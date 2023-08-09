With gas prices rising, Biden reminds us he's still trying to end 'ALL...
'Say it to my face!' ... Chris Christie calls out Trump for labeling him a "FAT PIG' (LOL)

justmindy  |  12:39 PM on August 09, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Yesterday, we told you about President Trump's epic take down of Chris Christie. Oof! It was pretty rough. Today, Chris Christie shot back at Trump.

Basically, Christie is saying he might be a 'fat pig', but Trump is a big old chicken planning to skip the debate and therefore won't insult him in person. Apparently, the gloves are off.

That's a fair question. Instead, Christie went on a murder-suicide mission ruining both his and Marco Rubio's chance at the Presidency.

Other pundits felt Trump has no need to lower himself and debate Christie when he has such a huge lead. Maybe so, but then why even mention Christie if he is so inconsequential.

I guess we will see if he shows up to the debate or not.

America deserves this kind of high drama! Bring it on!

It would be great to actually have a debate about ideas, but everyone has to actually show up at the debate for that to happen.

Oh, we all remember the Bon Jovi lyrics Christie gave Zelensky last week.

Republicans remember not so long ago when Christie and Trump were besties. The night of the debate is certainly shaping up to be full of intrigue.

Tags: CHRIS CHRISTIE DEBATE DONALD TRUMP TRUMP

