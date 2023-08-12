Rolling Stone reports 'right-wing influencers just found their favorite new country music...
Looking forward to a free and 'FAIR' election ... GOP candidates head to the Iowa State Fair

justmindy  |  1:30 PM on August 12, 2023

Today marks a BIG day in GOP politics ... The Iowa State Fair. As Iowa is the first in the nation for the GOP primary, making a splash with voters at the fair is a big deal. Twitter has been full of little snippets from the day, and here are a few favorites!

Trump will always make a splash and apparently he flew over the fair several times while other candidates were speaking. Politics isn't rainbows and unicorns.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis hung out with the well loved Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds.

Mike Pence had a heckler he apparently didn't handle well. OOF!

DeSantis continues to draw protestors along with his large crowds. That's quite enough cowbell, leftist protestors!

The fife and drum corps is amazing. What a scene!

Perry Johnson made his pick in the straw poll. Wonder if he voted for himself?

Doug Borgum regaled the crowd with tales of fair food!

Nikki Haley made it clear she is not to be trifled with.

Larry Elder got the coveted pic with the famed 'Butter Cow'.

Apparently, the crowd is huge and excited, and the food is on point! Follow the hashtag on Twitter. It's pure people watching fun.

