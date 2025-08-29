Mother of Minneapolis 'Trans' Church Shooter Has Obtained a Criminal Defense Attorney

The mother of the man who fatally shot two children at a Minneapolis Catholic church on Wednesday has secured a criminal defense attorney, according to Fox News. Mary Grace Westman is the mother of the shooter, Robin Westman, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. Another attorney claims she is not culpable in the tragedy. Others wonder what role she played in her son identifying as transgender and if this terrible shooting could have been prevented.

Here’s more. (READ)

Mary Grace Westman is reportedly not cooperating with investigators after her son opened fire on Catholic children.



Attorney Ryan Garry says his client is "completely… pic.twitter.com/KEsVqXtCen — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2025

(post continues) ...distraught." "She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability but is seeking an attorney to deal with calls like this," he told Fox. Mary Grace Westman applied for her son to change his name in 2019, according to court documents, which said the "minor identifies as female and wants her name to reflect the identification."

He was 23. So that would have been when he was still a teenager.

Mary Grace Westman has reportedly not been working with the police, which has led many commenters to suspect she groomed her son.

Ah, so the white, liberal mom was the groomer.



This is what an absence of masculine leadership does to a boy. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) August 29, 2025

Our country needs to stop affirming mental illnesses.



It's demonic. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2025

Leading confused children to believe they can change their sex and then medically and surgically altering their bodies should be considered a form of child abuse.

One poster takes a different approach and says the mother's child-rearing situation may be more complex. Others disagree.

To be honest, it probably is overwhelming to be a parent of someone like that.



It’s her come to Jesus moment.



Her son was the fruition of indoctrination and extremism. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) August 29, 2025

She is afraid to confront reality, just like she was afraid to confront her child's delusions. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2025

Wonder how she felt when she signed off on the name change. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) August 29, 2025

She was the one pushing indoctrination... Hence the lawyer.. — MindReboot1776 (@truthteller521) August 29, 2025

That’s a distinct possibility.

Overall, posters say her behavior has them concluding that there’s certainly something amiss.

There's something more behind this...



"obtained a criminal defense attorney"



"reportedly not cooperating with investigators" — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) August 29, 2025

Strange development; mom hires a defense lawyer but says she has no role in the shooting.



My opinion, but I wouldn't be shocked if she helped him buy the guns or ammo. — EverIntrugued (@EverIntrigued) August 29, 2025

It's crazy that parents are still falling for the narrative that they are helping their children by allowing them to change their gender. These kids need mental health counseling, not a gender change. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) August 29, 2025

He "transitioned" when he was about 16....Which means the mother/parents groomed him.



That's why she is accountable for it, at least partially. — Isaac (@IcedViews) August 29, 2025

The shooter’s mother helped him change his name to match the ideology. Now kids are dead, she’s lawyering up, and pretending she has no role. This is what enabling poison looks like. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) August 29, 2025

No surprise that emotions are high, especially since two innocent children are dead.

Posters say the madness of transgenderism needs to be recognized as a mental illness and properly treated.

We need mental institutions back ASAP — MAGA Posts (@MAGAPosts) August 29, 2025

And the collective will to put people like this one INTO them. — Stephen Markus (@StefanPowell385) August 29, 2025

Get ready for that battle. Republicans will mostly be on board, but there’s no way Democrats will throw their transgender constituency under the bus of reality. Hopefully, now that Westman is lawyered up, we’ll get more insight into this deadly tragedy in the days ahead.

