Tammy Duckworth Accuses Pete Hegseth of Murder & War Crimes… Then Admits She Hasn’t Reviewed Any Evidence

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on December 07, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

One of the dumbest members of Congress is out with her latest stupid opinion.

Honestly, that's a higher order thinking skill and she isn't cut out for that. 

She was told 'just call Pete Hegseth a murderer a lot. That's all we need from you', probably. 

Then, Tim Walz's daughter makes a video crying about it.

It's almost like he couldn't do anything that would please them. 

Sam J.
Being informed about topics and policies takes actual work and Democrats are lazy and not intellectually curious.

Typical Leftist behavior. 

The brain worms have taken over. 

As are most democrats!

The usual Leftist and the Corporate Media collaboration.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDIA BIAS PETE HEGSETH TAMMY DUCKWORTH

