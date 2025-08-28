New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police

There have been a lot of questions about the role of the mother in the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis. Even though several major news outlets have completely left out the fact that the shooter was transgender, people have learned that his mother, who reportedly worked at the school for five years, signed off on a legal name change when her son was a minor, as he said he identified as a girl, and thus, Robert became Robin.

Advertisement

The New York Post is reporting on Thursday that the school shooter's mother has not been cooperating with law enforcement.

Minneapolis school shooter’s mother Mary Grace Westman not cooperating with cops https://t.co/BBtaxB5xsP pic.twitter.com/rfBmkuAwoz — New York Post (@nypost) August 28, 2025

The New York Post reports:

The mother of transgender Minneapolis mass shooter Robin Westman is not cooperating with police in the investigation, authorities announced on Thursday. Mary Grace Westman, who worked at Annunciation Catholic School, which was targeted by the deranged 23-year-old gunman Wednesday morning, has not contacted police — nor responded to their attempts to reach her, Minneapolis police announced at a press conference Thursday. “We have not been successful in talking to the shooter’s mother,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

Well, get successful.

Of course she’s not cooperating, she knew her mentally ill kid wasn’t right. If she talks, she indicts herself. Now two kids are dead because the system coddled him instead of stopping him. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) August 28, 2025

The mother likely facilitated and indulged her son’s delusions. Pushing her son to transition would give her clout in her social peer group. She could have encouraged her son to wait until he was 18 to legally change his name. Instead she petitioned the court when he was 17.… — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) August 28, 2025

Why are we not surprised?



She clearly played a significant role in creating this monster & now has innocent blood on her hands. — 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) August 28, 2025

According to his own words, his family knew and so did the police. Maybe its why mom wont answer the phone and the cops are playing dumb. — Ultra MAGAnomics (@frlarson) August 28, 2025

I’d bet his transition was her idea along time ago. — Proper MIDDLEMAN (@ProperMIDDLEMAN) August 28, 2025

It must be a horrible shock to realize your attempts to "affirm" your son's gender were actually just attempts to validate his mental illness, and instead of being an ally you're an enabler. — Douglas MechArthur ☭⃠ (@Kicksbuttson) August 28, 2025

She’s lawyered up and protecting against the potential of civil litigation at this point. The only thing she can do is hurt herself by speaking with police too soon. I hate everything she is about, but anybody else in her situation would do the same. — Barnacle Bill (@barnaclebill35) August 28, 2025

Advertisement

She knew. — MI-TAC Actual (@MITACLLC) August 28, 2025

They said that the mothers who enabled their children to claim they were "transgender" would never be able to admit their profound mistake, even when it became proven, and here is very likely an example of that. — Jim Bond (@JimBond6) August 28, 2025

What about Dad? Have the police tried contacting him?

***