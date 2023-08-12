Vivek Rap-a-swamy? The Iowa politics scene is off the chain, yo!

Rolling Stone reports 'right-wing influencers just found their favorite new country music...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:42 PM on August 12, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

GOP presidential hopefuls have descended on the Iowa State Fair. Prepare yourselves for burger flipping, awkward eating photos, and … rapping.

Yeah, that last one caught us off guard too. That didn't stop Vivek Ramaswamy for dropping bars for the middle-aged shawties crowding the Iowa stage.

(Look, we don't know the lingo, we're just winging it here.)

It was a risky move, to be sure. The Trump and DeSantis camps should strongly discourage their guys from starting a rap battle with the Harvard man. We here at Twitchy would LOVE it, of course!

The reactions to Vivek's Hawkeye hip-hoppery were mixed.

Okay, a rap career is probably not possible, but we get it. Vivek took his shot and had some fun. We like fun.

Then there were those who didn't quite think 63 Billion Cent was exactly spitting fire.

Hey, it's primary season. People are going to be harsh.

Frankly, we don't care what M&M thinks about it. Vivek's free to sing … or rap … a song if he likes.

Only time will tell if it earns him a … bad rap … with would-be voters.

That's the bigger question. Things like this can go sideways on a candidate for public office.

No, we don't think this is Vivek Ramaswamy's Howard Dean moment. It's just funny, and maybe a little cringe, depending on who you talk to.

Okay, we get it. Geez! LOL.

Come on. It wasn't THAT bad.

His fans liked it, and the Left hates it, which we always like.

LOL. Fair.

Please, no. It's primary season, folks, and it's only going to get crazier. Wait until they start eating hot dogs (shudders in terror).

All jokes aside, Vivek would make a much better president than Joe Biden, as would any of the candidates on the GOP side.

***

