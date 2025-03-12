Biden’s ICE ‘Arrests’: Just a Paperwork Shuffle—Trump Smells the BS

Shocking news as we discover the Biden Administration was lying to the American people about how many illegals they were arresting at the border. They were cooking the books. Just kidding! That's the least surprising news of the day.

NEW: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons announced today that a review of ICE records found the Biden admin "cooked the books" and "purposely misled the American people" by falsely classifying illegal aliens who were processed by ICE & released into the US as ICE "arrests".



"We… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 12, 2025

Just add this to all the other lies the Biden Administration told the American people. They even lied and said Biden was lucid. That's the biggest tall tale of them all.

But “Our borders were closed” for 4 years with Biden/Harris. 🙄🙄 https://t.co/9opW3P4nCr — Kathleen T (@KTrayn23) March 13, 2025

Another lie they told.

"A comprehensive review was done internally here with ICE. We found tens of thousands of cases that were recorded as arrests when, in fact, these instances were illegal aliens that were simply processed and released into the American communities." https://t.co/gOC6nWQ2r2 — Selene Rodriguez (@Mariah_Selene) March 12, 2025

Furthermore, those people will likely not show back up for court and the US has no idea where they are currently.

Mayorkas should be prosecuted. https://t.co/Ys03LKzvu0 — JOHN K SMITH (@J_KSmith1) March 12, 2025

Sadly, there is no surprise here. Credit to Governmental oversight to "get it right" and great journalism by @BillMelugin_ ...the only relevant follow for the past few years on what is happening at the border. https://t.co/IynYYIlZms — BetaTesting (@downsjm) March 12, 2025

Bill is one of the only journalists on the ground in the area telling the whole truth and holding the government to account.

Americans should be taking to the street.

They lied about everything.

Everything. https://t.co/RLfXmZjjrv — WA girl 4 Trump (@jess7719) March 12, 2025

Of course they did.

“Enforcement theater”. That’s exactly what is was. https://t.co/N2p7QEAzc2 — Kathy Tague (@KathyTague) March 13, 2025

They played Americans for fools.

Been trying to tell people that Biden-Obama numbers for arrests and deportations are meaningless. A lot of supposedly right-wing people use this to dunk on Trump. And don’t forget border crossings are lower than ever! Yes we need deportations way up but Trump is still by far the… https://t.co/eerF16ej8N — Joshua Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) March 12, 2025

They were doing their best to convince the American people they were 'serious' about stopping illegal immigration. They absolutely were not.

Biden was the most corrupt politician of all time. You have to ask , what was his motive for doing so much to destroy the USA? https://t.co/8xdI7SXPId — Hillbillies for Harris (@DontDoctrine) March 12, 2025

Other than money and protecting his criminal son?

We'll never know the extent to which damage was done to both institutions and innocent people. And it was all done on purpose. https://t.co/g6PKU7UMM6 — Airborne (@abnheel) March 12, 2025

It was all intentional.