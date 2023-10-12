DeSantis announces preparations to send rescue planes for Floridians stuck in Israel

With many Americans stuck in Israel and desperate to get out after the events of the past week, Ron DeSantis announced he will send planes to pick up Floridians.

Wow! Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, issued an executive order to send airplanes to Israel to rescue the 20,000 Americans who are now stranded amid a war. About 1,000 of them are from Florida, his admin says.



I asked his team if Florida will charge Americans for the… pic.twitter.com/Dgdu88tnvu — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 12, 2023

DeSantis has also made it clear he will not charge the approximately 1,000 Floridians in Israel for the flight home.

Compare to the Federal assistance being provided by Biden: https://t.co/Rp6uPGvzXT — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 12, 2023

The rules for a ride from the Biden administration are much different.

Proud to be a Floridian today and every day. Thank you @GovRonDeSantis @FLSERT and everyone who is making this rescue effort possible. https://t.co/kn1PkyNLt8 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 12, 2023

When you run a government that has a budget surplus, you don't need to charge your fellow Americans for plane rides. Totally unrelated but isn't there a candidate with his own plane that he could send over and give these people a ride? https://t.co/PRCVduYo33 — The Great Crusader Nero (@Adventure_Nero) October 12, 2023

Florida runs a budget surplus and is able to provide this help as a result.

I love RDS but I don't think he has the authority to do that? https://t.co/fgLdSgFKkx — james tweets (@james_ptweets1) October 12, 2023

DeSantis isn't one to wait for permission if something needs to get done. He is a 'ask for forgiveness later' kind of guy.

No matter who you support for president, this is a king move. Looking out for citizens, and getting them out of war zone.



Meanwhile, the feds will get around to sending planes sooner or later, after you promise to pay for your seat. https://t.co/6O0jzXEtCp — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) October 12, 2023

The Biden administration made it clear to Americans they would have to sign 'IOU' agreements in exchange for their travel back to America. The DeSantis planes will not require repayment.

DeSantis is putting on clinic of leadership in time of crisis. Anything a Governor can do, he is. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🐊 https://t.co/DvqDl1AuGU — Charlie Spies (@cspiesdc) October 12, 2023

Let's hope other Governors follow suit and start making plans to get their constituents home and safe.

@corymillsfl and Gov Desantis are really repping FL well lately 🔥 — Sour Patch Lyds 🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) October 12, 2023

It’s a good day to be a Floridian. Very impressed with both Rep Mills & Gov DeSantis right now.



“Get sh*t done.” — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) October 12, 2023

A Florida Representative, Cory Mills, has already been in Israel helping to arrange flights and get Americans home safely.

The Biden admin is completely dysfunctional, so a state governor is going to evacuate Americans from Israel https://t.co/HKOrtO0oUX pic.twitter.com/ZCfVig1xf4 — recusant#☕ (@neorecusant) October 12, 2023

Biden can't stay awake long enough to make a day's worth of plans. The stakes are too high to leave people's lives in a goofy man's hands. With the House in disarray and a President asleep at the wheel, it is nice to see some politicians actually working for their constituents.







