'Say it to my face!' ... Chris Christie calls out Trump for labeling him a "FAT PIG' (LOL)

Yesterday, we told you about President Trump's epic take down of Chris Christie. Oof! It was pretty rough. Today, Chris Christie shot back at Trump.

If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face. pic.twitter.com/Zyuh6GVgVh — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) August 9, 2023

Basically, Christie is saying he might be a 'fat pig', but Trump is a big old chicken planning to skip the debate and therefore won't insult him in person. Apparently, the gloves are off.

Why didn't you go after him during the 2016 debates? https://t.co/4RBmOe7HmH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2023

That's a fair question. Instead, Christie went on a murder-suicide mission ruining both his and Marco Rubio's chance at the Presidency.

Shut up RINO. Low level psychology . Trump has no intention to debate the junior varsity team. https://t.co/EavXibLFuD — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) August 9, 2023

Other pundits felt Trump has no need to lower himself and debate Christie when he has such a huge lead. Maybe so, but then why even mention Christie if he is so inconsequential.

Trump is a coward. https://t.co/WuY5ihWa1b — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 9, 2023

I guess we will see if he shows up to the debate or not.

If Donald Trump doesn't walk up to Chris Christie and knock the M&Ms out of his hands on the debate stage, I'll be very disappointed. https://t.co/oqohZnQpAn — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) August 9, 2023

America deserves this kind of high drama! Bring it on!

God Bless America (no seriously please, we need all the help we can get) https://t.co/4YfYM8m5sO — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 9, 2023

Had to make sure this wasn't a parody account. He really just went with the say it to my face line. Amazing. https://t.co/apuLIV0P4X — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) August 9, 2023

He’s begging Trump to talk to him to try to make him relevant https://t.co/xJdGmz7FwI — Native Patriot (@LaNativePatriot) August 9, 2023

Well one thing for sure Chris…you definitely have a lot of gut!!! 🍩🍩🍩 https://t.co/szcwXWHF4V — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) August 9, 2023

He is afraid you would eat him https://t.co/JtuejPg6pv — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) August 9, 2023

If you cared about the country, you’d be talking about running for office to make the country better—not just to beat up on Trump who lives in your head. https://t.co/mAn6SEBGuY — PWL (@sarcasticGenX) August 9, 2023

It would be great to actually have a debate about ideas, but everyone has to actually show up at the debate for that to happen.

Calm down, tubby, you'll give yourself a heart attack. https://t.co/bPx8Q5U4Q0 — Sn95Pilot (@Sn95Pilot) August 9, 2023

Chris, you're a lover, not a fighter. Who can forget that warm embrace you shared with Obama? And what about those flowers you carried while with Zelensky? In both cases, the atmosphere was so thick with love, I almost choked to death just watching the videos... https://t.co/U51F2y2Qch — Jim Benson (MAGA World Leader) (@jmbenson1491) August 9, 2023

Oh, we all remember the Bon Jovi lyrics Christie gave Zelensky last week.

Oh please you were his BFF when you thought it would help your ever failing political career. And now you are a tough guy? — MontyD (@HDMonty2) August 9, 2023

Republicans remember not so long ago when Christie and Trump were besties. The night of the debate is certainly shaping up to be full of intrigue.

