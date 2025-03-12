People Share Their Stories on Detrans Awareness Day
Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joi...
Biden’s ICE ‘Arrests’: Just a Paperwork Shuffle—Trump Smells the BS
Assume Much? State Rep. Says 'Maybe They Might Want to Call Me a...
'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to...
VIP
Sorry, Dylan, You’re Still a Dude, Darling—And No Amount of Lipstick Changes the...
ABC News Says Republicans Continue to Attack Rep. Sarah McBride
Contrary to Public Sentiment, Dem Senator Jeff Merkley Paints Fired Federal Workers As...
Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s...
Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort
Politico: ‘Republicans Have Hated Universities for Years’
Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal...
Wife’s Absurd Kidnapping Whine Falls Flat After Her Hamas-Loving Hubby Gets Busted
What USAID Staffers Have Reportedly Been Instructed to Do Doesn't Raise Any Red...

Eco-Terrorists Target Optimus Robot in UK Tesla Showroom, Call Elon Musk a ‘Fascist’ (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Two members of the eco-terrorist group, Just Stop Oil, vandalized a Tesla robot in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. The pair poured orange latex over an Optimus robot in a Tesla showroom. They accuse billionaire Elon Musk of being a 'fascist.'

Advertisement

It was captured on video. (WATCH)

Just like a scene from 1987’s Robocop. That might work as a deterrent in the future.

Many posters have noticed actual crimes are mostly tolerated in the UK, but imaginary ones are vigorously pursued by authorities.

Despite how these eco-terrorists present themselves their actions show they are anti-progress and anti-freedom.

Recommended

Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief
justmindy
Advertisement

The latex-dousing duo were detained by police. It’s unknown if they were jailed or charged with any crime. We agree they should at least pay for the robot to be cleaned. Better, they should be required to wash the robot and return it to pristine condition using oil-based cleansers.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK PROTEST PROTESTERS TECHNOLOGY TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief
justmindy
'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to Whiny Rep. McBride
Amy Curtis
People Share Their Stories on Detrans Awareness Day
Brett T.
Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort
Warren Squire
Biden’s ICE ‘Arrests’: Just a Paperwork Shuffle—Trump Smells the BS
justmindy
Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s Getting Booted (WATCH)
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief justmindy
Advertisement