Assume Much? State Rep. Says 'Maybe They Might Want to Call Me a Monkey'

Republicans in the Washington State House of Representatives might want to call Rep. Jamila Taylor a monkey. They didn't — she brought it up, assuming her colleagues were racists uttering slurs under their breaths. As far as we know, Washington isn't paying out reparations (yet), and Republicans don't think it's a good idea with a $15 billion budget deficit.

It's a bold strategy — call yourself something racist and claim that other people were thinking it.

"They might want to call me a monkey": Republicans argued against expanding Washington's reparations program because we have a $15B budget deficit. Democrats responded by calling them racists. pic.twitter.com/q1UxqfJFT7 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) March 10, 2025

But maybe they want to. Assume the worst.

Is a state that never had slaves and or slave owners really discussing reparations? — Andrew (@AndrewTrip41) March 10, 2025

And then there's Rep. Kristine Reeves, who believes that the people of Washington are calling for "restorative justice." It really is California Jr.

