The Family That Called Half the Country Nazis Now Shocked People Fight Back

Tim Walz's daughter is mad people are making fun of her Dad. Maybe her Dad should stop being such a caricature of a human and people might not make fun of him so much. He could stop with the jazz hands, for example.

Tim Walz’s daughter melts down in a profanity-laced TikTok, says Trump’s “cult members” are driving by her house screaming that her family are “R words” ever since his Thanksgiving Truth Social post. pic.twitter.com/7btAlWEMno — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 6, 2025

Her brother has challenges and people should leave him alone. As far as her Mom, Dad and her, they are all ultra political and adults. They need to suck it up.

Five years ago, Tim Walz’s daughter, Hope Walz, relayed to rioters that although the National Guard had been activated after the 3rd Precinct was burned, they wouldn’t respond that night.



Signaling to leftist rioters that they still had time to destroy Minneapolis unchecked. pic.twitter.com/ktAr8mS1aB — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 29, 2025

Flashback to Walz' daughter relaying information to protestors burning down the city about National Guard movements. She should have been arrested for that. Don't cry about people 'harassing' you when you literally were putting the lives of National Guardsman in jeopardy.

Ok, but her dad said he was waiting for the “good news” of Trump’s death. https://t.co/EkrPVKNzoU — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) December 6, 2025

In other words, the Walz family can dish it out, but they can't take it.

Are the drivers using bullhorns? How close can anyone actually drive to the governor's mansion & why would the windows be open in December when it's so cold in Minnesota? https://t.co/jyGvaEwB4a — Christine E (@ChristineMarieB) December 7, 2025

Her Mom claimed she kept the windows open so she could smell the city burning, so these are not normal people.

Remember when her mother, Walz's wife, said she kept the windows open during the George Floyd riots so she could enjoy the smell of the fires from the riots?



Maybe it's time to close the windows back up. https://t.co/CZHtlKz8Ll — Tom Odell (@TomOdell) December 7, 2025

She should have kept her mouth shut 🤐she just unleashed a fury of people doing “Drive By Retards” 🤓 https://t.co/24TsEnAlR6 — Sara TFTB1 (@SaraTftb1) December 7, 2025

Both she and her Dad should stop talking about it. The more people know it bothers them, the worse it's going to get.

It’s called the First Amendment. She should look it up. https://t.co/rmT1ou5PbQ — Not Geno (@ihwshow) December 7, 2025

Communists don't believe in that though.

If her father hadn't made the mistake of complaining about it publicly this wouldn't have happened.



Same thing happened with Hakeem Jeffries and the sombreros 🤣 https://t.co/YxCzMuvhGY — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) December 6, 2025

They are so easy to rage bait.

Your dad called all of us and our kids Nazi’s, fascist etc on the campaign trail and all his supporters followed and did the same…. https://t.co/gOAgzmXpPA — 𝒜𝓃𝒾𝓉𝒶𝐹𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓀𝑒💞 (@AFkokogems) December 6, 2025

She doesn't see conservatives as actual human beings with feelings so she thinks that name calling is acceptable.

I promise you no one is calling Gus any names. All of the name calling is directed at her dad. She's lying. — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) December 7, 2025

Exactly.

