'Girl Power!' Feminist Group Unironically Against 'Violence Towards Women' Shuts Down Store for Palestine

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:15 PM on December 24, 2023
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

There's irony and then there's this.

'Sisters Uncut,' whose logo is the female symbol over a pair of scissors for some reason, decided trying to destroy Christmas will save the Palestinians!

Or something.

Shopping will cease, huh.

Amazon laughs.

Anyway.

Zara, a generic girl store selling makeup and shoes and jewelry and such, shut down for the day due to pro-Palestinian 'protests,' in London.

In the name of girl power or something.

To be clear, they promote themselves as a, 'Feminist group taking direct action against gender-based and state violence since 2014,' and they shut down a Girl Power store in the name of ... Hamas.

Oops.

Let's not get into the weeds of 'what works,' here. What matters is WE PROTESTED AND WON!

Um, hello! Protest raises AWARENESS which is the first step before thinking about doing something, which is usually just more protest.

Exactly.

It's always all about THEM.

For most of these leftwing annoyance groups, Gaza is just the newest social media trend they get to exploit for their own brand and Insta accounts. Take a selfie, raise your fist, feel morally superior, repeat.

***

CHRISTMAS FEMINISTS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LEFTISTS LONDON PALESTINIANS

