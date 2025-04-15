Muslim Man in Dearborn Tells TV Reporter That the American Empire Must Fall

We probably couldn't post this clip in the United Kingdom without being arrested — Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour-led Parliament are very careful not to let any criticism of their Muslim newcomers be spoken or posted on social media.

This is a fundraiser in Dearborn, Michigan, which shouldn't come as a surprise, for the Middle East Children's Alliance.

“The American empire must fall” — spoken in Dearborn, Michigan



Americans need to understand how common these sentiments are within our own borderspic.twitter.com/xzRAy6Hck5 — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) April 15, 2025

Empires, imperial Western powers … he forgot to mention colonialism.

That's a nice keffiyeh he has around his neck.

We're wondering if he's an immigrant, and if so, why he came to the United States if it's such a horrible place … if not to do his part to help bring it down from the inside.

Note that when he says “our people” he doesn’t mean Americans. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 15, 2025

How long are we going to tolerate this? — USMC4Life (@JohnKayUSMC) April 15, 2025

They need to be sent back. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 15, 2025

How shocking that this is Rashida Tlaib's district — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) April 15, 2025

The fact that he says that here and was not immediately cuffed and put on a plane with engines running and dropped somewhere, goes to show we have already lost. — JaknTea (@JaknTea) April 15, 2025

She'll be in a burka by July. — Robert Howe (@bhowejr) April 15, 2025

Why is this man in our country? — Lookingup52 (@Lookingup52) April 15, 2025

In direct violation of his citizenship. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) April 15, 2025

Dearborn fell years ago, sadly. — KES 🇺🇲 (@KES_Alaska) April 15, 2025

They’re not hiding it anymore. This isn’t about foreign policy—it’s about tearing down the country from the inside. — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) April 15, 2025

According to Google, the Middle East Children's Alliance has financial ties to the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and Open Society Foundations, and is also associated with radical-left author and activist Noam Chomsky.

America is not going to fall to the Muslims, these Muslims are a joke to the world, all we have to do is look at Europe for an example of what we will not allow in our country. — LadyKat47🇺🇸 (@Lmvm71) April 15, 2025

The European empire has already fallen and their leaders refuse to see it.

