In a blow to his critics ... DeSantis' first flight of folks stranded in Israel lands in Tampa tonight

A few days ago, we told you about Ron DeSantis' plan to fly stranded Floridians out of Israel. Along came Adam Kinzinger to take a big dump on the plan and announce DeSantis had no power to do such a thing. Welp, it seems DeSantis indeed had the power as the first group will land in Tampa tonight.

Floridians trapped in Israel are about to arrive home on ‘DeSantis Airlines’



After DeSantis announced the flights, critics said they weren’t needed or he had no authority



Some distant echoes of the “Air DeSantis” Martha’s Vineyard flights here



👇https://t.co/QL7Nlvj5ol — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 15, 2023

The first airflights of 300 Americans evacuated from Israel by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration are scheduled to touch down Sunday night in Florida, showcasing the presidential candidate’s latest response to last week’s overseas terrorist attacks. DeSantis, who is scheduled to meet them at Tampa International Airport with Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, has held up the flights as an example of his get-it-done style. The Republican accused President Joe Biden of being “devoid” of leadership by not arranging direct flights home for Americans trapped in Israel. “The Biden administration was dragging its feet,” DeSantis said Saturday as the first flights left Tel Aviv following the sunset end of the Jewish Sabbath at sunset, according to a video clip posted on the social media website X by his campaign.

“If you are stranded in Athens and in need of safe transportation back to the United States, we may be able to assist you. Please complete our form at http://FloridaDisaster.org/Israel and share it with anyone who may need assistance,” Florida’s Division of Emergency Management wrote on X.

Initially, the plan was just for Floridians, but it seems DeSantis has extended the offer as the Biden administration is apparently dragging its feet.

✈️ ✈️ ✈️

It’s easy to criticize from the sidelines. @RonDeSantis is taking action to help Americans get home safe. https://t.co/QI8kRE1B8u — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 15, 2023

Just out there getting things done. https://t.co/2XHJ0Uj2oP — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 15, 2023

If I had a nickel for every time @RonDeSantis told those in the “critics said” category to stick it as he dunked in their face for the people of Florida, I’d be very rich! https://t.co/nw7U4PmkfN — Scott Wagner (@ScottWagnerFL) October 15, 2023

He’s done more than the administration at this point. Ffs. https://t.co/atFM2HWWpT — Volatility Smile (@volatilitysmile) October 15, 2023

We have friends in Jerusalem on a tourist trip who were telling their kids they weren't getting any help and are finally being told they will be transported by ship to Cypress. Think the EU countries were able to evacuate their citizens by air home. State Dept. should do better — Craig Beam (@CraigBeam1) October 15, 2023

Per usual, the Biden Administration is absent and if a flight does come, Americans would be charged per the Biden plan. The fee will probably be laundered to Hunter, after all.

Bottom line. We a President that doesn't need to sleep 18hrs a day. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 15, 2023

That sums it up quite nicely. The woes of our current world need a President who is up to the task of facing them. Biden clearly is not. Biden can't even manage to get off a stage without his wife's direction so we surely can't count on him to help desperate Americans.