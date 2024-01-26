Chris Cillizza Practically Herky Jumps In Excitement Over Joe Biden's 'Be Best' Tweet

Yesterday, we told you about Chris Cillizza going to the mat to try and protect Joe Biden from a previous statement he made. Today, he is just full out being a cheerleader.
Bazinga! https://t.co/RAZUBRvR4q— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 26, 2024
Sir, this is getting embarrassing. Obviously, you have your Substack dude, but surely the Biden Administration can find a place for you.
Look at you, not rooting for a side!!!— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 27, 2024
Heh. There is a whole story behind that hilarious comment.
Ridiculous little hack.— Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 27, 2024
Yes, to answer your question, we are ALL going to dance a jig when you lose your job too. pic.twitter.com/uWDRJNZDpE
One time, not so long ago, Chris assured us he would never root for a side.This feels a lot like rooting for a side.
If a cold sore was a person: https://t.co/4bU4nDKUEZ— Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) January 27, 2024
I’ve had sinus infections that were more likable than this guy. https://t.co/4bU4nDKUEZ— Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) January 27, 2024
I am a regular, unimportant person. A citizen. I used to watch and trust CNN. This particular claim is one of the absolute top reasons I don't anymore. It's clear that CNN & it's reporters are extremely biased. And, to make it worse, they deny it. @ChrisCillizza https://t.co/77h8xR7SFy pic.twitter.com/b6QXDMuvhW— KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) January 26, 2024
In one tweet, he demonstrated he most definitely is rooting for a side and is super impressed with Joe Biden.
So you're not a journalist anymore, just a fan? https://t.co/MSm9PWpMNx— Jason Zorich (@f1fan6735) January 26, 2024
This is definitely fan behavior.
Today in you simply do not hate journalists enough https://t.co/NpDtqsCUCZ— OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) January 27, 2024
I cannot wait to watch you journalists squirm under a trump presidency. It will be glorious-and I'm not really a trump guy-but oh I'm voting for him.— Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) January 27, 2024
"Reporters don't root for a side. Period."— Malcolm Jayne (@aimtomisb3hav3) January 27, 2024
I'll never understand people so evil that they know their ideology requires constant deceit but still follow it.https://t.co/biHhjneGyL
Is this a journalism?— DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) January 26, 2024
No, no it most definitely is not.
Every time I see you tweet, it makes me happy so many journalists are getting canned. So happy.— Deadpool's Baby Legs (@TheBigBaum) January 26, 2024
Sure makes that news about the 'LA Times' layoffs go down a whole lot easier, doesn't it?
Bonobo! pic.twitter.com/Wmf5stxbYM— Rude J. 🇺🇲 (@Jjr655R) January 27, 2024
What a fraud..— Freddy (@LawDawg_32) January 26, 2024
Democrat operative, @ChrisCillizza, seems excited.— SlothBear 🇺🇸 (@SlothBear_44) January 27, 2024
Uh oh Chris proving once again journalists pick sides AND lie. pic.twitter.com/GBwHcz5rS6— WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) January 27, 2024
Let's call him what he really is ... a Democratic operative and fraud.
