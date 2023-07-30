Greg Gutfeld BLASTS left wing DecodingFoxNews account that 'defamed' him as antisemitic
Just for fun: It finally happened - Damin Toell and Angela Belcamino went on their first 'date'

FuzzyChimp
July 30, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

We already know the question on many of your minds: WHO???

Yes, you might only know who these two are if you're terminally on Twitter.

Guilty as charged.

Hey, we promised to tell you 'who said what' on Twitter. Sometimes it's just weird.

We've written about Angela Belcamino before. She's an ultra-liberal Resistance influencer type. Sometimes we think she's a parody account because her tweets are so extreme, but how could you really tell?

Damin Toell is … well … he's … Okay, we don't know exactly what Damin is. The dude loves him some mayonnaise, and sometimes you'll see his amusing replies in a Twitchy article when he's annoying someone on the Left … or anyone else really.

If you're a connoisseur of political Twitter, you've witnessed the odd dance of flirtation and innuendo between the two for some time now. National Geographic could record the interactions and narrate the 'pursuit' and it wouldn't really be any weirder.

Twitter fans were more than excited to join in on the fun.

We didn't think this day would ever come.

And we thought Elon was only adding banking.

Bwahaha!

LOL.

That is just wrong.

Correction: THAT is just wrong.

It's best to just let it happen. No. Sudden. Movements.

We warned you it was odd, right?

Can he really though?

Fine, that's progress.

Threw up in your mouth a little, didn't you?

Everyone just needs to SLOW DOWN a little!

That's cold. 😂

Great catch! Somehow this doesn't make it any more disturbing.

Well done.

We can see it now. Angela performs the 'Liberate America of Donald Trump Dance' while Damin slings mayo grenades. (Click that link at your own risk.)

Y'all offered way too much dating advice … most of which we can't show here. LOL.

Seriously, there's a lot of horrible on Twitter. It's nice to see a little collaboration for just some plain old fun.

Congratulations, Angela and Damin … on whatever this is.

***

