Guilty as Charged: Illegal Des Moines Ex-Superintendent Pleads to Citizenship Lie and Firearm Possession

justmindy
justmindy | 12:45 PM on January 23, 2026
ICE via AP

Last year, we told you about the Iowa Superintendent who was an illegal collecting a six figure salary. Today, it's reported he has chosen to plead guilty to charges against him. 

A former school superintendent in Des Moines, Iowa, entered a guilty plea at a court hearing on Thursday, months after he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for staying in the country illegally.

Ian Roberts pleaded guilty to falsely claiming U.S. citizenship for employment and being an illegal immigrant in possession of firearms. 

He had initially pleaded not guilty to both federal charges. In light of his plea change, a March trial will not be moving forward.

Roberts was the superintendent for Des Moines Public Schools for over two years before he was detained in September. He was then indicted by a federal grand jury in October. Around this time, he resigned from his post.

The defendant was charged with lying about his citizenship status on a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Verification Form I-9 as part of his employment. The district’s school board said it was unaware of any immigration-related issues at the time of his hiring.

That was probably one of the stipulations of him pleading guilty. 

There needs to be way more fall out from this.

Tale as old as time. 

That's the million dollar question.

Oh, he's likely got millions to take back to Guyana.

Find any man lying and stealing money from the taxpayers and the Democrats will support him. 

Nothing is as important to them as their ideology. 

Tags:

EDUCATION ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IOWA

