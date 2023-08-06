Chris Christie presented a BIZARRE gift to President Zelensky and the replies were HILARIOUS

The world is so very weird lately, and to prove it, may we present this next story. Apparently, Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, and now candidate for the GOP Presidential nomination, gifted President Zelensky, the lyrics to a Bon Jovi song. Allegedly, the lyrics to 'It's My Life' are intended to be an inspiration.

During an unannounced visit to the war-torn nation Friday, Christie gifted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky handwritten lyrics to the Bon Jovi hit “It’s My Life” from the famed signer himself. “[The song] served as an inspiration for a lot of the citizens in Odessa, as they were preparing for the invasion by the Russians,” Christie told CNN’s”State of the Union” Sunday. “[Bon Jovi] wrote it out in his own hand, got it framed, and I brought it to President Zelensky … and said that this is representative of many of the American people and what they feel about the cause that’s being fought for in Ukraine.”

Chris Christie gifts Zelensy handwritten lyrics to Bon Jovi’s ‘It’s My Life’ as ‘inspiration’ https://t.co/ILNZe4gEL0 pic.twitter.com/OwEy3KAPmX — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2023

We are living in the dumbest times https://t.co/Prc9MM8Mv4 — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) August 6, 2023

That about sums it up.

That's the question all of America is asking.

This can't be real, can it?



At what point has America jumped the shark? https://t.co/ozJkcZnj3f — a (@aacoek) August 6, 2023

"There was also supposed to be a cake that went with the lyrics, but ... well ... you know..." https://t.co/TLge56MKd5 — Cruadin (@cruadin) August 6, 2023

The US has already sent a boat load of money and ammunition. At least lyrics are not hampering our military's ability to defend our country.

I’m hoping Zelenskyy gifted Christie Semaglutide in return. https://t.co/CyH14CaorY — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 6, 2023

Christie has already had weight loss surgery and gained it all back. He's a lost cause.

“I hope this helps you as much it helped middle aged moms” https://t.co/m12FTmMZYD — Andrew Schiavone (@aschiavone) August 6, 2023

He forgot a bottle of wine and some chocolate.

sorry but this is game over for Putin https://t.co/MZZaGkKHHy — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) August 6, 2023

It’s my liiiiiiiiiife now or never I ain’t gonna live forever https://t.co/4kEQZ5m83I — Executive Eric From Revere Al Ghul (I-MA) (@EricLocked) August 6, 2023

The power of Bon Jovi lyrics are world changing, apparently.

Some Springsteen lyrics would have really pumped the Ukrainians up https://t.co/MDOBRoGKYf — anthonybarberio (@antbarberio1) August 6, 2023

Some 'Born in the USA' would have ended the war on the spot.

Why didn’t he just make him a mix tape? — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) August 6, 2023

I accidentally liked this post, thinking it was the Babylon bee. — Dan Tastic (@DanThePup) August 6, 2023

assistant: I forgot the 🎁 for Zelensy!!

Christie: what now? — YO FILLI (@ElloMello_P) August 6, 2023

trying to tell which is the more likeable presence between the two in the exchange and came up with "the piece of paper" — Robert Ozias III 🍕 (@timehasflownby) August 6, 2023

That is absolutely the right conclusion.

