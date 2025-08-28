New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police

Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the...
Brett T. | 8:10 PM on August 28, 2025
Meme

There have been a lot of questions about the role of the mother in the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. Even though several major news outlets have completely left out the fact that the shooter was transgender, people have learned that his mother, who reportedly worked at the school for five years, signed off on a legal name change when her son was a minor, as he said he identified as a girl, and thus, Robert became Robin. 

The New York Post is reporting on Thursday that the school shooter's mother has not been cooperating with law enforcement.

The New York Post reports:

The mother of transgender Minneapolis mass shooter Robin Westman is not cooperating with police in the investigation, authorities announced on Thursday.

Mary Grace Westman, who worked at Annunciation Catholic School, which was targeted by the deranged 23-year-old gunman Wednesday morning, has not contacted police — nor responded to their attempts to reach her, Minneapolis police announced at a press conference Thursday.

“We have not been successful in talking to the shooter’s mother,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

Well, get successful.

What about Dad? Have the police tried contacting him?

***

