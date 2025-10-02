Iowahawkblog’s Hilarious Take on Des Moines’ Superintendent Scandal: A Modern Music Man Grift

No Known Motive in Manchester Synagogue Attack—Except the Name: Jihad Al-Shamie Identified
justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on October 02, 2025
For days, we've been keeping our readers abreast on the situation with the Des Moines, Iowa Superintendent who is in the country illegally. One of X's best, 'Iowahawkblog' aka David Burge is himself a Iowa resident (obviously), and had a hilarious take on this very serious situation. This is one of those times if you don't laugh, you'll cry.

The similarity is stunning, actually. 

Oh, we've got trouble, in River City, with a capital T and that rhymes with P and that's trouble or pool, or something.

It's our fault for caring so much. 

A handshake used to be enough between men, after all. 

Surely, we can trust her. She has proven she is an excellent judge of character, after all. 

Hopefully, she will run for President next. 

If only he could have eaten that gun he was caught with. 

Some people never learn.

EDUCATION GUN CONTROL ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IOWA DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

