QAnon Shaman’s Hilarious $40 Trillion Lawsuit Fiasco: A Bold Legal Circus Unleashed
What’s Art Got to Do With It? Tina Turner Statue in the Singer’s...
Hakeem Jeffries Goes Muy Loco on MSNBC Over Trump Parody Video That Gave...
British Pub Give George Orwell Treatment to Labour's Orwellian Policies
LOL! Trump Shares Video Zinging Chuck Schumer and Dems' Budget 'Priorities' In PRICELESS...
VIP
Graham Linehan Amused by Netflix's 'Trans Cop' on 'Wayward'
Ta-Nehisi Coates Calls Charlie Kirk a Hatemonger — Again
'Inject This Into My Veins'! JD Vance Self-Awareness Nukes Dems' Health Care Fearmongering
NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post...
VIP
Compassion, Not Condemnation: A Christian Call for Love After the LDS Church Attack
More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday
Stephen King's Bill Clinton History Rewrite Flops as X Swiftly Schools the Big...
As a Black Woman, Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Don Lemon Charlie Kirk Has...
Don Lemon's Sour Take: White Men Are 'Broken' and Cause the Most Violence...

Dr. Andre Ian Roberts: Lies, Lawsuits, and a Lead Foot Zooming Past Iowa School Board's Common Sense

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

So far, we know Dr. Andre Ian Roberts told multiple stories about his birth date, place of birth, where he received his degrees and what types of degrees he received, his citizenship and his right to work in the United States. We also know he was sued several times for sexual harassment as he would promote unqualified women over men with the qualifications, allegeldy. Now, we are learning he also had a serious lead foot. Dr. Ian could run fast, but apparently, he liked all types of speed. Oh, and also, he was registered to vote in Maryland, but not a citizen of the United States. 

Advertisement

His very excessive speed was reported to the School Board. Their response was 'give him a break, he's not white in Iowa so he sticks out'. That School Board was paying $600 per month for that vehicle. 

Oh, yes, that's her. 

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Goes Muy Loco on MSNBC Over Trump Parody Video That Gave Him a Sombrero and Long Mustache
Warren Squire
Advertisement

She couldn't even manage being in charge of a School Board, for goodness sake. 

Then, they'll start talking about #radicalempathy and other nonsense. 

Also, almost 50% of his school district is Black or Hispanic. He's hardly the only person of color in the area. 

Advertisement

Furthermore, his propensity for speed doesn't even end there. 

It's probably a bit of both, honestly.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IOWA LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Goes Muy Loco on MSNBC Over Trump Parody Video That Gave Him a Sombrero and Long Mustache
Warren Squire
QAnon Shaman’s Hilarious $40 Trillion Lawsuit Fiasco: A Bold Legal Circus Unleashed
justmindy
What’s Art Got to Do With It? Tina Turner Statue in the Singer’s Tennessee Birthplace is Simply the Worst
Warren Squire
NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post on Her Private Facebook Account
Brett T.
LOL! Trump Shares Video Zinging Chuck Schumer and Dems' Budget 'Priorities' In PRICELESS Fashion
Doug P.
Illegal Des Moines Superintendent's Background Just Got DARKER (That Thing Dems Say Doesn't Happen? Yeah)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hakeem Jeffries Goes Muy Loco on MSNBC Over Trump Parody Video That Gave Him a Sombrero and Long Mustache Warren Squire
Advertisement