In a blow to his critics ... DeSantis' first flight of folks stranded in Israel lands in Tampa tonight

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:43 PM on October 15, 2023
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

A few days ago, we told you about Ron DeSantis' plan to fly stranded Floridians out of Israel. Along came Adam Kinzinger to take a big dump on the plan and announce DeSantis had no power to do such a thing. Welp, it seems DeSantis indeed had the power as the first group will land in Tampa tonight.

The first airflights of 300 Americans evacuated from Israel by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration are scheduled to touch down Sunday night in Florida, showcasing the presidential candidate’s latest response to last week’s overseas terrorist attacks.

DeSantis, who is scheduled to meet them at Tampa International Airport with Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, has held up the flights as an example of his get-it-done style. The Republican accused President Joe Biden of being “devoid” of leadership by not arranging direct flights home for Americans trapped in Israel.

“The Biden administration was dragging its feet,” DeSantis said Saturday as the first flights left Tel Aviv following the sunset end of the Jewish Sabbath at sunset, according to a video clip posted on the social media website X by his campaign.

“If you are stranded in Athens and in need of safe transportation back to the United States, we may be able to assist you. Please complete our form at http://FloridaDisaster.org/Israel and share it with anyone who may need assistance,” Florida’s Division of Emergency Management wrote on X.

Initially, the plan was just for Floridians, but it seems DeSantis has extended the offer as the Biden administration is apparently dragging its feet.

Per usual, the Biden Administration is absent and if a flight does come, Americans would be charged per the Biden plan. The fee will probably be laundered to Hunter, after all.

That sums it up quite nicely. The woes of our current world need a President who is up to the task of facing them. Biden clearly is not. Biden can't even manage to get off a stage without his wife's direction so we surely can't count on him to help desperate Americans.

Tags: FLORIDA ISRAEL PLANE REFUGEE RON DESANTIS DESANTIS

