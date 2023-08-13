Were COVID lockdowns worth it? 49,500 people in the US died by suicide...
After DeSantis BLASTS Biden in Iowa, Steve Deace shares his own heart-wrenching betrayal story

justmindy  |  1:55 AM on August 13, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Twitchy Team provided tons of top notch coverage of the Iowa State Fair over the weekend. We told you about Trump's 'Warp Speed' visit to Indiana and Larry Elder visiting the famed 'Butter Cow'. Not to be outdone, we brought you the rap stylings of Vivek. The fair content was truly incredible. During the day, however, some conversations turned serious.

In his fireside chat with Governor Kim Reynolds, Ron DeSantis called out Joe Biden for ignoring his granddaughter for years.

After hearing this interview, Steve Deace, conservative commentator and pundit, took to Twitter to tell his own story of being born out of wedlock and the heartbreak he experienced as a result.

That prompted more stories of being ignored and disregarded by not only a parent, but by extended family and the lifetime scars which ensue.

There is no other way to describe turning your back on an innocent child than pure evil.

Clearly, betrayal from family still stings well into adulthood.

As the Bidens are so famous (or infamous), this child's life will always be fodder for the media. Her grandfather could have made this a much easier experience for her, but he was more worried about the family 'name'. Rather than be embarrassed by a beautiful child, Joe Biden should be ashamed of his son and shun him instead.

