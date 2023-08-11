DUH! Democratic influencer Angela Belcamino wonders why the price is SO HIGH

Last week, she was on a date (finally!) with Damin, and this week Angela Belcamino is wondering why everything is so expensive! Who wants to tell her?

EVERYTHING IS SO EFFING EXPENSIVE!!! WHY?!? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 11, 2023

Pretty sure Damin is mansplaining his lady friend.

Can someone explain this to a liberal? https://t.co/mhUjQxCU6C — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) August 11, 2023

Do you actually want to know? Because you're not going to like the answer. https://t.co/L4YTawH37V — Jacob👌 (@jsrrayburn) August 11, 2023

Yeah, it's going to totally screw up her worldview.

When a prominent leftist shill is middle class https://t.co/f7MySpdRuT — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) August 11, 2023

Hopefully a red pill moment, also could be a psyop, praying it’s an awakening moment 🙏 https://t.co/sb7cueldlN — Kyle Lastname (@GoutSurvivor) August 11, 2023

Probably shouldn't get your hopes up. Angela got Twitter famous shilling for the Democrats.

Oh no, they must be charging you the Forehead Tax. https://t.co/8bzXy6YEUq — Anne Deez Tori (@andeztori) August 11, 2023

Oh, let's be nice. Angela is a lovely lady with very mixed up economic ideals.

You know what kind of responses you are going to get, right? https://t.co/97o5ol61bH — Guitar Man Rick (@RickAmericus) August 11, 2023

Now that Elon is paying ad sharing revenue, Angela has to do her best to get that Twitter engagement. Cha-Ching!

Democrats starting to wake up https://t.co/Kx3BSE62Sb — Byron West (@ByronWest1776) August 11, 2023

Wait! This Democrat hack doesn’t understand aggregate inflation? 😂 doesn’t understand PPI? https://t.co/2tVyQEYggW — Libertas Cogitandi (@Snowflakecrus11) August 11, 2023

That’s how ya know it’s working. pic.twitter.com/qEc7QXs5e2 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 11, 2023

If emptying the pockets of the middle class is the goal of 'Bidenomics', it is a smashing success.

Covid - Biden - Ukraine

Corruption. — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) August 11, 2023

I’m gonna admit it I agree with you on something for once! — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) August 11, 2023

It's so nice to see folks reaching across the aisle to agree on how poor everyone is. Misery loves company and stuff.

Welcome to Bidenomics 101! 🤷‍♂️ — El Pooopi (@ElPooopi) August 11, 2023

It’s because of the “Rich men north of Richmond”@AintGottaDollar — Ellie Beacon (@EliotBeacon) August 11, 2023

Such a great song.

Elections have consequences. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰🐊 (@Humming_birder) August 11, 2023

They sure do, yet there are Americans who still don't vote.

Bidenomics.



As I've been reliably told by Dark Brandon himself all the great changes he's made for the economy. — Dr. Meow ♀️ (@MeowmeowPhd) August 11, 2023

Biden can barely talk so don't take what he says very seriously.

Remember the empty shelves? pic.twitter.com/OQheYyhQHw — 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐮𝐲 🇺🇲⚓ (@YankReb69) August 11, 2023

May this be a much needed wake up call!

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







