Just for fun: It finally happened - Damin Toell and Angela Belcamino went on their first 'date'

We already know the question on many of your minds: WHO???

Yes, you might only know who these two are if you're terminally on Twitter.

Guilty as charged.

Hey, we promised to tell you 'who said what' on Twitter. Sometimes it's just weird.

Gavin Wax kept pestering me to meet up but he chickened out, so I had to go with my second choice. pic.twitter.com/VRyTq1yOZD — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 30, 2023

We've written about Angela Belcamino before. She's an ultra-liberal Resistance influencer type. Sometimes we think she's a parody account because her tweets are so extreme, but how could you really tell?

Damin Toell is … well … he's … Okay, we don't know exactly what Damin is. The dude loves him some mayonnaise, and sometimes you'll see his amusing replies in a Twitchy article when he's annoying someone on the Left … or anyone else really.

Worlds. Colliding. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 31, 2023

If you're a connoisseur of political Twitter, you've witnessed the odd dance of flirtation and innuendo between the two for some time now. National Geographic could record the interactions and narrate the 'pursuit' and it wouldn't really be any weirder.

Twitter fans were more than excited to join in on the fun.

We didn't think this day would ever come.

X is a dating app — Magills (@magills_) July 30, 2023

And we thought Elon was only adding banking.

Bwahaha!

Looking gorgeous! 🤩



Angela, you look nice too. — Cobra 🐊 (@cobracommandr15) July 30, 2023

LOL.

‘My friend and I saw you from across the bar and we really dig your vibe’ — Matt 🌴🐊🍕 (@mattsgoodtweets) July 30, 2023

That is just wrong.

Correction: THAT is just wrong.

There are only about 10,000 questions I have here. — Gregg, CPO @ SMC (@realgreggd) July 30, 2023

It's best to just let it happen. No. Sudden. Movements.

We warned you it was odd, right?

Damin can fix her https://t.co/clYPcL41Nm — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 31, 2023

Can he really though?

Fine, that's progress.

Have they Mayo-d out already ;) Kek https://t.co/CzR9G2lWoP — Stephanie ac 😬😬😬😬 (@stephanie_co239) July 31, 2023

Threw up in your mouth a little, didn't you?

Congratulations on your engagement! — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) July 30, 2023

Everyone just needs to SLOW DOWN a little!

Give me that shirt back so I can finish my grandparents basement — DcCold (@DcCold1) July 30, 2023

That's cold. 😂

Great catch! Somehow this doesn't make it any more disturbing.

Well done.

When you finally make it to the final boss in your favorite video game... https://t.co/MpBS5F7P7Q — Yore Friend Whig in Exile (@WhigJust) July 31, 2023

We can see it now. Angela performs the 'Liberate America of Donald Trump Dance' while Damin slings mayo grenades. (Click that link at your own risk.)

Exude beta energy. You got this. — Amos Aldean (@AmosFromWV) July 30, 2023

Y'all offered way too much dating advice … most of which we can't show here. LOL.

This is amazing. — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) July 30, 2023

This is the best thing to happen on Twitter in quite a while — Ken (@danic_98) July 31, 2023

Seriously, there's a lot of horrible on Twitter. It's nice to see a little collaboration for just some plain old fun.

Congratulations, Angela and Damin … on whatever this is.

***

