Iowahawkblog’s Hilarious Take on Des Moines’ Superintendent Scandal: A Modern Music Man Grift

For days, we've been keeping our readers abreast on the situation with the Des Moines, Iowa Superintendent who is in the country illegally. One of X's best, 'Iowahawkblog' aka David Burge is himself a Iowa resident (obviously), and had a hilarious take on this very serious situation. This is one of those times if you don't laugh, you'll cry.

That Des Moines school superintendent is the greatest charming grifter to fleece dimwitted gullible Iowans since Professor Harold Hill — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

He even rolled into town in the same wardrobe, you just gotta respect that kind of dazzle-the-rubes audacity pic.twitter.com/ItwR8K5qcu — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

The similarity is stunning, actually.

I still hold out hope that his degree from the Gary Conservatory of Music in Gary Indiana checks outhttps://t.co/9f2aGcf7la — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

Oh, we've got trouble, in River City, with a capital T and that rhymes with P and that's trouble or pool, or something.

As always, after faceplanting like a bozo, claim it's a teaching moment and seize the opportunity to sternly lecture other people on their shortcomings https://t.co/VMTgeViial — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

It's our fault for caring so much.

You: mean spirited anger over this unfortunate situation



Me: marking up the fencepost outside the Des Moines School Board building for my pals at the hobo camp pic.twitter.com/nKw7o5vNKi — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

Excuse me ma'am, I'd sure be obliged for a job running yore 30,000 student school district. I even got this here educatin' certificate from Harvard State U. All I'm askin' is $300,000 per year and a slice of yore famous apple pie pic.twitter.com/VacIYzTlZi — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

A handshake used to be enough between men, after all.

My god it just keeps getting more and more delightfully farcicalhttps://t.co/BdbkOkoOp7 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

Taking a brief time out from my hectic volunteer role of appointing charming, fast driving strangers in flashy clothes to $300k public jobs to remind you to donate to these candidates I personally vouch forhttps://t.co/vS0yQmxMSW — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

Surely, we can trust her. She has proven she is an excellent judge of character, after all.

Wait... WTF... she's actually running for US Senate in Iowa? I admit being out of the loop on Iowa politics anymore, but sweet googly moogly this really is the long awaited Music Man sequel, and I need someone to reanimate zombie Meredith Willson — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

Hopefully, she will run for President next.

🎵Warning bells, everywhere

But I didn't hear them ringing

No I didn't hear them at all

Till there was you



PhDs, on CVs

That I didn't have time for pinging

No I didn't vet them at all

Till there was you



But you had bow ties

And a wonderful wardrobe

They told me in radical… — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

Georgetown in Guyana,

Georgetown in Guyana,

Georgetown in Guyana



Let me say it once again



Georgetown in Guyana,

Georgetown in Guyana,

Georgetown in Guyana



That's the town that knew me when — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

Seventy-six degrees on my resume

With a hundred and ten awards to inspect

They were followed by row and rows of the finest list of kudos

The claims were just to good to check — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

Just when I thought this story couldn't possibly get even funnier:https://t.co/zXG3q4mEgk — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

I gotta admit it's a brilliant strategy: lie on your resume, and if somebody calls you on it just eat the evidence — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 1, 2025

If only he could have eaten that gun he was caught with.

Trouble with a capital T and that rhymes with D and that stands for diversity, equity, and Inclusion — Rufus Firefly (@RufusFirefly24) October 1, 2025

It never ends. After grifter Charles Ponzi fleeced many people with his infamous Ponzi Scheme, they STILL wanted to invest with him. https://t.co/mKMwhpM42R pic.twitter.com/yJycWTEzyr — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) October 2, 2025

Some people never learn.

