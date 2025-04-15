VIP
Muslim Man in Dearborn Tells TV Reporter That the American Empire Must Fall

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 15, 2025
Meme

We probably couldn't post this clip in the United Kingdom without being arrested — Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour-led Parliament are very careful not to let any criticism of their Muslim newcomers be spoken or posted on social media.

This is a fundraiser in Dearborn, Michigan, which shouldn't come as a surprise, for the Middle East Children's Alliance.

Empires, imperial Western powers … he forgot to mention colonialism.

That's a nice keffiyeh he has around his neck.

We're wondering if he's an immigrant, and if so, why he came to the United States if it's such a horrible place … if not to do his part to help bring it down from the inside.

According to Google, the Middle East Children's Alliance has financial ties to the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and Open Society Foundations, and is also associated with radical-left author and activist Noam Chomsky.

The European empire has already fallen and their leaders refuse to see it.

***

Tags: AMERICA ISLAM MUSLIM

