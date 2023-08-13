After DeSantis BLASTS Biden in Iowa, Steve Deace shares his own heart-wrenching betrayal story

The Twitchy Team provided tons of top notch coverage of the Iowa State Fair over the weekend. We told you about Trump's 'Warp Speed' visit to Indiana and Larry Elder visiting the famed 'Butter Cow'. Not to be outdone, we brought you the rap stylings of Vivek. The fair content was truly incredible. During the day, however, some conversations turned serious.

DeSantis rips Joe Biden for taking four years to acknowledge his granddaughter pic.twitter.com/zJdhuyJgJQ — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) August 12, 2023

In his fireside chat with Governor Kim Reynolds, Ron DeSantis called out Joe Biden for ignoring his granddaughter for years.

I was that child born out of wedlock to a mother the more prominent family of my biological father thought was beneath them. I lived with that stigma the Bidens are passing on to their own offspring. I know firsthand what it does to you to be denied by your own family. https://t.co/1DWVXWRXPg — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) August 12, 2023

After hearing this interview, Steve Deace, conservative commentator and pundit, took to Twitter to tell his own story of being born out of wedlock and the heartbreak he experienced as a result.

My mom’s pregnancy ripped her family apart. 18 years old. Unwed. Scared.



I am that child.



My grandpa (who ran off + cheated on my grandma, his 2nd wife) disowned my mom and refused to walk her (pregnant) down the aisle. He also ignored us 5 kids for 99.99% of our childhood, yet… https://t.co/xv2Sfzuz61 pic.twitter.com/XdoRtZwxcg — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) August 13, 2023

You've turned out to be a fine man Steve. Keep up doing what your doing. https://t.co/e8Gjm6Kjzx — JCS (@feldonthecat) August 12, 2023

That prompted more stories of being ignored and disregarded by not only a parent, but by extended family and the lifetime scars which ensue.

This is Desantis at his best. This was spectacular. Go for the jugular. More of this Ron. We want more of this hardcore Desantis. Be vile, vicious. Democrats are evil. https://t.co/AxKzcxdm5i — Liberty-Identitarian (@EricTropicalTX) August 12, 2023

But Uncle Joe is a good guy, Steve. And Hunter is the smartest person he knows............... https://t.co/uUo1Q7mwf9 pic.twitter.com/y11DMGz9cd — Jay Flannelly (@jflannez19) August 12, 2023

There is no other way to describe turning your back on an innocent child than pure evil.

Same. I’m early 40’s, grandfather is in his 80’s and only now wants to have some sort of relationship. Honestly, don’t know what think about this — Jascharl (@jascharl) August 12, 2023

Clearly, betrayal from family still stings well into adulthood.

I would say you have had the last laugh, Steve. And so will that little girl, by God's grace. — (Mrs)Vanessa-Dansvan (@dansvan) August 12, 2023

I have big feelings about discussing the illegitimate granddaughter at all I think it may bring her great harm later on I as she grows into adulthood. Maybe some things that involve children should just be left out of the Public Square. — Gloria Ann (@GAFLORIDA2021) August 12, 2023

As the Bidens are so famous (or infamous), this child's life will always be fodder for the media. Her grandfather could have made this a much easier experience for her, but he was more worried about the family 'name'. Rather than be embarrassed by a beautiful child, Joe Biden should be ashamed of his son and shun him instead.

