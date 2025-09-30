Dr. Andre Ian Roberts: Lies, Lawsuits, and a Lead Foot Zooming Past Iowa School Board's Common Sense

So far, we know Dr. Andre Ian Roberts told multiple stories about his birth date, place of birth, where he received his degrees and what types of degrees he received, his citizenship and his right to work in the United States. We also know he was sued several times for sexual harassment as he would promote unqualified women over men with the qualifications, allegeldy. Now, we are learning he also had a serious lead foot. Dr. Ian could run fast, but apparently, he liked all types of speed. Oh, and also, he was registered to vote in Maryland, but not a citizen of the United States.

Advertisement

In June of this year a concerned citizen wrote DMPS board president Jackie Norris expressing concern about Ian Roberts speeding past them at 50-60 MPH over (estimation) the speed limit on Fleur Drive. Jackie Norris responded to the concerns with this — “While not defending his… pic.twitter.com/2vXKfYSZ5R — The Iowa Standard (@IowaStandard) September 29, 2025

His very excessive speed was reported to the School Board. Their response was 'give him a break, he's not white in Iowa so he sticks out'. That School Board was paying $600 per month for that vehicle.

Oh, yes, that's her.

Liberal white women taken over by an emotional parasite called suicidal empathy https://t.co/wxPpp5rJyF — 🇺🇸🄳🅄🄽🄲🄰🄽🌎☮️🄶🄾🄾🄳🄸🄽🄶🇺🇸 (@GoodingDuncan) September 30, 2025

Dear Iowans,



Do NOT elect @MsJackieNorris to become a great Senator of Iowa!



She is NOT standing for Iowans! She has ulterior interests, and those will only serve her. https://t.co/YtB5D8j4LQ — Christine 2.0 (@ChristineI220) September 30, 2025

She couldn't even manage being in charge of a School Board, for goodness sake.

And yet the Left denies that they are S O F T on C R I M E. 🤬🤯 https://t.co/phLUqZxp3Q — BackthePack (@AndreaGodwin43) September 30, 2025

Then, they'll start talking about #radicalempathy and other nonsense.

White women will literally make up the most retarded excuses to justify an illegal alien's relentless crime spree over enforcing a law that hurts their feelings. https://t.co/oPkKZzZ0Fd — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 30, 2025

First, his flashy clothes are a choice. A choice you can’t see when he’s sitting in the car.



As far as his skin color, it’s not that unusual at all in Des Moines. In fact, in order to get from downtown to Fleur Drive, you have to travel on … Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 30, 2025

Also, almost 50% of his school district is Black or Hispanic. He's hardly the only person of color in the area.

Here’s a beauty⬇️ he was over 25mph on I 35 in Warren county. Notice he still had a license from Maryland and license plates from Texas. https://t.co/AWp75ZRkxk — its just me (@lovin2cook) September 29, 2025

Advertisement

Furthermore, his propensity for speed doesn't even end there.

Norris is a joke. She either doesn’t care about her job responsibilities or she’s a complete imbecile. Either way no one should be voting for her. — Tater (@Tater00583214) September 30, 2025

It's probably a bit of both, honestly.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.