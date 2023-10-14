NBC News' Ben Collins shocked at the Islamophobia and bloodlust from people he...
Adam Kinzinger tells Ron DeSantis he's a governor and *he* has no power

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 14, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

CNN senior political correspondent Adam Kinzinger, who was gerrymandered out of his own district in Congress, has something to say about Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. As we reported Thursday, DeSantis said that he had "issued an executive order to send airplanes to Israel to rescue the 20,000 Americans who are now stranded amid a war," with approximately 1,000 of them from Florida.

Kinzinger thought that was worth an eye roll.

And then he turned off replies.

We noticed that Kinzinger hasn't added an Israeli flag emoji next to his beloved Ukrainian flag.

Why on Earth is Kinzinger sticking his nose in here? Is he trying to get people to vote for Donald Trump instead? (Most likely.) One thing you can say about DeSantis: The guy gets this done.

***

