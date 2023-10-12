CNN: Official says Israel cannot confirm that babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
DeSantis announces preparations to send rescue planes for Floridians stuck in Israel

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on October 12, 2023
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

With many Americans stuck in Israel and desperate to get out after the events of the past week, Ron DeSantis announced he will send planes to pick up Floridians.

DeSantis has also made it clear he will not charge the approximately 1,000 Floridians in Israel for the flight home.

The rules for a ride from the Biden administration are much different.

Florida runs a budget surplus and is able to provide this help as a result.

DeSantis isn't one to wait for permission if something needs to get done. He is a 'ask for forgiveness later' kind of guy.

The Biden administration made it clear to Americans they would have to sign 'IOU' agreements in exchange for their travel back to America. The DeSantis planes will not require repayment.

Let's hope other Governors follow suit and start making plans to get their constituents home and safe.

A Florida Representative, Cory Mills, has already been in Israel helping to arrange flights and get Americans home safely.

Biden can't stay awake long enough to make a day's worth of plans. The stakes are too high to leave people's lives in a goofy man's hands. With the House in disarray and a President asleep at the wheel, it is nice to see some politicians actually working for their constituents.



