrew Cuomo



—Zohran Mamdani wasn’t even an American citizen https://t.co/bSSatDXNDY — PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) June 15, 2026

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Oop!

Kathy Hochul poses next to an anti-Semitic, anti-American Communist and calls it the “Dream Team.”



Vote out the Worst Governor in America in November. https://t.co/mxZh1ldJN1 — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) June 14, 2026

Another reason to get of of NY when you can https://t.co/wQ0dUSVlTp — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) June 14, 2026

Literally NONE of You had ANYTHING to do With ANY of It… https://t.co/48qjgooWCZ — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) June 14, 2026

A nightmare is also a dream.



Just sayin https://t.co/tTJKL4ydWj — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) June 14, 2026

Good point.

Meet the three horse-persons of the apocalypse.... https://t.co/BRfDakrzfb — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) June 14, 2026

Yikes.

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