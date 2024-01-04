Another Not-Insurrection: Pro-Palestine Protesters Shut Down California State Capitol

Madonna - Celebration Tour Performance - Video - Controversy
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Back in 2011, left-wing protesters shut down the Wisconsin State Capitol, mad about the impending (and eventual) passage of then-governor Scott Walker's Act 10. They also breached barriers and pounded the doors of the Senate after Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

And now in California, they shut down the California State Capitol. This time for a Pro-Palestine protest.

Weird how this -- and the aforementioned events -- aren't insurrection, huh?

More from the Los Angeles Times:

On the day California lawmakers returned to Sacramento for the new year, hundreds of protesters convened at the state Capitol on Wednesday and shut down the Assembly with calls for Israel to stop its war against Hamas.

Legislators filed out of the Assembly chamber as at least 250 demonstrators chanted, “Cease fire now.” Filling the Capitol rotunda, protesters unfurled a banner stating “No U.S. Funding for Israel’s Genocide in Palestine” and made paper flowers representing more than 22,000 Palestinians killed in the war that began after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking 240 others hostage.

“We hear them, we support them, however we have to make sure that the legislative business is done for the entire state of California,” Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson) said as the demonstrators’ chants echoed throughout the halls.

“This just stopped what we needed to do,” he said.

Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics)
Sam J.
We'd venture to guess that if this were a group of right-wing protesters, Assemblyman Gipson wouldn't be as conciliatory.

Of course, California has practically zero influence on America's policy towards Israel. But that's not the point. The point is the disruption, the unsettledness, the establishment of dominance.

They will do this again. For any other issue.

Because we've allowed it.

This is a silver lining.

No one will face any consequences for it. Not a chance.

There is no Ashli Babbitt, there won't be decades-long prison sentences, people who were merely near Sacramento won't be prosecuted.

Yes, it does.

Exactly. And continue it will.

It truly is tiring, and will continue.

Don't hold your breath.

All of this is correct. We already know the latter is true abut the Jan 6 people.

Well, yes.

And their goals are all the same. Disruption and intimidation.

Heh. We had to chuckle at 'cosplay communists' and 'Mayo Malitia' because that's really, really good.

This isn't an 'insurrection' because the Left only has 'mostly peaceful' protests. Those are the rules of the game now. Some people are above the law.

***

