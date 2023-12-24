'Girl Power!' Feminist Group Unironically Against 'Violence Towards Women' Shuts Down Store for Palestine

There's irony and then there's this.
'Sisters Uncut,' whose logo is the female symbol over a pair of scissors for some reason, decided trying to destroy Christmas will save the Palestinians!
Or something.
ZARA HAS CLOSED ITS SHUTTERS. WE SAY, SHOPPING WILL CEASE UNTIL THERE IS A CEASEFIRE. FREE PALESTINE. 🇵🇸 #CHRISTMASISCANCELLED pic.twitter.com/joyOtBaAEm— Sisters Uncut (@SistersUncut) December 23, 2023
Shopping will cease, huh.
Amazon laughs.
Anyway.
WE SHUT THE JOO STORE LIKE 1935 TAKE THAT ZIONISTS!!!!111!— Yaliq Madiq 🕋🕌🥐🏳️⚧️ (@YaliqMadiq) December 24, 2023
Lol mental cases
Okay? Like there aren’t thousands & thousands of other places to shop. Many of which, I don’t even have to leave my home to shop at.— DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 24, 2023
Zara, a generic girl store selling makeup and shoes and jewelry and such, shut down for the day due to pro-Palestinian 'protests,' in London.
In the name of girl power or something.
Who are these Hamas supporters converting?— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 23, 2023
Are there really people who were on the fence that now can't shop at Zara for Christmas who are won over to supporting Hamas? https://t.co/OY2i2EeFjV
To be clear, they promote themselves as a, 'Feminist group taking direct action against gender-based and state violence since 2014,' and they shut down a Girl Power store in the name of ... Hamas.
Perfection.— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 23, 2023
Watching these morons shut down a SPANISH OWNED COMPANY to end the war in Gaza.
Exactly why you should ignore people this stupid. https://t.co/8Pu8JubP3i
December 23, 2023
Oops.
This deprives low paid workers, mostly women, one of the busiest days to earn a little extra commission. https://t.co/PeeR6FwqtA— Littlest HOMOsexual (@HomoLittlest) December 23, 2023
Let's not get into the weeds of 'what works,' here. What matters is WE PROTESTED AND WON!
Zara has absolutely zero connection to Gaza, it's a Spanish company.— Emma Picken. (@emmacpicken) December 23, 2023
This is not only bonkers, it will not, unsurprisingly, free Gaza. https://t.co/dwx4KquJrd
NOTE: Spain (where Zara is based) is probably the most pro-Palestinian country in Europe.— Simon Myerson KC (@SCynic1) December 24, 2023
Education lifts all boats. https://t.co/bhOGGH7VXj
Um, hello! Protest raises AWARENESS which is the first step before thinking about doing something, which is usually just more protest.
Can someone explain to me how this helps the cause of the Palestinian people? https://t.co/vmSIkdl2Or— Paul Singh (@Paul1Singh) December 24, 2023
Exactly.
It's always all about THEM.
There’s something about a useless boycott that pleases the performative activist, it’s their way of attempting to be effective but it doesn’t really work?— Jasper (@jaspar_lewis) December 24, 2023
Whether it’s Palestinian activists or angry Brexiteers, it generates nothing other than bewilderment and ridicule. https://t.co/vOXCy7HPnB
For most of these leftwing annoyance groups, Gaza is just the newest social media trend they get to exploit for their own brand and Insta accounts. Take a selfie, raise your fist, feel morally superior, repeat.
