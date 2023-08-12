Donald Trump makes a quick stop at the Iowa State Fair

As Twitchy reported, today's the Iowa State Fair, and all of the Republican candidates for president are there, giving speeches and taking photos next to the butter cow. As we reported earlier, Trump Force One was spotted circling the fair while other candidates were on the ground, and Donald Trump did indeed make a big entrance. It was a quick stop, though; he was back on his plane in less than an hour. Team Trump and Team DeSantis are both claiming victory.

me: "here's why I think Trump is leading by so much..."



anti-trumper: "he shouldn't be leading!"



me: "but he is. here's why..."



anti-trumper: "stop saying he's leading!"



me: "but to beat him, you need to understand—"



anti-trumper: "—lalala!"



voters:pic.twitter.com/KHq8XZDorH — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 12, 2023

Huge crowds turn out to greet President Trump after he arrives to the Iowa State Fair.



Have you ever seen such a big crowd for Joe Biden?



pic.twitter.com/F8H7NbSd6T — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 12, 2023

It’s like this everywhere he goes. Biden publishes his schedule and only reporters show up. — Blair Taylor (@BurninTRanch) August 12, 2023









🚨Barnstorming #Iowa with President Donald J. Trump!



We need President Trump back in the White House to stop Biden's far-left agenda.



I lost my native homeland of #Cuba to socialist tyranny — we must not lose America.



If you're an Iowa voter, remember to caucus for TRUMP!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CoUskVgcHG — Carlos A. Gimenez (@CarlosGimenezFL) August 12, 2023





Gov. DeSantis’s main challenger just left for Florida after 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/zGueRiTuuW — Max-a-Lago (@MaxNordau) August 12, 2023

Trump’s visit to the Iowa State Fair was an unmitigated disaster.



He spent a ton of donor cash flying his private jet and entourage of grifters out, only to be met with a massive amount of DeSantis signs…then hightailed it out after less than ONE HOUR.



He won’t return to Iowa. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) August 12, 2023

If the Iowa State Fair was too hot for Trump, imagine how the debates would be. Maybe he made the right decision after all. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) August 12, 2023





He came, he saw, he left. The guy can still draw a crowd, though.

***