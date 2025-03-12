People Share Their Stories on Detrans Awareness Day
Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joi...
Eco-Terrorists Target Optimus Robot in UK Tesla Showroom, Call Elon Musk a ‘Fascist’...
Assume Much? State Rep. Says 'Maybe They Might Want to Call Me a...
'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to...
VIP
Sorry, Dylan, You’re Still a Dude, Darling—And No Amount of Lipstick Changes the...
ABC News Says Republicans Continue to Attack Rep. Sarah McBride
Contrary to Public Sentiment, Dem Senator Jeff Merkley Paints Fired Federal Workers As...
Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s...
Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort
Politico: ‘Republicans Have Hated Universities for Years’
Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal...
Wife’s Absurd Kidnapping Whine Falls Flat After Her Hamas-Loving Hubby Gets Busted
What USAID Staffers Have Reportedly Been Instructed to Do Doesn't Raise Any Red...

Biden’s ICE ‘Arrests’: Just a Paperwork Shuffle—Trump Smells the BS

justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 PM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

Shocking news as we discover the Biden Administration was lying to the American people about how many illegals they were arresting at the border. They were cooking the books. Just kidding! That's the least surprising news of the day.

Advertisement

Just add this to all the other lies the Biden Administration told the American people. They even lied and said Biden was lucid. That's the biggest tall tale of them all. 

Another lie they told.

Furthermore, those people will likely not show back up for court and the US has no idea where they are currently.

Recommended

Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief
justmindy
Advertisement

Bill is one of the only journalists on the ground in the area telling the whole truth and holding the government to account.

Americans should be taking to the street.

Of course they did.

They played Americans for fools.

Advertisement

They were doing their best to convince the American people they were 'serious' about stopping illegal immigration. They absolutely were not.

Other than money and protecting his criminal son? 

It was all intentional.

Tags: BIDEN BORDER ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN BORDER CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief
justmindy
'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to Whiny Rep. McBride
Amy Curtis
People Share Their Stories on Detrans Awareness Day
Brett T.
Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort
Warren Squire
Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s Getting Booted (WATCH)
justmindy
Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal Gadot Is Jewish
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief justmindy
Advertisement