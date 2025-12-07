Tammy Duckworth Accuses Pete Hegseth of Murder & War Crimes… Then Admits She Hasn’t Reviewed Any Evidence

One of the dumbest members of Congress is out with her latest stupid opinion.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth accuses Pete Hegseth of “murder” and “war crimes” for striking narco-terrorists.



She then admits she hasn’t seen the videos or read the after action reports but only knows “what’s available in the media.” pic.twitter.com/tgeZoVSpgr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 7, 2025

Honestly, that's a higher order thinking skill and she isn't cut out for that.

She knows what her puppet masters tell her to say, that’s all she knows https://t.co/PZ0IJVYaw7 — Papa Crypto (@PapaCrypto1) December 7, 2025

She was told 'just call Pete Hegseth a murderer a lot. That's all we need from you', probably.

democrats keep the heat on



we are maga, nazis, white supremacist, murders and racist



but we call you a retard and garbage for stealing taxpayers money and fraud and we are the bad ones.



don’t start something you can’t finish https://t.co/n3ifZd6VHW — Fighting Tyranny (@marktmandrino) December 7, 2025

Then, Tim Walz's daughter makes a video crying about it.

The people that never wanted Hegseth in the first place are now accusing him of War Crimes. Who could’ve guessed? https://t.co/qzO6eusX3n — Jorge (@evilfortdefault) December 7, 2025

It's almost like he couldn't do anything that would please them.

Another idiot trying to mold your perception... https://t.co/LyBaZbeCex — Nils Hart (@hart_nils) December 7, 2025

Why do Dems scream so much when they don’t do their homework? https://t.co/zkxTipFS5U — NorwichFan (@SiosNorwich) December 7, 2025

Being informed about topics and policies takes actual work and Democrats are lazy and not intellectually curious.

Since her official account still follows me, I thought her interns should see this… https://t.co/cMMcxbvE69 — Marty (@martyguthrie) December 7, 2025

This is the low bar Democrat Congress Members operate at. Americans deserve higher quality representation in Congress. CNN promotes this rot and is complicit in keeping America mis-informed and perpetuating propaganda. https://t.co/sMFUu5UTLn — VOX EPONA (@EponaVox) December 7, 2025

@SenDuckworth so without any knowledge or intelligence briefings you just go out there and criticize something you don’t know nothing about? So typical and incompetent https://t.co/gFLBiNfVDU — Ana (@Pinera1776) December 7, 2025

Typical Leftist behavior.

These people are insane! It’s like the walking dead of TDS sufferers. https://t.co/8NeEFlj2zD — Uncle Cocktail (@StillRadNotaFad) December 7, 2025

The brain worms have taken over.

She is literally one of the top 5 stupidest members of Congress. The other 4 are also Democrats. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) December 7, 2025

ICYMI: Tammy Duckworth is a Soros puppet. pic.twitter.com/xbahtV4Wgd — Ardent Maven (@ArdentMaven) December 7, 2025

As are most democrats!

She admits she only knows what she has been told to say. Dana probably coached her up before the segment. — Nevervotingdemocratagain (@NevervotingDem) December 7, 2025

The usual Leftist and the Corporate Media collaboration.

