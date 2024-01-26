Chris Cillizza Practically Herky Jumps In Excitement Over Joe Biden's 'Be Best' Tweet

Pro Palestine Protestors Showed Up To Fetterman's House and He Let His Israeli...
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:05 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero, File

Yesterday, we told you about Chris Cillizza going to the mat to try and protect Joe Biden from a previous statement he made. Today, he is just full out being a cheerleader.

Sir, this is getting embarrassing. Obviously, you have your Substack dude, but surely the Biden Administration can find a place for you.

Heh. There is a whole story behind that hilarious comment.

One time, not so long ago, Chris assured us he would never root for a side.This feels a lot like rooting for a side.

In one tweet, he demonstrated he most definitely is rooting for a side and is super impressed with Joe Biden.

This is definitely fan behavior.

No, no it most definitely is not.

Sure makes that news about the 'LA Times' layoffs go down a whole lot easier, doesn't it?

Let's call him what he really is ... a Democratic operative and fraud.

