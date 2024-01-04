Another Not-Insurrection: Pro-Palestine Protesters Shut Down California State Capitol

Back in 2011, left-wing protesters shut down the Wisconsin State Capitol, mad about the impending (and eventual) passage of then-governor Scott Walker's Act 10. They also breached barriers and pounded the doors of the Senate after Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

And now in California, they shut down the California State Capitol. This time for a Pro-Palestine protest.

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Palestine Protesters Occupy and Shut Down California State Capitol



📌#Sacramento | #California



Currently, hundreds of Pro-Palestine protesters and other activists are occupying and have shut down the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California. These… pic.twitter.com/HxjonpuKy6 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 3, 2024

Weird how this -- and the aforementioned events -- aren't insurrection, huh?

More from the Los Angeles Times:

On the day California lawmakers returned to Sacramento for the new year, hundreds of protesters convened at the state Capitol on Wednesday and shut down the Assembly with calls for Israel to stop its war against Hamas. Legislators filed out of the Assembly chamber as at least 250 demonstrators chanted, “Cease fire now.” Filling the Capitol rotunda, protesters unfurled a banner stating “No U.S. Funding for Israel’s Genocide in Palestine” and made paper flowers representing more than 22,000 Palestinians killed in the war that began after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking 240 others hostage. “We hear them, we support them, however we have to make sure that the legislative business is done for the entire state of California,” Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson) said as the demonstrators’ chants echoed throughout the halls. “This just stopped what we needed to do,” he said.

We'd venture to guess that if this were a group of right-wing protesters, Assemblyman Gipson wouldn't be as conciliatory.

Of course, California has practically zero influence on America's policy towards Israel. But that's not the point. The point is the disruption, the unsettledness, the establishment of dominance.

They will do this again. For any other issue.

Because we've allowed it.

As someone who lives in Sacramento, can they please keep it shut down permanently so the legislature and Newsom stop passing horrible laws? Thanks! — Rudolph Troha 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@RudolphTroha) January 3, 2024

This is a silver lining.

How many will be held accountable for “insurrection” like the many that did for J6?



It’s in California, so the state will probably bail them out if they’re even arrested. — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) January 3, 2024

No one will face any consequences for it. Not a chance.

There is no Ashli Babbitt, there won't be decades-long prison sentences, people who were merely near Sacramento won't be prosecuted.

Looks a lot like an insurrection. — mjhubbard🇺🇸HOLD CHINA ACCOUNTABLE (@mjhubbard1) January 3, 2024

Yes, it does.

I need someone to tell me how the first dozen or so are allowed to amass, let alone this many. It makes no sense. What you allow to continue will continue. https://t.co/rep0oa3YPC — Jeff’s Jet City Woman🛫 (@RiggerBunny) January 3, 2024

Advertisement

Exactly. And continue it will.

I bet federal agencies will certainly investigate this insurrection…right?



The whole ‘My team can do this because my stance is correct, but the other team is never correct’ double standard - is truly tiring.



If this is a protest so was DC. Idjits. https://t.co/Nm2Hx0eAzf pic.twitter.com/gQXzTnYnTF — ᚲᚱᛁᛗ ♉ (@Crimzon_Nutcase) January 4, 2024

It truly is tiring, and will continue.

Eagerly awaiting the scathing OpEds from @nytimes @washingtonpost and @ForeignPolicy about democracy and law and order being on a steep slide towards anarchy in United States of America. 😜 https://t.co/DvZmBXTMfX — Suhag A. Shukla (@SuhagAShukla) January 4, 2024

Don't hold your breath.

We’re they obstructing an official proceeding (was there an official proceeding going on)? If so, then each of them should get 1-20 years in the new US gulag. If you disagree, then you’re admitting that the Jan 6 people are political dissidents and nothing more. https://t.co/nUboi2hK3m — Mahound's Paradise (@MahoundParadise) January 4, 2024

All of this is correct. We already know the latter is true abut the Jan 6 people.

The Pro-Palestine people are just BLM/Antifa with a different flag. https://t.co/omSqFKLl5a — Just a 70's kid stuck in 1984 (@THEMarkEdwards1) January 4, 2024

Well, yes.

And their goals are all the same. Disruption and intimidation.

Advertisement

This. Is. Not. Pro- Palestinian. These are the cosplay communist Mayo Militia trying to make everybody’s lives miserable because they really love destruction and terrorism. https://t.co/KxjcqS1kUo — Howard ✡. 🟦🇮🇱 (@HowardA_AtLaw) January 3, 2024

Heh. We had to chuckle at 'cosplay communists' and 'Mayo Malitia' because that's really, really good.

This isn't an 'insurrection' because the Left only has 'mostly peaceful' protests. Those are the rules of the game now. Some people are above the law.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!