Go for it! Republicans move to EXPEL Jamaal Bowman after 'accidental' fire alarm episode

Earlier we told you about Representative Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm and getting caught on camera. Then, came the claims from his office it was an accident. Yeah, right. Now, it seems Republicans will seek to expel him from the chamber. Representative Malliotakis from New York is leading the charge.

Newsy: Rep. Malliotakis (R-NY) is drafting a resolution to have Rep. Bowman expelled, her spox Natalie Baldassarre tells me.



Rep. Lisa McClain is also drafting a resolution to censure him, her office confirms.



Bowman’s office said alarm incident bc “confusion”/rushing to vote https://t.co/2CTjvkzx25 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) September 30, 2023

This is the United States Congress, not a New York City high school. This action warrants expulsion & I’m introducing a resolution to do just that. https://t.co/rfnLDzFHmK — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) September 30, 2023

Staten Island GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis’ office told The Post she would move to have Bowman expelled from the chamber. “NY Democrat Jamaal Bowman literally pulled a fire alarm to stall and prevent our efforts to force a vote to keep the federal government open. Pathetic. Criminal investigation needs to happen,” said upstate GOP Congressman Nick Langworthy.

Some think there may be more appropriate punishments.

Censure is appropriate — Martyhawk79 (@martytantum) September 30, 2023

Remove and arrest him!! — Sam Flyer (@Flyer2Sam) September 30, 2023

It is illegal to pull a fire alarm.

And the Rs are off & running…So predictable.



Do it chronologically, though: begin by drafting one expelling Santos, then impeaching Thomas & then expelling all the Rs who interfered with certifying the election. — Ballina (@ballinaburren) September 30, 2023

Sure, @RepMalliotakis, expel him but keep Santos? If you want to expel both, you’d have some credibility, but you’re playing politics at its worst. — Kristina (@Blissfuljoy22) September 30, 2023

This is called deflecting. This is typical behavior for Democrats who never want to hold their own accountable.

Bowman was a school principal he knew exactly what he was doing — Ladie Jaded (@ladie_jaded) September 30, 2023

If anyone but a politician did this they would be in jail. Even if it's not in the capital building it's established law that you can not pull the fire alarm when there is no emergency. — Rando1960 (@Rando19601) September 30, 2023

Good expel him. If I pulled a fire alarm in a U.S government building with no emergency I would be arrested so would any other American. Hold him to standard us civilians are held to. — leeveyteeth (@leeveyteeth) September 30, 2023

Correction ... if anyone did this but a DEMOCRATIC politician, they would be arrested. Only one side is never held to any standard. Regular citizens and Republicans are held to one standard. Leftists and their high money donors live by a different set of rules. We will see if that holds for Representative Bowman.

