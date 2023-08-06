Chris Christie presented a BIZARRE gift to President Zelensky and the replies were HILARIOUS

Sorry Harvard Kennedy guy, I'm not giving up my BIG TRUCK because MERICA
justmindy  |  7:42 PM on August 06, 2023

The world is so very weird lately, and to prove it, may we present this next story. Apparently, Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, and now candidate for the GOP Presidential nomination, gifted President Zelensky, the lyrics to a Bon Jovi song. Allegedly, the lyrics to 'It's My Life' are intended to be an inspiration. 

During an unannounced visit to the war-torn nation Friday, Christie gifted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky handwritten lyrics to the Bon Jovi hit “It’s My Life” from the famed signer himself.

“[The song] served as an inspiration for a lot of the citizens in Odessa, as they were preparing for the invasion by the Russians,” Christie told CNN’s”State of the Union” Sunday.

“[Bon Jovi] wrote it out in his own hand, got it framed, and I brought it to President Zelensky … and said that this is representative of many of the American people and what they feel about the cause that’s being fought for in Ukraine.”

That about sums it up.

That's the question all of America is asking.

Kamala Harris and her man step out for date night ... and it's as AWKWARD as you'd imagine
justmindy

The US has already sent a boat load of money and ammunition. At least lyrics are not hampering our military's ability to defend our country.

Christie has already had weight loss surgery and gained it all back. He's a lost cause.

He forgot a bottle of wine and some chocolate.

The power of Bon Jovi lyrics are world changing, apparently.

Some 'Born in the USA' would have ended the war on the spot.

That is absolutely the right conclusion. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




