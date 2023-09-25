BOOM! In one epic tweet, Dana Loesch backs House Republicans ATF proposal

Earlier, we told you about the White House scare mongering Americans regarding the Republican desire to shutdown the ATF. One conservative commentator is 100 percent behind the call to banish the agency.

It’s not extreme. This whole damn department should be abolished. https://t.co/YQZNaGjlVO — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 25, 2023

Agreed Dana! Get em my friend! — @Marcia M (M&M) (@MbsrlM) September 25, 2023

It should absolutely https://t.co/GGFVmXUvW2 — James Clay (@jclay66) September 25, 2023

Welp, that pretty much sums it up.

And that should just be the tip of the iceberg! — dominic carrafiello (@DCarrafiello) September 25, 2023

Several departments should be abolished. ATF is the top of the iceberg… — Lucas Olson (@L_A_Olson) September 25, 2023

Let's get it started!

It should be permanent. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) September 25, 2023

I don't think that's going to happen soon, even with DeSantis (who wants to drive a stake into its heart). — Charles Flemming (@chasflemming) September 25, 2023

It would be a great question to ask on the debate stage later this week. Let's see what candidates would back the move.

This isn’t called “extreme”, it’s called “a good start” — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) September 25, 2023

But then who will run guns to the Mexican cartels and shut down gun shops because they misspelled "background" or something? — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) September 25, 2023

I would rather remove FBI agents from school board meetings and Catholic Churches that say the mass in Latin. — beam*me*up (@james31033636) September 25, 2023

This should also be very high on the list of priorities.

Abolish the FBI, the IRS, ATF, the EPA, the Department of Energy, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Education, the FDA, the Department of Agricultural, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Fed. https://t.co/ahz5OIsOB0 — The Mighty Lu Bu (@MightyBu2348) September 25, 2023

Lots of ways to save money in one little tweet.

About 10-15 years ago “extreme” was all the rage.



Extreme sports, extreme sports drinks, extreme tampons etc etc



Today it’s the Democrats core talking point.



Market research must’ve show that it resonated with people who believe men can get pregnant and women have penises. — Danno (@dannolane) September 25, 2023

How about we extremely rid the government of wasteful agencies, instead?

Along with the IRS… taxation is theft. — Mark (@Tarzan121109) September 25, 2023

This is sounding better and better.

Just get rid of all bureaucracies and add back the ones that are missed. — Raised by humans. (@RobertHWhanna) September 25, 2023

Not a bad idea! Throw them all out the window and if we miss them after a year, we can ease them back in.

Well Dana just showed up supporting illegal gun use and guns used by criminals. Bravo supporting criminal crimes. — Bring on 2024 🟧 🇺🇸 (@gsojudy) September 25, 2023

Actually, Dana 'showed up' supporting the rights of Americans to own guns, and for those who have them and should not, we have local police enforcement to handle those instances.

How will that help combat crime or is criming ok with you? — Mary, The Other Mrs P 🇺🇸💙🇺🇦 (@bvmaryp) September 25, 2023

Apparently, supporters of gun grabbing think criminals won't have guns if citizens give up their guns. That's not how criminals work.

oh so you support minorities having unregistered firearms? me too, i think they need to protect themselves from the police and the government too and the government has a history of discrimination against non white ppl. i think every american should be armed then, except police — davedave (@davidsi31776371) September 25, 2023

Nice try pulling the race card, but if you have ever listened to Dana, she believes ALL people should have access to personal protection. The Second Amendment is for all Americans.

