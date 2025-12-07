Asylum Denied: Peru Not Celebrating Your Gay Wedding Hard Enough Isn’t Genocide
Museum of Modern Mental Illness Just Acquired Its New Crown Jewel: The Pantone...
Woman Says There Should Be a Law That All Trump Voters Wear a...
VIP
NBC News: Survey Says 82% of Trans Employees Suffered Harassment at Work
My Way or the Deportation Highway: Nancy Sinatra Forgets Dad’s Real America
Patty Murray: José Screams in Excruciating Pain As an ICE Vehicle Allegedly Runs...
DOJ Accused of Politicizing Multiple Sex Offender's Case to Harm Somali Community
VIP
SNAP Showdown: Dems Cry 'Privacy' While Handing Voter Data to Leftist Orgs—Hypocrisy Alert
BREAKING: WaPo Catches Us Up on What Rosie O’Donnell Has Been Up To
X Fined: President of European Commission Tells of the Importance of 'Pre-Bunking' Speech
Sen. Chris Murphy, Ben Crump Pounce on CBS News Story About Police 'Totalitarianism'
Mt. Rushmore Ratio: ‘Wrong to deface OUR Mountain’ ... You Took It From...
We Now Join James Carville’s ‘The Walls Are Closing In’ Episode #5,841 Already...
Parents Broke the Law, Kids Don’t Get the Prize: The Sopranos Analogy Jesse...

The Family That Called Half the Country Nazis Now Shocked People Fight Back

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on December 07, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Tim Walz's daughter is mad people are making fun of her Dad. Maybe her Dad should stop being such a caricature of a human and people might not make fun of him so much. He could stop with the jazz hands, for example.

Advertisement

Her brother has challenges and people should leave him alone. As far as her Mom, Dad and her, they are all ultra political and adults. They need to suck it up. 

Flashback to Walz' daughter relaying information to protestors burning down the city about National Guard movements. She should have been arrested for that. Don't cry about people 'harassing' you when you literally were putting the lives of National Guardsman in jeopardy. 

Recommended

Museum of Modern Mental Illness Just Acquired Its New Crown Jewel: The Pantone Color Pyromaniac
justmindy
Advertisement

In other words, the Walz family can dish it out, but they can't take it.

Her Mom claimed she kept the windows open so she could smell the city burning, so these are not normal people. 

Both she and her Dad should stop talking about it. The more people know it bothers them, the worse it's going to get. 

Advertisement

Communists don't believe in that though.

They are so easy to rage bait.

She doesn't see conservatives as actual human beings with feelings so she thinks that name calling is acceptable. 

Exactly.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MINNESOTA RIOTS TIKTOK TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Museum of Modern Mental Illness Just Acquired Its New Crown Jewel: The Pantone Color Pyromaniac
justmindy
Asylum Denied: Peru Not Celebrating Your Gay Wedding Hard Enough Isn’t Genocide
justmindy
My Way or the Deportation Highway: Nancy Sinatra Forgets Dad’s Real America
justmindy
DOJ Accused of Politicizing Multiple Sex Offender's Case to Harm Somali Community
Brett T.
Woman Says There Should Be a Law That All Trump Voters Wear a Trump Hat 24/7
Brett T.
Sadiq CAN'T: London's Donated Christmas Tree Is an Insult That Would Embarrass Even Charlie Brown
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Museum of Modern Mental Illness Just Acquired Its New Crown Jewel: The Pantone Color Pyromaniac justmindy
Advertisement