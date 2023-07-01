Jack Dorsey appears to have some advice for users concerned over Twitter rate...
Thomas Massie gets sassy with Twitter troll who accused him of political hypocrisy

justmindy  |  8:16 PM on July 01, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier today, we told you about Thomas Massie's tweet explaining President Biden is not a king. Whether or not one agrees with Massie all the time, most intellectually honest people will admit he is principled and calls balls and strikes fairly.  

One snarky tweep replied to Massie asking for evidence of when he tweeted a similar rebuttal to Donald Trump's appropriation of money to build the wall. Of course, this commenter believed Massie makes decisions based on who is in the Oval Office, rather than following the Constitution. To be fair, there are not many legislators who operate in fealty to the Constitution anymore, so it is not so hard to believe.

One Massie fan quickly jumped to his defense and produced a tweet from February of 2019 where Massie did just that.

Oof! I hope that tweep has some aloe because those are some terrible burns.

The internet is forever.

Even Massie responded with his own clap back. That commenter might be new, but this sure ain't Massie's first rodeo. Snicker.

There are a few others, but unfortunately, they are becoming few and far between.

Another great point. The POTUS is charged with securing our borders and the wall certainly is a piece in that puzzle. Forgiving college loans for underwater basket weaving majors is not in the national interest. Two totally different projects, but all in all, it is time for each branch of government to stay in its own lane.

