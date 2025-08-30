Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for Affirming Trans Son

There has been lots of talk about what the Mother of the Minnesota shooter has done wrong both before her son slaughtered innocents during Mass and after the horrific event. People should also be blaming the Dad.

Why are people online slamming only the mother of the Minneapolis trans mass sh—ter? The trans killer’s father, James Allen Westman, is liberal and was affirming of the transition. https://t.co/N7259bZcHb — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2025

He affirmed the nonsense just as much as Mom and he failed to lead his family and his son appropriately.

Bad habit I guess. Because in 95% of the cases it's the mother. https://t.co/wiHKaePyc6 — Daniel Chan (@danieltmchan) August 30, 2025

She's also very culpable. In this case, so is Dad and he is getting off way too easy.

I heard on @WMALDC, and believe it to be 100% true. "There are no trans children, there are only demented parents". If I messed up the wording, I apologize, but the thought is correct. https://t.co/tH9ECro3oI — Tim Keenan (@Seminole106) August 29, 2025

It's absolutely the result of parents who give in to their child's gender dysphoria rather than seeking treatment for the illness.

If Americans want to see School Shootings by Mentally-Ill young people end, we have to have a lot of honest analysis of many things that 1/3 of the populace refuse to say out loud.

First off I hope to God there is going be a toxicology and psychiatric-meds-history examination. https://t.co/nU5OIeTytO — nwrock777 (@nwcamera777) August 30, 2025

Psychiatric meds are a scourge on society. They are over prescribed and abused. To be sure, they can absolutely help some people with severe mental illness when closely monitored by a doctor and paired with talk and behavioral therapy. Too often, that isn't happening.

For some reason, they have decided to blame mothers for everything, which reflects a hatred towards women. https://t.co/2V4QoNX4cd — 🫦💫Stargazer💫🫦 (@StargazerJayne) August 30, 2025

Great point. That guy sucks too.

What kind of father affirms his son’s mental illness instead of helping him? https://t.co/gfAlYISfJ9 — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) August 30, 2025

A useless one, that's who.

Did he sign the approval papers also? Did he supply the money for the care? If he did, then yeah. https://t.co/rviyMSJ5VJ — Marilyn James (@marijam39) August 30, 2025

For the same reason they bitched about "liberal white women" when Mamdani won the primary even though he'd have lost if only women voted. They have fan fiction about what women do, and they prefer it to reality. — 🇺🇲 Estella 🇮🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ArchLuminous) August 30, 2025

There are plenty of beta males responsible for the Leftists attempt to destroy America and they need to shoulder some blame. Even though they have little weak waif shoulders

Good on you, Andy, people always want to blame the mums. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) August 30, 2025

Because usually it is the mother who pushes these confused children. They use it as a status symbol.



Guys, not so much, most real men are inwardly ashamed if their son says they are a girl. — Chuck Dodgson (@Chuck_L_Dodgson) August 30, 2025

Not this guy! He was posting about in on Facebook.

Both parents should be prosecuted as accessories to murder. — Greg Gauthier (@gmgauthier1967) August 29, 2025

Preach!

