Paul Mauro’s Thread Exposes Des Moines’ Debacle: Illegal Superintendent with Gun Charge Hired in Secret

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on September 27, 2025
imgflip

Fox News Correspondent Paul Mauro was as shocked by this Des Moines Superintendent scandal as the rest of America. He made a thread about it all, and it's too good not to share. 

Millcreek Township School District Superintendent Ian Roberts has been chosen as Des Moines Public Schools' next leader at a time when Iowa schools are navigating new laws restricting curriculum, books and the rights of LGBTQ students.

The Des Moines School Board unanimously approved hiring Roberts during their regular school board meeting Tuesday.

Like his predecessor, longtime Superintendent Tom Ahart, who resigned at the end of the 2021-22 school year, Roberts will face a number of challenges as the district continues to roll out programs and curricula focused on equity in education and improving student outcomes while implementing laws that impact what can be taught in Iowa schools.

This is a snippet from the article Paul shared written at the time Roberts was hired. The gun charge had already occurred when he was hired, and most school districts require you to self-report even if you were not adjudicated guilty. Apparently, he did not or someone overlooked it. 

Every single person in that picture should be held responsible for this man being in charge of so many children and Educators. If they had any character, they would resign immediately. They likely will not so they should be recalled if Iowa offers a process for that. This oversight was that egregious. 

That explains a lot and just goes to show the Obamas and their staff weren't content to try and destroy America while he was in office. They continued their work. 

So, the car he used to flee from cops is a taxpayer funded car. How nice. Also, they were contributing $42,000/yr to a tax sheltered annuity. 

These processes should never happen in private. It allows people to hide their pasts.

Never had a work authorization and they didn't bother to check.

The person who oversaw this mess is now running for Senate. That's just perfect

This man is here illegally and making over 6 times what the average Iowan is making. There ware not one American educator able to do this job? 

The American people deserve better.

