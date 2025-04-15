VIP
Let's Talk About Georgetown University’s Hamas Problem

Sportscaster’s Charming On-Air Flirt Gets Slammed by Twitter's Humorless Scolds

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 PM on April 15, 2025
imgflip

A sportscaster was scanning the crowd and doing some man about town interviews at a baseball game. One of those interviews happened to be with two attractive women. Eventually the sportscaster asks one of the young women for her phone number and she gives it to him. His colleagues got a kick out of it all and so did many in the audience. 

Even other sports stations got in on the gag.

The 'alpha male' contingent was proud. 

There was even some shares of stories that were very similar. How cute!

In case dear readers were thinking this was going to be your feel good story of the day, not so fast. There were plenty of people VERY unhappy with this interaction.

Here they come with their hair on fire. 

Honestly, it worked out pretty well for that guy so far. 

Ben Baby sounds like he would be a fun guy, but not so much. Ben is just a big baby.

Sigh. Dani should just ask for numbers, as well. 

This is fantastic advice. 

Tags: BASEBALL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS SPORTS KAREN

