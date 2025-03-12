Eco-Terrorists Target Optimus Robot in UK Tesla Showroom, Call Elon Musk a ‘Fascist’ (WATCH)

Two members of the eco-terrorist group, Just Stop Oil, vandalized a Tesla robot in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. The pair poured orange latex over an Optimus robot in a Tesla showroom. They accuse billionaire Elon Musk of being a 'fascist.'

Advertisement

It was captured on video. (WATCH)

JUST IN: Anti-Elon Musk protesters are pouring liquid latex on a Tesla Optimus in the UK. pic.twitter.com/ysKkpUsGDh — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) March 12, 2025

Would have been hilarious if the thing activated and said "Security settings disabled, killing programing initiated in 10, 9..." — Jeff Creedon (@JeffCreedon) March 12, 2025

Just like a scene from 1987’s Robocop. That might work as a deterrent in the future.

Many posters have noticed actual crimes are mostly tolerated in the UK, but imaginary ones are vigorously pursued by authorities.

How is this allowed? I guess you have to think about it in the UK to be arrested. — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) March 12, 2025

Why is this allowed, but hurty words on social media will get you jailed? — Delmas (@WDelmasH) March 12, 2025

We should spread a rumor that one of them was silently praying about abortion and the other had once tweeted that ‘Muslim rape gangs might not be as cool as they sound’…then there would be trouble! — No Blue Check Eric (@CheckEric) March 12, 2025

Unfortunately our Police are woke and unfit for purpose — Episode IV (@ourtone69) March 12, 2025

Despite how these eco-terrorists present themselves their actions show they are anti-progress and anti-freedom.

Why? because they hate electric cars, going to space, government waste, and freedom? — John Rocket (@icenine7099) March 12, 2025

No they LOVE government waste. Government programs probably paid them to do this. — No Blue Check Eric (@CheckEric) March 12, 2025

Since when is destroying property part of acceptable protesting? Isn’t that illegal? — Bridget hallman (@Bridgirl75) March 12, 2025

Not when you are a leftist supporting the proper narrative. Keep up, man! — No Blue Check Eric (@CheckEric) March 12, 2025

They should be billed for the robot. — Based Mongrel (@IamHemper) March 12, 2025

The latex-dousing duo were detained by police. It’s unknown if they were jailed or charged with any crime. We agree they should at least pay for the robot to be cleaned. Better, they should be required to wash the robot and return it to pristine condition using oil-based cleansers.