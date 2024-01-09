The Dangerous Pro-Palestine Protests Have a Common Thread ... His Name Is Rudy

Lately, we have shared stories of Pro-Palestine protestors making life generally difficult for their fellow Americans. These protestors have shut down stores and backed up traffic. Basically, they are massive jerks. Today, Twitchy favorite, AGHamilton, shared a link between many of these protests. His name is Rudy Martinez.

Advertisement

If you want further proof that the protests blocking roads are being incentivized by authorities doing nothing about the extremists engaging in this behavior:



12/23 Rudy Martinez was caught at one of the protests explicitly praising Hamas and violence against Jews:



12/27… https://t.co/sXxjvV5lAD pic.twitter.com/oq2nCnziWo — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 9, 2024

So, Rudy is allegedly a professional agitator and when he finally meets a Dad who needs to get to his daughter, he plays victim. Of course, he does.

Here is a better look at Rudy.

NYC - anti Israel protestors filmed saying:



👉🏼 long live “Hamas”



👉🏼 “Long live the resistance.”



👉🏼 And October 7th? “One of the greatest days of my life.”



Recognize them? DM us. pic.twitter.com/Ny5D2lUqFQ — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 24, 2023

Rudy wants 'Hamas', the organization that killed babies in their beds and raped women to 'long live'. Isn't that nice of him?

There's a reason they only pull this BS repeatedly in Dem-run cities. https://t.co/T51lQe7FNC — Totally Not Spencer Corbyn, online safety expert (@spencercorbyn1) January 9, 2024

Basically, Rudy knows there will be no consequences.

This guy is like a legendarily bad penny. — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) January 9, 2024

Yes, particularly if you mean very worthless.

That is crazy! Hey @NYCMayor maybe have the nypd lock them up?! — malky rosenberg (@rosenberg_malky) January 9, 2024

NYPD made several hundred arrests yesterday. The city has given these people a tremendous amount of leeway but I think that's coming to an end — brian b. levinson (@BrianBLevinson) January 9, 2024

Your lips to God's ears or at the very least, to Mayor Adams' ears.

Cops doing nothing pisses me off, these people get a slap on the wrist, maybe a misdemeanor charge, but then right back to breaking the law, pissing people off, and making it less likely for people to join or support their cause. — Yohanan Ben-Avi (@JSKatsky) January 9, 2024

How does he have the time and resources to spend every day cheering for Hamas? — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) January 9, 2024

Advertisement

It's almost like some Leftist organization with rich benefactors is paying him to go out and do their dirty work.

My goodness, it’s the same person!!! That guy needs a job — stamping license plates. — Chris (@BladesFromNJ) January 9, 2024

Send him to gaza in exchange for the rest of the women hostages — JL Sherman (@jsherman39) January 9, 2024

This sounds like a perfect idea. President Biden should make it happen right away ... or at least when he wakes up from his nap.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



























