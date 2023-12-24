'Girl Power!' Feminist Group Unironically Against 'Violence Towards Women' Shuts Down Store for Palestine

There's irony and then there's this.

'Sisters Uncut,' whose logo is the female symbol over a pair of scissors for some reason, decided trying to destroy Christmas will save the Palestinians!

Or something.

ZARA HAS CLOSED ITS SHUTTERS. WE SAY, SHOPPING WILL CEASE UNTIL THERE IS A CEASEFIRE. FREE PALESTINE. 🇵🇸 #CHRISTMASISCANCELLED pic.twitter.com/joyOtBaAEm — Sisters Uncut (@SistersUncut) December 23, 2023

Shopping will cease, huh.

Amazon laughs.

Anyway.

WE SHUT THE JOO STORE LIKE 1935 TAKE THAT ZIONISTS!!!!111!



Lol mental cases — Yaliq Madiq 🕋🕌🥐🏳️‍⚧️ (@YaliqMadiq) December 24, 2023

Okay? Like there aren’t thousands & thousands of other places to shop. Many of which, I don’t even have to leave my home to shop at. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 24, 2023

Zara, a generic girl store selling makeup and shoes and jewelry and such, shut down for the day due to pro-Palestinian 'protests,' in London.

In the name of girl power or something.

Who are these Hamas supporters converting?

Are there really people who were on the fence that now can't shop at Zara for Christmas who are won over to supporting Hamas? https://t.co/OY2i2EeFjV — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 23, 2023

To be clear, they promote themselves as a, 'Feminist group taking direct action against gender-based and state violence since 2014,' and they shut down a Girl Power store in the name of ... Hamas.

Perfection.



Watching these morons shut down a SPANISH OWNED COMPANY to end the war in Gaza.



Exactly why you should ignore people this stupid. https://t.co/8Pu8JubP3i — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 23, 2023

Oops.

This deprives low paid workers, mostly women, one of the busiest days to earn a little extra commission. https://t.co/PeeR6FwqtA — Littlest HOMOsexual (@HomoLittlest) December 23, 2023

Let's not get into the weeds of 'what works,' here. What matters is WE PROTESTED AND WON!

Zara has absolutely zero connection to Gaza, it's a Spanish company.

This is not only bonkers, it will not, unsurprisingly, free Gaza. https://t.co/dwx4KquJrd — Emma Picken. (@emmacpicken) December 23, 2023

NOTE: Spain (where Zara is based) is probably the most pro-Palestinian country in Europe.

Education lifts all boats. https://t.co/bhOGGH7VXj — Simon Myerson KC (@SCynic1) December 24, 2023

Um, hello! Protest raises AWARENESS which is the first step before thinking about doing something, which is usually just more protest.

Can someone explain to me how this helps the cause of the Palestinian people? https://t.co/vmSIkdl2Or — Paul Singh (@Paul1Singh) December 24, 2023

Exactly.

It's always all about THEM.

There’s something about a useless boycott that pleases the performative activist, it’s their way of attempting to be effective but it doesn’t really work?



Whether it’s Palestinian activists or angry Brexiteers, it generates nothing other than bewilderment and ridicule. https://t.co/vOXCy7HPnB — Jasper (@jaspar_lewis) December 24, 2023

For most of these leftwing annoyance groups, Gaza is just the newest social media trend they get to exploit for their own brand and Insta accounts. Take a selfie, raise your fist, feel morally superior, repeat.

***

