Thomas Massie gets sassy with Twitter troll who accused him of political hypocrisy

Earlier today, we told you about Thomas Massie's tweet explaining President Biden is not a king. Whether or not one agrees with Massie all the time, most intellectually honest people will admit he is principled and calls balls and strikes fairly.

I’d love to see a similar tweet when Trump appropriated money for the border wall. https://t.co/YJvPtMenYg — Dave Thul (@davethul) July 1, 2023

One snarky tweep replied to Massie asking for evidence of when he tweeted a similar rebuttal to Donald Trump's appropriation of money to build the wall. Of course, this commenter believed Massie makes decisions based on who is in the Oval Office, rather than following the Constitution. To be fair, there are not many legislators who operate in fealty to the Constitution anymore, so it is not so hard to believe.

Want to delete your post? https://t.co/fA12naNPoI — TJ Roberts (@realTJRoberts) July 1, 2023

One Massie fan quickly jumped to his defense and produced a tweet from February of 2019 where Massie did just that.

In order to be consistent in preserving the constitutional structure of our Republic, I will be voting for the resolution to prevent the President from using a national emergency declaration to re-appropriate money for the wall. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 26, 2019

The appropriations process belongs within Congress according to the Constitution. To the extent that Congress has in the past relinquished some of that authority broadly, it has done so recklessly. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 26, 2019

There is a crisis at our border, but it’s not an emergency when Congress doesn’t spend money how the President wants. The President’s constitutional remedy is to veto spending bills that aren’t suitable to him, yet he has chosen to sign many bills that did not fund the wall. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 26, 2019

Oof! I hope that tweep has some aloe because those are some terrible burns.

The internet is forever.

You must be new here. https://t.co/db6151dk70 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 1, 2023

Even Massie responded with his own clap back. That commenter might be new, but this sure ain't Massie's first rodeo. Snicker.

Massie has principles and consistency, probably the only member of congress from either party who can say that. — Beach Bar (@beach_gbr) July 1, 2023

Massie be like pic.twitter.com/87qRnYjbSb — 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 (@L0calizeL1berty) July 1, 2023

Massie is one of the rare few who applied his principles evenly. It makes him unpopular sometimes — 3 Otters in a Trenchcoat (@Otter_Online) July 1, 2023

There are a few others, but unfortunately, they are becoming few and far between.

National security - certainly within the President’s purview. — Rob Akers (@rob_akers) July 1, 2023

Another great point. The POTUS is charged with securing our borders and the wall certainly is a piece in that puzzle. Forgiving college loans for underwater basket weaving majors is not in the national interest. Two totally different projects, but all in all, it is time for each branch of government to stay in its own lane.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



