DUH! Democratic influencer Angela Belcamino wonders why the price is SO HIGH

Last week, she was on a date (finally!) with Damin, and this week Angela Belcamino is wondering why everything is so expensive! Who wants to tell her?
EVERYTHING IS SO EFFING EXPENSIVE!!! WHY?!?— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023
Pretty sure Damin is mansplaining his lady friend.
Can someone explain this to a liberal? https://t.co/mhUjQxCU6C— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) August 11, 2023
Joe Biden’s America https://t.co/4HK3tfPfux— Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) August 11, 2023
Do you actually want to know? Because you're not going to like the answer. https://t.co/L4YTawH37V— Jacob👌 (@jsrrayburn) August 11, 2023
Yeah, it's going to totally screw up her worldview.
When a prominent leftist shill is middle class https://t.co/f7MySpdRuT— JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) August 11, 2023
Hopefully a red pill moment, also could be a psyop, praying it’s an awakening moment 🙏 https://t.co/sb7cueldlN— Kyle Lastname (@GoutSurvivor) August 11, 2023
Probably shouldn't get your hopes up. Angela got Twitter famous shilling for the Democrats.
Oh no, they must be charging you the Forehead Tax. https://t.co/8bzXy6YEUq— Anne Deez Tori (@andeztori) August 11, 2023
Oh, let's be nice. Angela is a lovely lady with very mixed up economic ideals.
You know what kind of responses you are going to get, right? https://t.co/97o5ol61bH— Guitar Man Rick (@RickAmericus) August 11, 2023
Now that Elon is paying ad sharing revenue, Angela has to do her best to get that Twitter engagement. Cha-Ching!
Democrats starting to wake up https://t.co/Kx3BSE62Sb— Byron West (@ByronWest1776) August 11, 2023
Wait! This Democrat hack doesn’t understand aggregate inflation? 😂 doesn’t understand PPI? https://t.co/2tVyQEYggW— Libertas Cogitandi (@Snowflakecrus11) August 11, 2023
https://t.co/jT9tiVgBay pic.twitter.com/mKpOZhdu2B— Unprecedented Infringement - Dustin (@THE_DC_5) August 11, 2023
That’s how ya know it’s working. pic.twitter.com/qEc7QXs5e2— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 11, 2023
If emptying the pockets of the middle class is the goal of 'Bidenomics', it is a smashing success.
Covid - Biden - Ukraine— Petey B (@realpeteyb123) August 11, 2023
Corruption.
I’m gonna admit it I agree with you on something for once!— ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) August 11, 2023
It's so nice to see folks reaching across the aisle to agree on how poor everyone is. Misery loves company and stuff.
Welcome to Bidenomics 101! 🤷♂️— El Pooopi (@ElPooopi) August 11, 2023
It’s because of the “Rich men north of Richmond”@AintGottaDollar— Ellie Beacon (@EliotBeacon) August 11, 2023
Such a great song.
Elections have consequences.— Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰🐊 (@Humming_birder) August 11, 2023
They sure do, yet there are Americans who still don't vote.
Bidenomics.— Dr. Meow ♀️ (@MeowmeowPhd) August 11, 2023
As I've been reliably told by Dark Brandon himself all the great changes he's made for the economy.
Biden can barely talk so don't take what he says very seriously.
August 11, 2023
Remember the empty shelves? pic.twitter.com/OQheYyhQHw— 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐮𝐲 🇺🇲⚓ (@YankReb69) August 11, 2023
May this be a much needed wake up call!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member