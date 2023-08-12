Brian Krassenstein pens his ode to the Biden family, who are a good...
Washington Post suggests Joe Biden's behavior 'was not spotless'
White House spokesman weighs in on 'wild goose chase' over the Bidens
Gallup: Nearly 70 percent polled don't think biological males should compete on girls'...
WOAH! The 'New York Post' just EXPOSED Barack Obama's secret ... 'musings'
Ian GASLIGHT Millhiser: Biden's bullies are pretending there's a Hunter corruption scandal
Julie Kelly shares transcript from judge in Trump's J6 case that does NOT...
Rolling Stone reports 'right-wing influencers just found their favorite new country music...
Vivek Rap-a-swamy? The Iowa politics scene is off the chain, yo!
Looking forward to a free and 'FAIR' election ... GOP candidates head to...
Biden superfan's defense & pic of 'good and decent family man' earns addendums
It's OK to oppose child trafficking
WOW! A former senator claims he told Biden to keep his hands off...
The AP accidentally gets the headline right on the FBI’s killing of a...

Donald Trump makes a quick stop at the Iowa State Fair

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 12, 2023
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

As Twitchy reported, today's the Iowa State Fair, and all of the Republican candidates for president are there, giving speeches and taking photos next to the butter cow. As we reported earlier, Trump Force One was spotted circling the fair while other candidates were on the ground, and Donald Trump did indeed make a big entrance. It was a quick stop, though; he was back on his plane in less than an hour. Team Trump and Team DeSantis are both claiming victory.




Recommended

Brian Krassenstein pens his ode to the Biden family, who are a good family
Brett T.


He came, he saw, he left. The guy can still draw a crowd, though.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP IOWA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brian Krassenstein pens his ode to the Biden family, who are a good family
Brett T.
Washington Post suggests Joe Biden's behavior 'was not spotless'
Brett T.
WOAH! The 'New York Post' just EXPOSED Barack Obama's secret ... 'musings'
justmindy
Julie Kelly shares transcript from judge in Trump's J6 case that does NOT scream 'fair trial'
Doug P.
White House spokesman weighs in on 'wild goose chase' over the Bidens
Brett T.
The AP accidentally gets the headline right on the FBI’s killing of a Utah man
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Brian Krassenstein pens his ode to the Biden family, who are a good family Brett T.