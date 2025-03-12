Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort

The Democrat Party is deserving of ‘D’ for effort. The Democrats unveiled its new logo Wednesday and hilarity quickly ensued. The logo is the opposite of new, confident, or bold. Instead, it looks wimpy and lame. Which makes it the perfect symbol of today’s Democrat Party.

Of course it’s white — Minnesota Refugee (@lisharl62) Mar 11, 2025

That's a pretty terrible logo. — Alex (@Alkixkix) Mar 11, 2025

Who made this? Fire them. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) Mar 11, 2025

This screams Hogg for sure 🤣 — RossJameson75 (@RossJ99294) Mar 11, 2025

We would not be surprised if David Hogg himself whipped this up in Photoshop.

The Dems love symbolism but we’re not sure this is what they were going for. This commenter explains the not-so-secret meaning of what we’re looking at.

To be clear... your logo is an a$$, with holes in it? A$$ Holes My god this is embarrassing. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) Mar 11, 2025

Omg!😂😂😂 I can’t unsee this now. Lol — Kimber Shook (@KimberShook) March 12, 2025

There isn't a more fitting logo than that! — Dara Marchica (@Dara1Marchica) Mar 11, 2025

Nope, that about sums it up!

One poster noticed the Democrat Party has been downgraded. Its new logo is missing a star.

So your rating dropped from 4 stars to 3? Seems accurate. pic.twitter.com/OUZy1sJtUs — David G (@David_G_94) March 12, 2025

You're being entirely too generous. — Melissa Freeman (@Mlfreeman75) Mar 11, 2025

Meme makers could not help but riff on the disastrous Democrat design. Check these out.

. — Smarter Than YOU (@TheLastStop0017) Mar 11, 2025

pic.twitter.com/J8cf4qkjG2 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) March 12, 2025

Nice; but you forgot the rocker runners pic.twitter.com/Xii2ImTO5B — Craig S. Bell (@craig_s_bell) March 12, 2025

Here, allow me to offer you this alternative. pic.twitter.com/f9LHQsopGu — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) March 12, 2025

Just goes to show you…

Democrats can’t meme. — Stephanie Kerr (@RealStephKerr) March 12, 2025

No, the Democrats are horrible at making memes. This latest attempt to rebrand only demonstrates how lost they are as a party and what a joke they’ve become. But, they don't see it. Whoever okayed this logo should be fired but they’re probably getting a promotion right now.