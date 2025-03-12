People Share Their Stories on Detrans Awareness Day
Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joi...
Eco-Terrorists Target Optimus Robot in UK Tesla Showroom, Call Elon Musk a ‘Fascist’...
Biden’s ICE ‘Arrests’: Just a Paperwork Shuffle—Trump Smells the BS
'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to...
VIP
Sorry, Dylan, You’re Still a Dude, Darling—And No Amount of Lipstick Changes the...
ABC News Says Republicans Continue to Attack Rep. Sarah McBride
Contrary to Public Sentiment, Dem Senator Jeff Merkley Paints Fired Federal Workers As...
Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s...
Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort
Politico: ‘Republicans Have Hated Universities for Years’
Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal...
Wife’s Absurd Kidnapping Whine Falls Flat After Her Hamas-Loving Hubby Gets Busted
What USAID Staffers Have Reportedly Been Instructed to Do Doesn't Raise Any Red...

Assume Much? State Rep. Says 'Maybe They Might Want to Call Me a Monkey'

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 12, 2025
Meme

Republicans in the Washington State House of Representatives might want to call Rep. Jamila Taylor a monkey. They didn't — she brought it up, assuming her colleagues were racists uttering slurs under their breaths. As far as we know, Washington isn't paying out reparations (yet), and Republicans don't think it's a good idea with a $15 billion budget deficit.

Advertisement

It's a bold strategy — call yourself something racist and claim that other people were thinking it.

This sounds like more of a "her" problem.

But maybe they want to. Assume the worst.

And then there's Rep. Kristine Reeves, who believes that the people of Washington are calling for "restorative justice." It really is California Jr.

***

Tags: RACISM REPARATIONS WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief
justmindy
'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to Whiny Rep. McBride
Amy Curtis
People Share Their Stories on Detrans Awareness Day
Brett T.
Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s Getting Booted (WATCH)
justmindy
Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort
Warren Squire
Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal Gadot Is Jewish
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief justmindy
Advertisement