Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s...
Politico: ‘Republicans Have Hated Universities for Years’
Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal...
Wife’s Absurd Kidnapping Whine Falls Flat After Her Hamas-Loving Hubby Gets Busted
What USAID Staffers Have Reportedly Been Instructed to Do Doesn't Raise Any Red...
Rep. Lauren Boebert Faces Censure Over Calling Out Rep. Al Green's 'Pimp Cane'
Dem Strategist on Pointlessness of Trump Helping Musk Promote Teslas Gives ANOTHER Gift...
This Is Gonna STING! Once Again, Poll Shows Democrats Are on the Minority...
Report: Rahm Emanuel Preps 2028 Run
No, CNN, COVID Didn't 'Radicalize' Parents, the Insane Lockdown-Loving, Vaccine-Mandating...
'Legend'! Tom Homan's Reaction to Lefty Loons Melting Down Right in Front of...
Border Czar Tom Homan Gets Emotional During Fiery Takedown of Kathy Hochul
UPSIDE DOWN: David Frum Blames Delta's Slashed Profit Forecast on (You Guessed It!)...
Trump Cracks Joke About Irish Prime Minister Not Knowing New Citizen Rosie O’Donnell

Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on March 12, 2025
Twitchy

The Democrat Party is deserving of ‘D’ for effort. The Democrats unveiled its new logo Wednesday and hilarity quickly ensued. The logo is the opposite of new, confident, or bold. Instead, it looks wimpy and lame. Which makes it the perfect symbol of today’s Democrat Party.

Advertisement

It’s underwhelming, that’s for sure! (READ)

We would not be surprised if David Hogg himself whipped this up in Photoshop.

The Dems love symbolism but we’re not sure this is what they were going for. This commenter explains the not-so-secret meaning of what we’re looking at.

Nope, that about sums it up!

One poster noticed the Democrat Party has been downgraded. Its new logo is missing a star.

Recommended

Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal Gadot Is Jewish
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Meme makers could not help but riff on the disastrous Democrat design. Check these out.

No, the Democrats are horrible at making memes. This latest attempt to rebrand only demonstrates how lost they are as a party and what a joke they’ve become. But, they don't see it. Whoever okayed this logo should be fired but they’re probably getting a promotion right now.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY DNC FAIL FUNNY LOGO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal Gadot Is Jewish
Amy Curtis
Wife’s Absurd Kidnapping Whine Falls Flat After Her Hamas-Loving Hubby Gets Busted
justmindy
What USAID Staffers Have Reportedly Been Instructed to Do Doesn't Raise Any Red Flags Whatsoever (JK!)
Doug P.
'Legend'! Tom Homan's Reaction to Lefty Loons Melting Down Right in Front of Him Is EPIC
Doug P.
This Is Gonna STING! Once Again, Poll Shows Democrats Are on the Minority Side of a Hot-Button Issue
Amy Curtis
Politico: ‘Republicans Have Hated Universities for Years’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal Gadot Is Jewish Amy Curtis
Advertisement