Off Her Rocker: 93-Year-Old Cracker Barrel Co-Founder Rips New CEO Who Wrecked His...
VIP
Criminal Convoy: Democrat Ilhan Omar Says National Gun Ban Needed to Stop Armed...
'Orgy Dome' Doomsday: High Winds Destroy 'Burning Man' Hedonistic HQ Leaving Many Forlorn...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Doubles Down on His Crassness: 'These Children Were Literally Praying'
Minneapolis Mourns: Father Remembers Young Son Tragically Lost in Wednesday's Catholic Chu...
Serial Carjacker Says It’s Pointless to Arrest Him as He’ll Just Be Released...
Former Fed Chief: Calling the Minneapolis Church Murders a ‘Hate Crime’ Is a...
Andy Ngo, Libs of TikTok Red-Flag Disturbing ‘Death Before Transition’ Post
CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien and Convicted Pedo Living Inside San Diego Daycare
Gov. Gavin Newsom Deploys CHP to Crack Down on Crime in the State
Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the...
Man Says Guns Are 'Empowering Charms' Like New Age Crystals to Keep You...
New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police

Mother of Minneapolis 'Trans' Church Shooter Has Obtained a Criminal Defense Attorney

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:06 AM on August 29, 2025
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The mother of the man who fatally shot two children at a Minneapolis Catholic church on Wednesday has secured a criminal defense attorney, according to Fox News. Mary Grace Westman is the mother of the shooter, Robin Westman, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. Another attorney claims she is not culpable in the tragedy. Others wonder what role she played in her son identifying as transgender and if this terrible shooting could have been prevented.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

(post continues) ...distraught."

"She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability but is seeking an attorney to deal with calls like this," he told Fox.

Mary Grace Westman applied for her son to change his name in 2019, according to court documents, which said the "minor identifies as female and wants her name to reflect the identification."

He was 23. So that would have been when he was still a teenager.

Mary Grace Westman has reportedly not been working with the police, which has led many commenters to suspect she groomed her son.

Leading confused children to believe they can change their sex and then medically and surgically altering their bodies should be considered a form of child abuse.

One poster takes a different approach and says the mother's child-rearing situation may be more complex. Others disagree.

Recommended

Off Her Rocker: 93-Year-Old Cracker Barrel Co-Founder Rips New CEO Who Wrecked His Creation
Warren Squire
Advertisement

That’s a distinct possibility.

Overall, posters say her behavior has them concluding that there’s certainly something amiss.

Advertisement

No surprise that emotions are high, especially since two innocent children are dead.

Posters say the madness of transgenderism needs to be recognized as a mental illness and properly treated.

Get ready for that battle. Republicans will mostly be on board, but there’s no way Democrats will throw their transgender constituency under the bus of reality. Hopefully, now that Westman is lawyered up, we’ll get more insight into this deadly tragedy in the days ahead.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CRIME GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Off Her Rocker: 93-Year-Old Cracker Barrel Co-Founder Rips New CEO Who Wrecked His Creation
Warren Squire
'Orgy Dome' Doomsday: High Winds Destroy 'Burning Man' Hedonistic HQ Leaving Many Forlorn Fornicators
Warren Squire
Andy Ngo, Libs of TikTok Red-Flag Disturbing ‘Death Before Transition’ Post
Brett T.
Criminal Convoy: Democrat Ilhan Omar Says National Gun Ban Needed to Stop Armed Road Trips into MN
Warren Squire
Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the Back for ‘Saving’ the Poor
justmindy
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien and Convicted Pedo Living Inside San Diego Daycare
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Off Her Rocker: 93-Year-Old Cracker Barrel Co-Founder Rips New CEO Who Wrecked His Creation Warren Squire
Advertisement