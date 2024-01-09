Are They Bringing Juice Boxes Too? Gen Z Bringing Parents With Them to...
The Dangerous Pro-Palestine Protests Have a Common Thread ... His Name Is Rudy

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on January 09, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Lately, we have shared stories of Pro-Palestine protestors making life generally difficult for their fellow Americans. These protestors have shut down stores and backed up traffic. Basically, they are massive jerks. Today, Twitchy favorite, AGHamilton, shared a link between many of these protests. His name is Rudy Martinez.

So, Rudy is allegedly a professional agitator and when he finally meets a Dad who needs to get to his daughter, he plays victim. Of course, he does.

Here is a better look at Rudy.

Rudy wants 'Hamas', the organization that killed babies in their beds and raped women to 'long live'. Isn't that nice of him?

Basically, Rudy knows there will be no consequences.

Yes, particularly if you mean very worthless.

Your lips to God's ears or at the very least, to Mayor Adams' ears.

It's almost like some Leftist organization with rich benefactors is paying him to go out and do their dirty work.

This sounds like a perfect idea. President Biden should make it happen right away ... or at least when he wakes up from his nap.

