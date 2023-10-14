Adam Kinzinger tells Ron DeSantis he's a governor and *he* has no power

CNN senior political correspondent Adam Kinzinger, who was gerrymandered out of his own district in Congress, has something to say about Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. As we reported Thursday, DeSantis said that he had "issued an executive order to send airplanes to Israel to rescue the 20,000 Americans who are now stranded amid a war," with approximately 1,000 of them from Florida.

Today I signed an executive order authorizing rescue operations in Israel to bring Floridians home and transport supplies to our allies.



We will not leave our residents behind.



To the many Floridians who are stuck in Israel, trying to get home — help is on the way. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 12, 2023

Kinzinger thought that was worth an eye roll.

You’re a governor. You have no power here <eye roll> https://t.co/0MWi81s4wX — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 13, 2023

And then he turned off replies.

We noticed that Kinzinger hasn't added an Israeli flag emoji next to his beloved Ukrainian flag.

You’re a nobody. Your opinion has no power over the Governor who has already done this. You are wrong… again <eye roll> https://t.co/TH6PQROuFs — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) October 14, 2023

And you have no power, dumbass. https://t.co/atMqoenJ29 — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) October 14, 2023

This dumb post by crying Kinzinger is being Community Noted…. Go rate the note if you can https://t.co/Sfakogy8vp — GWardHome 🇺🇸🐊 (@gwardhome) October 14, 2023

Kinzinger is actually mad that DeSantis is trying to help people. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/jN1CwJh7Tl — REOtweetwagon (@REOtweetwagon) October 14, 2023

Says the guy who is literally no longer in government anymore…? https://t.co/t3F4uVA26g — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) October 14, 2023

You’re Adam Kinzinger. You have no power anywhere. https://t.co/PepuvLmCUI — Flyer (@bama_flyer) October 14, 2023

DeSantis is out there doing everything within his power to get American citizens back safely. How about a “Thank you Governor” or a “How can I help?” instead of snarky comments? https://t.co/p5tZZg4scC — Conservazoomer (@Conservazoomer) October 14, 2023

Of course this giant pussy turns off comments. Planes carrying rescued Floridians start arriving tomorrow despite your whining Adam. https://t.co/ys4XMdk70V — Dan Murphy (@CNCSwiss) October 14, 2023

Why on Earth is Kinzinger sticking his nose in here? Is he trying to get people to vote for Donald Trump instead? (Most likely.) One thing you can say about DeSantis: The guy gets this done.

