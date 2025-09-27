Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hired in Secret

Fox News Correspondent Paul Mauro was as shocked by this Des Moines Superintendent scandal as the rest of America. He made a thread about it all, and it's too good not to share.

THREAD: Okay, let me see if I understand this one:

1. The Des Moines School Board appointed Ian Andre Roberts to be Superintendent of Schools in 2023. His base salary started at $270,000. He was an illegal overstay who received a final deportation order in 2024 and who had a… — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) September 26, 2025

Millcreek Township School District Superintendent Ian Roberts has been chosen as Des Moines Public Schools' next leader at a time when Iowa schools are navigating new laws restricting curriculum, books and the rights of LGBTQ students. The Des Moines School Board unanimously approved hiring Roberts during their regular school board meeting Tuesday. Like his predecessor, longtime Superintendent Tom Ahart, who resigned at the end of the 2021-22 school year, Roberts will face a number of challenges as the district continues to roll out programs and curricula focused on equity in education and improving student outcomes while implementing laws that impact what can be taught in Iowa schools.

This is a snippet from the article Paul shared written at the time Roberts was hired. The gun charge had already occurred when he was hired, and most school districts require you to self-report even if you were not adjudicated guilty. Apparently, he did not or someone overlooked it.

3. He was arrested after fleeing in his car, then on foot, with $3,000 cash. A loaded gun was found in his car.

4. Here is the board of geniuses that appointed him. Let's meet them: pic.twitter.com/VATFwC49vZ — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) September 26, 2025

Every single person in that picture should be held responsible for this man being in charge of so many children and Educators. If they had any character, they would resign immediately. They likely will not so they should be recalled if Iowa offers a process for that. This oversight was that egregious.

Here's the Board Chair: Jackie Norris -- former Chief of Staff to Michelle Obama. https://t.co/O0okZyQn9P pic.twitter.com/ULZMAuk1ZC — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) September 26, 2025

That explains a lot and just goes to show the Obamas and their staff weren't content to try and destroy America while he was in office. They continued their work.

Ian Andre Roberts' base salary of $270k comes with plenty of bennies. As per the Des Moines Register:

"The district will provide him with a payment to a "tax-sheltered annuity" of 14% of his annual salary and $600 per month for a car allowance and reimbursement for "all… — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) September 26, 2025

So, the car he used to flee from cops is a taxpayer funded car. How nice. Also, they were contributing $42,000/yr to a tax sheltered annuity.

From where I sit, that brings him well over $300k. Oh -- and the selection process was done "in secret" so as to select "the best candidate." https://t.co/WfgjqpyNw8 — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) September 26, 2025

These processes should never happen in private. It allows people to hide their pasts.

Sorry, one more: He never even had a work authorization!https://t.co/kN3kqvCKjN — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) September 26, 2025

Never had a work authorization and they didn't bother to check.

One last comment on this thread (promise--unless things get crazier!) Jackie Norris (former Michelle Obama Chief of staff and Des Moines School Board Chair is now running for U.S. Senate in Iowa: https://t.co/29jbFry5Op — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) September 27, 2025

The person who oversaw this mess is now running for Senate. That's just perfect

One more (b/c I just can't quit this one): over $300k/year, total. Average salary in Iowa (among the lowest in the nation): About $53k. https://t.co/iI7piZBirS



So: He was being paid approximately six times the average Iowan. — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) September 26, 2025

This man is here illegally and making over 6 times what the average Iowan is making. There ware not one American educator able to do this job?

Sadly, I doubt Andre Roberts is even the worst DEI hire ever. With all the qualified Americans who could have taken the job, they gave it to an illegal alien with a deportation order. https://t.co/EA8QHPIYS9 — Maisie Dog (@MaisieDog2020) September 27, 2025

The American people deserve better.

