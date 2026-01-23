Guilty as Charged: Illegal Des Moines Ex-Superintendent Pleads to Citizenship Lie and Firearm Possession

Last year, we told you about the Iowa Superintendent who was an illegal collecting a six figure salary. Today, it's reported he has chosen to plead guilty to charges against him.

Former Iowa superintendent arrested by ICE changes plea to guilty. https://t.co/GeHhm1g0Gy pic.twitter.com/QEPOUcQ1wJ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 23, 2026

A former school superintendent in Des Moines, Iowa, entered a guilty plea at a court hearing on Thursday, months after he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for staying in the country illegally. Ian Roberts pleaded guilty to falsely claiming U.S. citizenship for employment and being an illegal immigrant in possession of firearms. He had initially pleaded not guilty to both federal charges. In light of his plea change, a March trial will not be moving forward. Roberts was the superintendent for Des Moines Public Schools for over two years before he was detained in September. He was then indicted by a federal grand jury in October. Around this time, he resigned from his post. The defendant was charged with lying about his citizenship status on a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Verification Form I-9 as part of his employment. The district’s school board said it was unaware of any immigration-related issues at the time of his hiring.

Are we locking him up then sending him back or are we just sending him back? — Crimeguy1812 (@EAMckinstry) January 23, 2026

I hope both but I think just sending him back 😒 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 23, 2026

That was probably one of the stipulations of him pleading guilty.

The school board members that hired him for the superintendent position should be forced to resign!! What an embarrassment... — The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) January 23, 2026

There needs to be way more fall out from this.

Suicidal empathy is more toxic, it seems, than advanced TDS.



It explains how this Lou Gossett Jr look-alike managed to nail these top jobs in education — Armando Chapelli (@ArmandoCha66272) January 23, 2026

His supporters from the schoolboard: pic.twitter.com/tFFJh2PdU9 — Huckleberry Holliday (@ToobEwe45597) January 23, 2026

Tale as old as time.

How many more of these are out there?! — Jtphotog (@Jtphotog1) January 23, 2026

That's the million dollar question.

Another illegal

Alien stealing American money — Caluchi (@caluchi) January 23, 2026

Oh, he's likely got millions to take back to Guyana.

So the demoncrats were standing by him why again? — TenyearGoal (@MtuwaMaoni) January 22, 2026

Find any man lying and stealing money from the taxpayers and the Democrats will support him.

A lot of wins today. Let’s keep getting Ws on the board. — Francisco d’Anconia (@Fdanconia85) January 23, 2026

Another grifter exposed

Do not let up!! — Dave'sRightHere76 (@HonDavid76) January 23, 2026

he made his US employers look like a bunch incompetent woke fools...which they apparently are...their leftist mindset wasted a lot of money...they put woke above students...that is the leftist values. — Senseofplace (@Senseofplace4) January 23, 2026

Nothing is as important to them as their ideology.

