The Horror! White House accuses Republicans of wanting to defund ATF

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:10 PM on September 25, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Whatever intern runs the White House Twitter account clearly thought they had a winning message on their hands when they decided to tweet out a claim that Republicans want to reduce the staff of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms by 70 agents. In many instances, appealing to questions of 'law and order' is a decent tactic to get people riled up and concerned for their safety, after all. 

But come on ... it's the ATF.

It's not that the ATF is itself bad, exactly. There are many fine agents who assist in border protection and dealing with Mexican drug cartels, but the Bureau also has a... complicated history of being used as a blunt-force cudgel by the federal government to deal with people and groups that don't conform in one way or another. To consider them a universally beloved agency would be a stretch, to say the least.

People let their thoughts be known in the replies.

It's also always entertaining when Democrats try to use funding priorities as a political weapon, given their history and current beliefs when it comes to money allocation.

Not to mention that when put into perspective... 70 agents really is a drop in the bucket for any bloated governmental bureaucracy. 

That's right: That's 70 agents out of a total of 2,586 current agents and 5,099 total current employees. 

The Biden Administration's messaging around the current budget stalemate in Washington continues to be confused at best, and will doubtless become more so as the deadline for a budget or a Continuing Resolution approaches. Hopefully, they've given the White House Twitter Intern some better talking points, 'cause this ain't it.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

