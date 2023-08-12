Looking forward to a free and 'FAIR' election ... GOP candidates head to the Iowa State Fair

Today marks a BIG day in GOP politics ... The Iowa State Fair. As Iowa is the first in the nation for the GOP primary, making a splash with voters at the fair is a big deal. Twitter has been full of little snippets from the day, and here are a few favorites!
Trump is flying laps around the Iowa state fair while other candidates speak 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bAmsA9Oinb— Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) August 12, 2023
Cheers as what looks to be Donald Trump’s plane flies over the Iowa State Fair pic.twitter.com/3tXycKtiSn— Stephanie Murray (@stephanie_murr) August 12, 2023
Trump will always make a splash and apparently he flew over the fair several times while other candidates were speaking. Politics isn't rainbows and unicorns.
🚨@RonDeSantis with @KimReynoldsIA at the Iowa State Fair! 🇺🇸🌽 pic.twitter.com/JRcl37QUIz— Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) August 12, 2023
Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis hung out with the well loved Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds.
DESANTIS EVENT IS PACKED.— Marcel Teloma (@marcelteloma) August 12, 2023
Iowans showed up to hear the future president speak. (Protestors too 🫢)
📍Iowa State Fair pic.twitter.com/gDKjWCc65i
🚨BREAKING: Mike Pence Commits Career Suicide LIVE— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2023
Pence asks crowd at Iowa State Fair for questions.
Republican Shouts: “How you holding up after Tucker Carlson ruined your career?”
Pence responds by calling Tucker a “former talk show host on Fox” & “fake news”
Yikes. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/yY2biTPCCk
Mike Pence had a heckler he apparently didn't handle well. OOF!
DeSantis is on stage at the Iowa state fair — largest crowd of the candidates so far…including a few protesters who are ringing cowbells and blowing whistles: pic.twitter.com/NcWSi9BwuS— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 12, 2023
DeSantis continues to draw protestors along with his large crowds. That's quite enough cowbell, leftist protestors!
Sizable crowd gathered to see @VivekGRamaswamy at Des Moines Register soapbox at the #IowaStateFair. There’s also a fife and drum corps playing. pic.twitter.com/UM5VqprQzv— Tom Barton (@tjbarton83) August 12, 2023
The fife and drum corps is amazing. What a scene!
Vivek Ramaswamy is performing Lose Yourself at the Iowa State Fair: pic.twitter.com/mCEMIfijZM— Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) August 12, 2023
🚨 State Fair Straw Poll Alert 🚨— Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) August 10, 2023
Presidential Candidate Perry Johnson just stopped by our booth and cast his preference for President!
You can do the same in the Varied Industries Building from 9 am - 8 pm throughout the fair. pic.twitter.com/JzF8r2FlBy
Kicking off the first day of the Iowa State Fair, presidential candidate Perry Johnson is touring the sheep barn with US Rep. Zach Nunn. pic.twitter.com/2wdFCGaZM8— Caleb McCullough (@calebmcculIough) August 10, 2023
Hello from the #IowaStateFair— Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) August 10, 2023
Met Perry Johnson and a family member was interviewed by a Tallahassee reporter. Weather is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/yMjJD61CLb
Perry Johnson made his pick in the straw poll. Wonder if he voted for himself?
A …unique fair food update:— Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) August 11, 2023
“You can get rattlesnake on a stick here,” says Gov. Doug Burgum, saying it’s the food he’s looking to try today and joking if it’s free range or sourced from North Dakota. pic.twitter.com/StA9NF7LOK
Doug Borgum regaled the crowd with tales of fair food!
Nikki Haley is wearing a “underestimate me, that’ll be fun” shirt to the Iowa State Fair. pic.twitter.com/BRyvAV3FOw— Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) August 12, 2023
Nikki Haley made it clear she is not to be trifled with.
Chillin' with the famous butter cow at the #IowaStateFair pic.twitter.com/HQO5f7aYLN— Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 10, 2023
Larry Elder got the coveted pic with the famed 'Butter Cow'.
The crowd at the #iowastatefair is amazing today. #iacaucus— Alan Ostergren (@AlanOstergren) August 12, 2023
cc: @SenClaireCelsi pic.twitter.com/ojZyY8CI3W
Apparently, the crowd is huge and excited, and the food is on point! Follow the hashtag on Twitter. It's pure people watching fun.
