Looking forward to a free and 'FAIR' election ... GOP candidates head to the Iowa State Fair

Today marks a BIG day in GOP politics ... The Iowa State Fair. As Iowa is the first in the nation for the GOP primary, making a splash with voters at the fair is a big deal. Twitter has been full of little snippets from the day, and here are a few favorites!

Trump is flying laps around the Iowa state fair while other candidates speak 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bAmsA9Oinb — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) August 12, 2023

Cheers as what looks to be Donald Trump’s plane flies over the Iowa State Fair pic.twitter.com/3tXycKtiSn — Stephanie Murray (@stephanie_murr) August 12, 2023

Trump will always make a splash and apparently he flew over the fair several times while other candidates were speaking. Politics isn't rainbows and unicorns.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis hung out with the well loved Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds.

DESANTIS EVENT IS PACKED.

Iowans showed up to hear the future president speak. (Protestors too 🫢)

📍Iowa State Fair pic.twitter.com/gDKjWCc65i — Marcel Teloma (@marcelteloma) August 12, 2023

🚨BREAKING: Mike Pence Commits Career Suicide LIVE



Pence asks crowd at Iowa State Fair for questions.



Republican Shouts: “How you holding up after Tucker Carlson ruined your career?”



Pence responds by calling Tucker a “former talk show host on Fox” & “fake news”



Yikes. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/yY2biTPCCk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2023

Mike Pence had a heckler he apparently didn't handle well. OOF!

DeSantis is on stage at the Iowa state fair — largest crowd of the candidates so far…including a few protesters who are ringing cowbells and blowing whistles: pic.twitter.com/NcWSi9BwuS — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 12, 2023

DeSantis continues to draw protestors along with his large crowds. That's quite enough cowbell, leftist protestors!

Sizable crowd gathered to see @VivekGRamaswamy at Des Moines Register soapbox at the #IowaStateFair. There’s also a fife and drum corps playing. pic.twitter.com/UM5VqprQzv — Tom Barton (@tjbarton83) August 12, 2023

The fife and drum corps is amazing. What a scene!

Vivek Ramaswamy is performing Lose Yourself at the Iowa State Fair: pic.twitter.com/mCEMIfijZM — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) August 12, 2023

🚨 State Fair Straw Poll Alert 🚨



Presidential Candidate Perry Johnson just stopped by our booth and cast his preference for President!



You can do the same in the Varied Industries Building from 9 am - 8 pm throughout the fair. pic.twitter.com/JzF8r2FlBy — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 10, 2023

Kicking off the first day of the Iowa State Fair, presidential candidate Perry Johnson is touring the sheep barn with US Rep. Zach Nunn. pic.twitter.com/2wdFCGaZM8 — Caleb McCullough (@calebmcculIough) August 10, 2023

Hello from the #IowaStateFair

Met Perry Johnson and a family member was interviewed by a Tallahassee reporter. Weather is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/yMjJD61CLb — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) August 10, 2023

Perry Johnson made his pick in the straw poll. Wonder if he voted for himself?

A …unique fair food update:



“You can get rattlesnake on a stick here,” says Gov. Doug Burgum, saying it’s the food he’s looking to try today and joking if it’s free range or sourced from North Dakota. pic.twitter.com/StA9NF7LOK — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) August 11, 2023

Doug Borgum regaled the crowd with tales of fair food!

Nikki Haley is wearing a “underestimate me, that’ll be fun” shirt to the Iowa State Fair. pic.twitter.com/BRyvAV3FOw — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) August 12, 2023

Nikki Haley made it clear she is not to be trifled with.

Chillin' with the famous butter cow at the #IowaStateFair pic.twitter.com/HQO5f7aYLN — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 10, 2023

Larry Elder got the coveted pic with the famed 'Butter Cow'.

Apparently, the crowd is huge and excited, and the food is on point! Follow the hashtag on Twitter. It's pure people watching fun.

