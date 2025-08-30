Seattle Mayoral Candidate Continues Dem Tradition of Blaming Corporate Greed Instead of Th...
Mayor Jacob Frey's Campaign Manager Thinks It's Insulting to Pray for Children Who...
AH-MAZE-ING: CNN's Erin Burnett Was Singing a (D)ifferent Tune About Mortgage Fraud In...
Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves...
California Highway Patrol Will Step Up and Provide Security for Kamala Harris
The AWFUL Left Strikes Again! Guy Thinks Laken Riley's Family Endorsing Mike Collins...
Sick Willie? Bill Clinton Spotted Traveling With Some Serious Medical Hardware
Rosie O’Donnell Says Church Shooter Was a Republican, MAGA White Supremacist
VIP
Grade Inflation: Tossing A’s Like Confetti, Dooming Us to a World of Incompetent...
Tow Truck Drivers Are Walking on Thin ICE If They Think They'll Get...
WaPo Reporter Accuses Tulsi Gabbard of Doxxing a CIA Agent Who Has Conspicuous...
Bishop Robert Barron Shames Democrats for Attacking Prayer
'Trump Has Tricked Democrats Into Delivering Letters to MS-13 Illegal Aliens' (the Dems...
A Slap In the Face: NYC DA Gives Guy Who Assaulted NY Post...

Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for Affirming Trans Son

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on August 30, 2025
YouTube

There has been lots of talk about what the Mother of the Minnesota shooter has done wrong both before her son slaughtered innocents during Mass and after the horrific event. People should also be blaming the Dad. 

Advertisement

He affirmed the nonsense just as much as Mom and he failed to lead his family and his son appropriately.

She's also very culpable. In this case, so is Dad and he is getting off way too easy.

It's absolutely the result of parents who give in to their child's gender dysphoria rather than seeking treatment for the illness. 

Recommended

Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves He’s Past His Prime
justmindy
Advertisement

Psychiatric meds are a scourge on society. They are over prescribed and abused. To be sure, they can absolutely help some people with severe mental illness when closely monitored by a doctor and paired with talk and behavioral therapy. Too often, that isn't happening. 

A useless one, that's who. 

Advertisement

There are plenty of beta males responsible for the Leftists attempt to destroy America and they need to shoulder some blame. Even though they have little weak waif shoulders

Not this guy! He was posting about in on Facebook. 

Preach!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves He’s Past His Prime
justmindy
AH-MAZE-ING: CNN's Erin Burnett Was Singing a (D)ifferent Tune About Mortgage Fraud In 2019 (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Mayor Jacob Frey's Campaign Manager Thinks It's Insulting to Pray for Children Who Were Shot
Brett T.
Sick Willie? Bill Clinton Spotted Traveling With Some Serious Medical Hardware
Amy Curtis
California Highway Patrol Will Step Up and Provide Security for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Tow Truck Drivers Are Walking on Thin ICE If They Think They'll Get Away With Impeding Federal LEOs
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves He’s Past His Prime justmindy
Advertisement