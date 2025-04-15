Sportscaster’s Charming On-Air Flirt Gets Slammed by Twitter's Humorless Scolds

A sportscaster was scanning the crowd and doing some man about town interviews at a baseball game. One of those interviews happened to be with two attractive women. Eventually the sportscaster asks one of the young women for her phone number and she gives it to him. His colleagues got a kick out of it all and so did many in the audience.

Shoutout to my guy @wileyballard_ setting the standard for sports reporters getting a phone number out in the wild.



10/10 work



🎥@fanduelsnbraves pic.twitter.com/RFEyd605Lb — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) April 15, 2025

I'll be looking for this from you on Fox — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) April 15, 2025

put me in coach @FOX5Sports — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) April 15, 2025

Even other sports stations got in on the gag.

A lot to unpack here but the fundamentals are flawless:



1. He approaches with confidence and humor.

2. He keeps it simple and asks about HER says nothing about himself

3. Name, do you come here often, how you doing...all time time tested CLASSICS. Simple here is best.

4.… — Brian M. Gardiner (@brianmgardinerg) April 15, 2025

The 'alpha male' contingent was proud.

I met my husband because he was a producer on 680 The Fan, and I was giving him crap on Twitter about one of his hot takes. 😂 He emailed and asked me out for a drink, and now we will have been together 15 years in the fall. — Kristi Dosh (@SportsBizMiss) April 15, 2025

There was even some shares of stories that were very similar. How cute!

What kind of crazy world are we living in where such a wholesome social interaction is scrutinized.

Can’t believe some of the comments/quote posts on this post are real much less liked by more than the person who posted it — Bar of Soap (@BarofsoapGDP) April 15, 2025

The fact that people are up in arms about this, just lets you know how miserable a lot of people are

It was a fun spot during a baseball broadcast https://t.co/mPva7wxmd5 — John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) April 15, 2025

In case dear readers were thinking this was going to be your feel good story of the day, not so fast. There were plenty of people VERY unhappy with this interaction.

This is one of the most insanely inappropriate things I've ever seen. Like I legitimately cannot believe it's real. https://t.co/gj2WGbkmjQ — Kate Feldman (@kateefeldman) April 15, 2025

Here they come with their hair on fire.

💡 Pro tip to any sports reporters out there: don’t do this! https://t.co/57MhsnK8km — Krissy Birdsall (@KrissyBirdsall) April 15, 2025

Honestly, it worked out pretty well for that guy so far.

This is gross https://t.co/wz3Iffrsaf — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) April 15, 2025

Feels like there were several moments in which someone could have said this wasn’t a good idea.



A terrible look all the way around. https://t.co/YkkBtWEot5 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 15, 2025

Ben Baby sounds like he would be a fun guy, but not so much. Ben is just a big baby.

Sooooo are we still gonna ask women in sports if they’re only doing their job to date athletes?? We can all agree how inappropriate and nasty this is, not to mention the double standard, right? https://t.co/lDNeaBHsPt — Dani Sureck (@DaniSureck) April 15, 2025

Sigh. Dani should just ask for numbers, as well.

Why does everything have to be negative? The responses to this tweet are wild.

Lighten up. Have fun. Not everything is so dang serious and miserable. She could have said no and it would have been funny too!!! The harassment takes? My goodness. https://t.co/96oLcLXNdA — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) April 15, 2025

This is fantastic advice.