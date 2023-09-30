A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would...
George Santos gives us a lesson in fire safety for Jamaal Bowman
Woke Gen. Mark Milley slams Donald Trump in retirement speech
HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us...
NBC News: Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he pulled the fire alarm 'unintentionally'
FIRE! Jamaal Bowman reportedly caught on camera literally breaking the law
Chris Christie milking his cringeworthy 'Donald Duck' line from the debate
Rep. Jamaal Bowman's 'no one in this country is above the law' tweet...
Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers
'I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often,': YouTube prank goes wrong and people...
House Dems no longer fans of the 'pass it to find out what's...
Polls: Who will voters blame for a government shutdown?
'Congratulations!': X pours out love and support for Jack Poso in moving thread...
'Was the plane powered by unicorn dust?': Oops ... Just Stop Oil activist...

Go for it! Republicans move to EXPEL Jamaal Bowman after 'accidental' fire alarm episode

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on September 30, 2023

Earlier we told you about Representative Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm and getting caught on camera. Then, came the claims from his office it was an accident. Yeah, right. Now, it seems Republicans will seek to expel him from the chamber. Representative Malliotakis from New York is leading the charge.

Advertisement

Staten Island GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis’ office told The Post she would move to have Bowman expelled from the chamber.

“NY Democrat Jamaal Bowman literally pulled a fire alarm to stall and prevent our efforts to force a vote to keep the federal government open. Pathetic. Criminal investigation needs to happen,” said upstate GOP Congressman Nick Langworthy.

Some think there may be more appropriate punishments.

Recommended

HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us ROLLING
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

It is illegal to pull a fire alarm.

This is called deflecting. This is typical behavior for Democrats who never want to hold their own accountable.

Advertisement

Correction ... if anyone did this but a DEMOCRATIC politician, they would be arrested. Only one side is never held to any standard. Regular citizens and Republicans are held to one standard. Leftists and their high money donors live by a different set of rules. We will see if that holds for Representative Bowman.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: DEMOCRAT FIRE HOUSE DEMOCRATS NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us ROLLING
ArtistAngie
A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door
Brett T.
Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers
justmindy
'I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often,': YouTube prank goes wrong and people have opinions
Chad Felix Greene
Woke Gen. Mark Milley slams Donald Trump in retirement speech
Brett T.
George Santos gives us a lesson in fire safety for Jamaal Bowman
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us ROLLING ArtistAngie
Advertisement