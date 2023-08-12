Vivek Rap-a-swamy? The Iowa politics scene is off the chain, yo!

GOP presidential hopefuls have descended on the Iowa State Fair. Prepare yourselves for burger flipping, awkward eating photos, and … rapping.

Yeah, that last one caught us off guard too. That didn't stop Vivek Ramaswamy for dropping bars for the middle-aged shawties crowding the Iowa stage.

(Look, we don't know the lingo, we're just winging it here.)

2024 GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy raps Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair. pic.twitter.com/xUxlxUf3TY — The Recount (@therecount) August 12, 2023

It was a risky move, to be sure. The Trump and DeSantis camps should strongly discourage their guys from starting a rap battle with the Harvard man. We here at Twitchy would LOVE it, of course!

The reactions to Vivek's Hawkeye hip-hoppery were mixed.

“If people take anything from my music, it should be motivation to know that anything is possible as long as you keep working at it and don’t back down.” – @Eminem — Team Vivek American Bulldog (@Bulldogs4Vivek) August 12, 2023

Okay, a rap career is probably not possible, but we get it. Vivek took his shot and had some fun. We like fun.

Then there were those who didn't quite think 63 Billion Cent was exactly spitting fire.

Hey, it's primary season. People are going to be harsh.

I pretty sure Eminem would not approve @VivekGRamaswamy. https://t.co/s8PERjZAua — Bobby Entzminger (@BREntzminger) August 12, 2023

Frankly, we don't care what M&M thinks about it. Vivek's free to sing … or rap … a song if he likes.

Only time will tell if it earns him a … bad rap … with would-be voters.

Because there is nuthin Iowans love more than a good rap!!!! — Sister Resister 🐕‍🦺🐈‍⬛🐾 (@GoodTroubleGran) August 12, 2023

Appealing to Iowa voters 😂 — Montgomery Burnz (@MonteyBurnz) August 12, 2023

That's the bigger question. Things like this can go sideways on a candidate for public office.

No, we don't think this is Vivek Ramaswamy's Howard Dean moment. It's just funny, and maybe a little cringe, depending on who you talk to.

Kim Reynolds was like pic.twitter.com/I2dBPiovCi — Taylor 🇺🇸🐊❤️🖤 (@Tayloh25) August 12, 2023

Okay, we get it. Geez! LOL.

Big Kendall Roy vibes here…. pic.twitter.com/VidBiuGH4r — Brooklyn Kid 718 (@BigLdaGod) August 12, 2023

Come on. It wasn't THAT bad.

I just really love this guy. We need an entire government peopled by folks like Vivek — Citizen Grace  (@CitizenGrace_) August 12, 2023

Goooo V!! 🔥🇺🇸‼️ — ✝️🕊️Such A Time As This 🇺🇸🦅 (@Such_A_Time316) August 12, 2023

I knew I liked this guy. We share same Walkup Song! — Patriot Dog Mom (@LauraCh42110353) August 12, 2023

His fans liked it, and the Left hates it, which we always like.

Cringe, but I’m the same age and I felt this 😂 — Vanessa 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@NessaJasmin1028) August 12, 2023

LOL. Fair.

If Vivek wins he can rap the State of the Union Address.



pic.twitter.com/RnRJxRt8tR — Tiffany ✨ (@tiffanyandsadie) August 12, 2023

Please, no. It's primary season, folks, and it's only going to get crazier. Wait until they start eating hot dogs (shudders in terror).

All jokes aside, Vivek would make a much better president than Joe Biden, as would any of the candidates on the GOP side.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP!